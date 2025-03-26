News summary:

OIF demo highlights the readiness of 800G coherent technology and the industry's shift to open, vendor-neutral optical networking

Adtran FSP 3000 OLS enables multi-vendor 100G to 800G transport in an IPoDWDM network architecture

Demo also features Adtran's coherent 0dBm 100ZR+ QSFP28 for cost-effective, low-power 100G transport

Adtran today announced that its FSP 3000 open line system (OLS) and coherent 100ZR+ QSFP28 transceiver will play a key role in the Optical Internetworking Forum's (OIF) interoperability demonstration at OFC 2025. The showcase marks a key milestone in advancing multi-vendor, multi-rate transport, with 100Gbit/s, 400Gbit/s and 800Gbit/s coherent pluggable optics operating over an open, multi-span network. Held at booth 5745 with participation from 35 member companies, the demo highlights the industry's progress in multi-rate, disaggregated transport and the growing demand for flexible, energy-efficient networking solutions tailored for AI, cloud and next-generation architectures.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250325635600/en/

Adtran's FSP 3000 OLS and 100ZR+ QSFP28 transceiver are set to play a major role in the OIF's interoperability demo at OFC 2025.

"This year's interop demo is proof that open, multi-vendor optical networking is delivering on its promise," said Christoph Glingener, CTO of Adtran. "With our FSP 3000 OLS playing a central role, we're demonstrating reliable, flexible transport of 100Gbit/s, 400Gbit/s and 800Gbit/s coherent signals across a disaggregated network. This validates the readiness of 800Gbit/s technology as well as the industry's broader shift toward flexible, vendor-neutral architectures. By enabling robust data transmission across diverse optical infrastructures including the IPoDWDM network used in this demo we're helping operators scale for AI, cloud and the evolving demands of tomorrow's networks, all while simplifying operations and driving power efficiency."

The demo features Adtran's FSP 3000 OLS transporting coherent signals of 100Gbit/s, 400Gbit/s and 800Gbit/s across an open, vendor-neutral environment. The FSP 3000 OLS leverages high-resolution flexgrid and colorless ROADMs along with bidirectional inline amplifiers to efficiently carry multi-speed services over a 300km multi-span link. Integrated optical monitoring and automated span equalization enhance operational simplicity and provide real-time insights into network conditions. What's more, the demo showcases Adtran's coherent 100ZR+ QSFP28 pluggable transceiver with 0dBm output power, featuring a compact QSFP28 form factor and low power consumption.

"At Adtran, we've always believed that openness and interoperability are fundamental because networks built for collaboration are networks built to last," commented Ryan Schmidt, GM of optical transport at Adtran. "Now, it's clear the industry fully embraces this vision, and we're seeing growing momentum toward open, multi-vendor optical infrastructures. Our FSP 3000 OLS and coherent 100ZR+ transceivers are at the forefront, accelerating this industry-wide shift. By demonstrating reliable, efficient transmission of multiple coherent wavelength data rates, including 800Gbit/s, we're providing operators with a clear path to scalable, resilient networks, capable of meeting the expanding demands of AI-driven applications, cloud services and a wide range of next-generation connectivity needs."

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

Published by

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250325635600/en/

Contacts:

For media

Gareth Spence

+44 1904 699 358

public.relations@adtran.com

For investors

Peter Schuman

+1 256 963 6305

investor.relations@adtran.com