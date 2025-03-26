StrangeBee has completed the SOC 2 Type 2 audit for TheHive Cloud Platform (THCP). This evaluation confirms that the cloud-based Security Case Management solution meets the AICPA Trust Service Criteria.

SOC, or "System Organization Controls," is a framework established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). It involves a series of audit reports performed by independent auditors. Specifically, SOC 2 focuses on assessing the controls service providers put in place to ensure the security of their offerings.

SOC 2 has two types: SOC 2 Type 1 evaluates whether security controls are properly designed and operational at a single point in time; SOC 2 Type 2 assesses if these controls function effectively over an extended period (typically 6-12 months).

In May of last year, THCP successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 1 assessment.

The successful SOC 2 Type 2 report confirms that the security controls StrangeBee has designed for TheHive Cloud Platform are adequate and functioning properly. These controls were reviewed from December to February.

"TheHive Cloud Platform users can trust that we have implemented the necessary measures to ensure the reliability of our platform. We are proud that these measures have been recognized as sufficient and effective by a respected team of independent experts," says Nabil Adouani, CEO of StrangeBee.

The report also simplifies third-party risk management processes for customers by providing verified insights into the StrangeBee's controls. This reduces the need for ad hoc assessments, offering customers greater confidence in addressing their security inquiries.

About StrangeBee

StrangeBee is a cybersecurity software company based in Paris and the creator of TheHive and Cortex, trusted by leading cybersecurity teams worldwide.

Its mission is to provide top-notch incident response capabilities to organizations of all sizes, offering both on-premises and cloud solutions.

TheHive and Cortex are used by SOCs, CERTs, and CSIRTs all over the world, supporting them in their daily activities, speeding up triage and response, reducing time to recovery, and combating alert fatigue.

StrangeBee empowers incident responders to efficiently handle cyberattacks, helping thousands of analysts defend their companies against security threats.

