Turn Biotechnologies, Inc.: Turn Biotechnologies Acquires ARMMs Vesicular Technology to Increase Access to Tissue Targets for its Epigenetic Reprogramming Therapies

ARMMs brings precision medicine through targeted, non-viral vesicular delivery

Synergy of ARMMs and eTurna LNP platforms means company can deliver broad range of larger, more varied cargoes - including gene editors, proteins and RNA-based therapies

Two delivery technologies make possible the safe, scalable and precise epigenetic reprogramming for candidates across ophthalmic, dermatologic and immune therapies

Preclinical data for ARMMs technology shows effective delivery in a variety of tissues, including retinal, lung, nervous system, liver and spleen.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Biotechnologies, a pioneer in epigenetic reprogramming, announced the acquisition of groundbreaking ARMMs (ARRDC1 Mediated Microvesicles) technology to broadly expand the number of organs, tissues, and cells that can be safely and precisely treated with the company's epigenetic therapies.

Turn Bio acquired the license to the ARMMs delivery technology from Harvard University, along with all associated assets from Vesigen Therapeutics of Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Adding ARMMs to the company's eTurna® LNP delivery platform greatly expands the reach of Turn Bio's ERA® technology, which uses mRNA to produce proteins that translate the cellular epigenome to restore function and fight conditions caused by aging.

The license and associated intellectual property will enable Turn Bio to accelerate the progress of drug candidates in its pipeline for ophthalmology and the rejuvenation of certain immune cells. ARMMs enables the company to advance these candidates alongside TRN-001, a therapy to rejuvenate skin, which uses the company's eTurna platform.

"The ARMMs technology is pivotal for Turn Bio in our mission to harness the power of epigenetics and shape what it can mean for the future of healthcare in aging," said Anja Krammer, the company's CEO. "This will allow us to deliver our therapies with exact precision when required.

"Equally exciting, this technology enables us to deliver larger, more diverse cargoes - including proteins and gene and epigenetic editors," she said. "This unparalleled delivery capability means Turn Bio will help to define the future of regenerative medicine."

This ARMMs technology has attracted attention from top investors, including Bayer Healthcare LLC, Morningside Group Ltd. and Alexandria Ventures.

About Epigenetic Reprogramming

Turn Bio's technology focuses on restoring the epigenome to a more youthful and functional state, enabling treatment of diseases and conditions where epigenetics plays a critical role. The approach allows for the modulation of gene expression to correct or restore normal cellular function in diseases like skin aging, eyesight loss, muscle wasting, joint degeneration, and other age-related conditions.

About ARMMs Delivery Technology

The ARMMs (ARRDC1-Mediated Microvesicles) platform is based on human extracellular vesicles that transport signaling molecules between cells. The technology was developed by Vesigen Therapeutics under a license from Harvard University. The vesicles are engineered to carry therapeutic agents into cells, providing an efficient delivery system for epigenetic tools. The technology excels in encapsulating various epigenetic modulators with high efficiency, ensuring targeted delivery to specific cell types and reducing off-target effects.

ARMMs technology overcomes many limitations of other delivery systems and complements Turn Bio's own eTurna delivery platform, which uses a library of lipid nanoparticles to deliver cargoes. The ARMM platform is biocompatible, redosable, simple to manufacture, can be targeted to specific tissues, and can carry diverse, large cargoes.

About Turn Biotechnologies

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level and developing transformative drug delivery systems. It is completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology, ophthalmology, and immunology, and developing therapies for osteo-arthritis and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio.

