Keypoint Intelligence's Jeff Wettersten to Lead Packaging Innovation Session at FuturePrint TECH

FAIRFIELD, N.J., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Wettersten, VP of Packaging at Keypoint Intelligence, will take the stage at FuturePrint TECH's Packaging Day on April 3 with a compelling session titled "Transforming the 'Corrugated and Folding Carton' Industry: A New Era for Digital Printing!"

Wettersten will explore how digital printing is beginning to reshape the corrugated and folding carton space - an industry long dominated by analog workflows. Backed by market research and real-world examples, he'll address why digital still holds only a sliver of the market and what it will take to unlock broader adoption.

"This isn't just about putting ink on paper," said Wettersten. "It's about solving real challenges around efficiency, waste, and responsiveness in today's packaging supply chain."

His session will dive into:

The true value of digital print beyond cost savings





How converters are using digital to drive productivity





Brand expectations around speed, flexibility, and sustainability





What's needed to scale digital from 1% to 20%+ of packaging output

This session is ideal for anyone looking to better understand the current state and future potential of digital printing in packaging. With real-world examples and data-driven insights, Jeff will explore both the opportunities and the challenges facing converters and brands alike.

For more context ahead of the event, Jeff also shares his perspective in a recent episode of the FuturePrint Podcast - "Breaking the 1% Barrier: The Future of Digital Printing in Packaging". The episode covers what's holding digital back, where it's gaining traction, and what it will take to move from 1% adoption to something far greater.

To learn more about FuturePrint TECH and the full Packaging Day agenda, visit https://www.futureprint.live. For additional resources and packaging insights, visit https://keypointintelligence.com/labels-packaging.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

