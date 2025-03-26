Mynd.ai: Mynd Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Highlights Include Sale of a Non-strategic Business Unit, Significant Reduction of Debt, and Implementation of a Share Repurchase Program to Strengthen the Company and Enhance Long Term Shareholder Value

SEATTLE, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mynd.ai, Inc. (the "Company" or "Mynd") (NYSE American: MYND) today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Revenue of $267.4 million for the full year, compared to $411.8 million in the prior year with the decrease primarily driven by the headwinds in the overall education market due to normalization to pre-pandemic levels





Gross Margin improved 40 basis points versus 2023 to 24.8%, largely due to optimization of cost of materials, warranty, and freight costs





Operating loss improved by $8.0 million to $38.0 million, as compared to $46.0 million in 2023





Net loss from continuing operations, before income taxes totaled $35.7 million, a $12.7 million improvement compared to 2023





Cash balance at year-end of $75.3 million, compared to $87.8 million in 2023





Reduced outstanding indebtedness at year-end by $21.0 million





Repurchased 151,923 American Depositary Shares, representing 1,519,230 ordinary shares, pursuant to our share repurchase program

"We are very pleased with the progress our team made during 2024, our first full year as a public company," said Vin Riera, Chief Executive Officer. "We feel that completing the sale of our non-strategic early childhood development business unit in October 2024, paying down debt, optimizing our cost structure, and initiating a share repurchase program were all meaningful steps towards strengthening our company. Despite a number of industry-wide challenges in the education sector stemming from inflation, threat of tariffs and uncertainty around Federal funding for education, we were able to capitalize on our brand loyalty, significant install base of over one million classrooms and strong distributor and partner network to maintain our strong market presence."

Arthur Giterman, Chief Financial Officer, added, "Our financial performance in 2024 reflects our commitment to improving operational efficiency to help combat significant industry headwinds impacting our interactive flat panel display business. Year over year, the Company made improvements in our gross margin and significantly reduced both our operating loss as well as our net loss from operations. Although we expect economic headwinds to continue during 2025, we are actively responding by continuing to optimize our operating cost structure, enhancing our go-to-market strategy and expanding our portfolio of product offerings. We are excited about the warm reception that our recently launched ActivPanel 10 and its modular infrastructure has received, and believe that providing our customers with the ability to select their preferred operating system will better position the Company to more effectively compete in the market."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined by federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect Mynd's current expectations and projections about future events at the time and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," "optimistic," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Mynd's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on March 26, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Mynd's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in Mynd's filings with the SEC. While forward-looking statements reflect Mynd's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Mynd disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Mynd (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

Discussion of non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that providing non-GAAP ("Generally Accepted Accounting Principles") information to investors, in addition to the GAAP presentation, allows investors to view the financial results in the way management views the operating results. We further believe that providing this information allows investors not only to better understand our financial performance, but more importantly, to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance. The non-GAAP information included in this press release should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We utilize a number of different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of the business, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning for future periods. Our annual financial plan is prepared both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, and the non-GAAP annual financial plan is approved by our board of directors. Continuous budgeting and forecasting for revenue and expenses are conducted on a consistent non-GAAP basis, in addition to GAAP, and actual results on a non-GAAP basis are assessed against the non-GAAP annual financial plan. In addition, and as a consequence of the importance of these measures in managing the business, we use non-GAAP measures and results in the evaluation process to establish management's compensation. For example, our annual bonus program payments are based in part upon the achievement of consolidated revenue and Adjusted EBITDA targets.

About Mynd.ai, Inc.

Seattle -based Mynd is a global leader in interactive technology offering best-in-class hardware and software solutions that help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Our award-winning interactive displays and software can be found in more than 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. Our global distribution network of more than 4,000 reseller partners and our dedicated sales and support teams around the world enable us to deliver the highest level of service to our customers.

Financial Tables Follow

Mynd.ai. Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or otherwise noted)





As of December 31,



2024

2023 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 75,317

$ 87,804 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $211 and $2,599, respectively

30,506

63,736 Inventories

28,638

53,944 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

11,601

14,408 Due from related parties

1,561

1,683 Current assets of discontinued operations

-

5,590 Total current assets

147,623

227,165









Non-current assets:







Goodwill

44,130

44,928 Property, plant, and equipment, net

14,595

7,037 Intangible assets, net

39,521

43,700 Right-of-use assets

3,448

2,413 Deferred tax assets, net

34

58,035 Other non-current assets

3,268

1,810 Non-current assets of discontinued operations

-

21,949 Total non-current assets

104,996

179,872









Total assets

$ 252,619

$ 407,037









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 40,485

$ 59,138 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

45,959

49,134 Loans payable, current

10,931

31,942 Contract liabilities

11,281

14,004 Accrued warranties

15,749

17,871 Lease liabilities, current

1,047

1,618 Due to related parties

4,621

5,061 Current liabilities of discontinued operations

-

7,404 Total current liabilities

130,073

186,172









Non-current liabilities:







Loans payable, non-current

58,077

64,859 Loans payable, related parties, non-current

5,006

4,670 Contract liabilities, non-current

18,581

21,762 Lease liabilities, non-current

2,761

1,030 Deferred tax liabilities

9,756

- Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations

-

7,950 Total non-current liabilities

94,181

100,271









Total liabilities

224,254

286,443









Shareholders' equity:







Ordinary shares par value of $0.001; 990,000,000 shares authorized. 456,477,820

shares issued and 454,958,590 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024.

456,477,820 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023. 10,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value, without designation; none authorized, issued

and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023.

456

456 Treasury shares, at cost, 1,519,230 and none shares, respectively

(342)

- Additional paid-in capital

479,480

473,590 Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,344

3,513 Accumulated deficit

(454,573)

(358,854) Total Mynd.ai, Inc. shareholders' equity

28,365

118,705 Non-controlling interest

-

1,889









Total shareholders' equity

28,365

120,594









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 252,619

$ 407,037

Mynd.ai. Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or otherwise noted)





Year Ended December 31,



2024

2023

2022 Revenue

$ 267,381

$ 411,757

$ 584,684 Cost of revenue

201,140

311,272

443,598 Gross profit

66,241

100,485

141,086 Operating expenses, net:











General and administrative

33,427

30,964

34,608 Research and development

25,253

34,604

41,459 Sales and marketing

42,115

51,477

60,848 Transaction-related costs

-

19,288

502 Restructuring

3,484

10,195

238 Total operating expenses

104,279

146,528

137,655 Operating (loss) income

(38,038)

(46,043)

3,431 Other income (expense):











Interest expense

(10,371)

(4,658)

(1,833) Interest income

2,659

223

6 Gain on embedded derivative

11,389

432

- Gain on forgiveness of debt

-

-

4,923 Other (expense) income

(1,384)

1,598

591 Total other income (expense)

2,293

(2,405)

3,687













Net (loss) income from continuing operations, before income taxes

(35,745)

(48,448)

7,118 Income tax (expense) benefit

(68,732)

9,658

25,982 Net (loss) income from continuing operations

(104,477)

(38,790)

33,100 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

8,725

(605)

(12,637) Net (loss) income

(95,752)

(39,395)

20,463 Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to non-

controlling interests

-

-

- Net (loss) income from discontinued operations attributable to

non-controlling interests

(33)

33

- Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests

(33)

33

-













Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to

ordinary shareholders

(104,477)

(38,790)

33,100 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to

ordinary shareholders

8,758

(638)

(12,637) Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders

$ (95,719)

$ (39,428)

$ 20,463













Net (loss) income per ordinary share











From continuing operations: Basic and Diluted

$ (0.23)

$ (0.09)

$ 0.08 From discontinued operations: Basic and Diluted

$ 0.02

$ (0.00)

$ (0.03) Total basic and diluted

$ (0.21)

$ (0.09)

$ 0.05













Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating net (loss)

income per share: Basic and diluted

456,471,923

427,986,755

426,422,220

Mynd.ai. Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(in thousands)





Year Ended December 31,



2024

2023

2022 Net (loss) income

$ (95,752)

$ (39,395)

$ 20,463 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil:











Change in foreign currency translation reserve

497

(1,033)

(3,367) Release of foreign currency translation reserve to net loss as a

result of disposition

(566)

-

- Total comprehensive (loss) income

(95,821)

(40,428)

17,096 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

interest

67

33

- Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Mynd.ai Inc.

$ (95,888)

$ (40,461)

$ 17,096

Mynd.ai. Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)





Year Ended December 31,



2024

2023

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net (loss) income

$ (95,752)

$ (39,395)

$ 20,463 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(8,725)

605

12,637 Net (loss) income from continuing operations

(104,477)

(38,790)

33,100 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income from continuing operations to net

cash (used in) provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

5,698

4,973

4,520 Deferred taxes

67,669

(10,828)

(25,982) Non-cash lease expense

1,737

1,958

1,818 Non-cash interest expenses

4,844

325

- Gain on forgiveness of debt

-

-

(4,923) Share-based compensation

3,698

-

- Amortization of RDEC credit

(1,182)

(839)

(460) Accrued tax credit RDEC

-

(1,732)

- Change in fair value of derivative liability

(11,389)

(432)

- Increase in inventory provision

-

4,630

3,951 Write-off of prepaid subscriptions

-

5,668

- Other

90

71

30 Change in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable

33,365

(679)

25,346 Inventories

25,251

54,734

(20,003) Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,270

(5,482)

701 Prepaid subscriptions

-

1,632

(7,300) Due from related parties

533

482

(4,376) Accounts payable

(17,675)

(23,651)

(1,820) Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(2,439)

(1,329)

(10,225) Accrued warranties

(2,037)

3,883

3,266 Due to related parties

1,491

1,083

3,469 Contract liabilities

(5,743)

6,966

7,779 Lease obligations - operating leases

(1,579)

(1,903)

(2,084) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - continuing operations

(875)

740

6,807 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations

1,661

(3,098)

(12,079) Net cash provided by (used in) provided by operating activities

786

(2,358)

(5,272)













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(1,283)

(389)

(829) Internal-use software development costs

(8,465)

(4,434)

(1,028) Repayment (issuance) of loan receivable, related party

-

8,019

(7,919) Proceeds from disposition of GEH Singapore

20,000

-

- Acquisition of businesses, net of cash

-

10,375

(6,000) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations

10,252

13,571

(15,776) Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations

(5,942)

5,763

- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

4,310

19,334

(15,776)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Repayment of Revolver

(38,000)

(80,300)

(49,305) Debt issuance costs paid

(90)

-

- Proceeds from Revolver

17,000

62,000

63,000 Proceeds from convertible note

-

64,884

- Contingent consideration payments

(1,007)

(2,174)

- Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program Loan

(192)

(192)

(5) Repayment of NetDragon group loans

-

-

(3,210) Proceeds from NetDragon group loans

-

219

869 Share repurchase

(342)

-

- Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities - continuing operations

(22,631)

44,437

11,349 Net cash provided by financing activities - discontinued operations

-

-

- Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(22,631)

44,437

11,349













Net change in cash

(17,535)

61,413

(9,699)













Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

91,784

29,312

40,508 Exchange rate effects

1,068

1,059

(1,497) Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$ 75,317

$ 91,784

$ 29,312













Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities

transactions:











Continuing operations:











Convertible notes issued in exchange for accrued PIK interest

$ 3,309

$ -

$ - Decrease in goodwill due to measurement period adjustments relating to

business acquisition, net

$ 1,228

$ -

$ - Lease assets acquired in exchange for lease liabilities

$ 2,838

$ -

$ - Forgiveness of related party payables

$ 2,412

$ -

$ - Accrued purchase price related to acquisition of businesses

$ -

$ -

$ 1,688 Accrued value of earnout related to acquisition of businesses

$ -

$ -

$ 377 Noncash consideration transferred for acquisition of businesses

$ -

$ 22,848

$ - Discontinued operations:











Lease assets acquired in exchange for lease liabilities

$ 5,044

$ -

$ -













Supplemental disclosure of cash transactions:











Cash paid for interest

$ 5,387

$ 5,223

$ - Cash received for tax refunds, net

$ 1,397

$ 914

$ 969

Cash flows are presented on a consolidated basis and cash and cash equivalents presented in current assets of discontinued operations in the consolidated balance sheets as of December 31, 2023 were $3,980.

Mynd.ai. Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2022

(in thousands) Net (loss) income $ (95,752)

$ (39,395)

$ 20,463 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (8,725)

605

12,637 Interest expense 10,371

4,658

1,833 Interest income (2,659)

(223)

(6) Income tax expense (benefit) 68,732

(9,658)

(25,982) Depreciation and amortization 5,698

4,973

4,520 Share-based compensation 3,698

-

- Gain on embedded derivative (11,389)

(432)

- Other expense (income), net 1,384

(1,598)

(591) Transaction-related costs(1) -

19,288

502 Restructuring costs(2) 3,484

10,195

238 Litigation costs and penalties(3) 1,021

405

1,046 Gain on forgiveness of debt(4) -

-

(4,923) Adjusted EBITDA $ (24,137)

$ (11,182)

$ 9,737



(1) Transaction-related costs are non-recurring costs related to one or more acquisitions. (2) Refers to employee severance costs, contract termination costs, facility restructuring, and business restructuring efforts undertaken by management. (3) Refers to costs incurred to defend against, opportunistically settle, and establish a reserve for claims associated with litigation, as well as any related penalties incurred for such litigation. (4) Refers to forgiveness of loan provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration provided under the Payroll Protection Program (PPP).

