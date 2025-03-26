Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.: Hoth Therapeutics Advances Cancer Fighting HT-KIT Program with New Patent Filing and Preclinical Study Initiation

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies for allergic and inflammatory diseases, today announced two major developments in the ongoing advancement of its proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) cancer fighting drug candidate, HT-KIT.

The Company has filed amended claims with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its lead ASO technology targeting MS4A6A and FceRIß-genes implicated in allergic inflammation and mast cell-related diseases. These refined claims enhance intellectual property protection for HT-KIT and further position it as a novel therapeutic platform with broad clinical potential, including use in treating conditions such as anaphylaxis, mastocytosis, and allergic asthma.

In parallel, Hoth has initiated a GLP-compliant 4-week intravenous toxicity study with a 14-day recovery period in C57BL/6 mice. This preclinical study, conducted in partnership with OnTargetx R&D Inc. and ITR Laboratories, is designed to evaluate the safety profile of HT-KIT in support of upcoming regulatory filings. The study will include multiple dose groups, detailed pathology assessments, and pharmacokinetic profiling.

"These strategic milestones mark significant momentum for HT-KIT as we move toward clinical readiness, "said Robb Knie , CEO of Hoth Therapeutics. "The strengthened patent position and robust preclinical package will be instrumental as we explore partnerships and advance our discussions with regulators."

Next Steps in Development

Hoth Therapeutics is committed to advancing HT-KIT toward clinical evaluation. The company is currently conducting additional preclinical studies to further validate HT-KIT's efficacy and safety profile, with plans to initiate regulatory discussions for first-in-human trials.

For more information on Hoth Therapeutics and its innovative pipeline, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate therapeutics that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon Hoth's current expectations, which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These statements concern Hoth's business strategies; the timing of regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of existing product candidates and any other product candidates we may develop, and the labeling under any approval we may obtain; the timing and costs of clinical trials, and the timing and costs of other expenses; market acceptance of our products; the ultimate impact of the current coronavirus pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clinical trials, our research programs, healthcare systems, or the global economy as a whole; our intellectual property; our reliance on third-party organizations; our competitive position; our industry environment; our anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenues; our assumptions regarding the size of the available market, benefits of our products, product pricing, and timing of product launches; management's expectation with respect to future acquisitions; statements regarding our goals, intentions, plans, and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and our cash needs and financing plans. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms, or the negative of those terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Hoth's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Hoth's other filings made with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

