Equum Medical Partners with NCHN to Enhance Rural Healthcare Access Through Telehealth

Equum Medical, a leader in telehealth-enabled clinical services, has joined forces with the National Cooperative of Health Networks (NCHN) to provide critical telehealth services to rural healthcare providers. This partnership will help strengthen health networks serving underserved communities by offering access to high-quality, telehealth-enabled physician, nursing, and ancillary services. As an official business partner of NCHN, Equum Medical will offer its innovative telehealth services to help rural hospitals overcome workforce shortages, reduce operational costs, and improve access to specialty care. The collaboration will expand NCHN's reach, allowing member hospitals to leverage Equum Medical's expertise in telehealth to optimize their clinical services and enhance patient outcomes.

NCHN is a national association that supports health networks through networking, resource linkage, expertise sharing, education and advocacy for rural healthcare providers. The association's mission is to support and strengthen health networks serving rural and underserved communities. They achieve this mission by providing members with the tools, best practices, and support needed to improve healthcare access and outcomes. NCHN fosters an engaged membership, facilitates communication, and offers dynamic leadership and program opportunities, ensuring its members are equipped to thrive in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape. By joining NCHN and partnering with Equum Medical, member hospitals will gain access to telehealth solutions that help improve patient care while addressing critical workforce challenges.

"This partnership with NCHN is a pivotal step in our mission to make high-quality healthcare accessible in rural communities," said Dr. Corey Scurlock, CEO & Founder of Equum Medical. "By providing our telehealth services, we empower rural hospitals to deliver the care patients need without geographic limitations."

Equum Medical offers a broad range of services designed to meet the unique needs of rural hospitals. These include high-acuity 24/7 physician teams, covering ICU and critical care, hospitalist, and nocturnist models; multi-specialty coverage including cardiology, pulmonology, infectious disease, and nephrology; virtual nursing support for admission, discharge, and patient flow mentorship; observation and patient safety sitter services; and telemetry services. These services ensure that rural hospitals can provide continuous, high-quality care to their patients, leveraging telehealth to bridge gaps in access and enhance the overall care experience.

"Telehealth is key to solving workforce challenges and improving access to care in rural areas," said Linda Weiss, Executive Director of NCHN. "This partnership brings innovative solutions to our members, allowing them to enhance their capabilities and better serve their communities."

Equum Medical is proud to sponsor the NCHN Annual Educational Conference, taking place in Indianapolis, IN, from April 15-17. This conference will feature discussions on high-value networks, access, and capacity in care-topics directly aligned with the goals of this new partnership. Equum Medical is excited to contribute to the ongoing conversation on advancing rural healthcare through innovative solutions. Learn more about the conference and agenda here: NCHN Annual Conference.

Equum Medical is a leading provider of telehealth-enabled clinical services, specializing in multi-specialty care for rural and critical access hospitals. Founded by physicians with a commitment to improving rural healthcare, Equum Medical's team of experts delivers high-quality, remote care to underserved communities, ensuring that patients have access to the specialty services they need, regardless of location.

