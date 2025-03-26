Aya Gold & Silver Inc.: Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Silver Results at Depth to the West and Near Pit to the East

MONTREAL, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce additional high-grade silver drill results from its drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

In the Central Zone from the 2,000m level:

Hole DZG-SF-24-228 intercepted 3,794 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 10.0 meters ("m") Hole DZG-SF-24-353 intercepted 572 g/t Ag over 13.0m



In the open-pit area: Hole ZG-RC-24-413 intercepted 1,001 g/t Ag over 28.0m, including 2,787 g/t Ag over 7.0m Hole ZG-RC-24-452 intercepted 1,364 g/t Ag over 14.0m, including 2,433 g/t Ag over 6.0m Hole ZG-RC-24-232 intercepted 1,054 g/t Ag over 11.0m, including 2,063 g/t Ag over 5.0m Hole ZG-RC-24-401 intercepted 3,565 g/t Ag over 3.0m Hole ZG-RC-24-155 intercepted 755 g/t Ag over 13.0m Hole ZG-RC-24-399 intercepted 1,298 g/t Ag over 7.0m, including 2,081 g/t Ag over 4.0m



At depth near the granite contact:

Hole ZG-SF-24-203 intercepted 911 g/t Ag over 10.0m, including 4,855 g/t Ag over 1.5m Hole ZG-SF-24-209 intercepted 1,756 g/t Ag over 4.5m including 6,800 g/t Ag over 1.0m Hole ZG-SF-24-259 intercepted 1,082 g/t Ag over 8.5m, including 2,133 g/t Ag over 2.7m Hole ZG-SF-25-290 intercepted 823 g/t Ag over 10.0m and 2,055 g/t Ag over 4.5m



2,653m of the 2025 exploration program drilled year to date



"Today's high-grade silver drill results, particularly holes ZG-SF-24-290 and ZG-SF-24-259 near the granite contact, confirm the presence of an additional high-grade zone to the west by the fault, reinforcing the potential to expand Zgounder resources at depth," said Benoit La Salle, Aya Gold & Silver President & CEO. "In addition, high-grade intercepts near the open-pit, including ZG-RC-24-413 and ZG-RC-24-452, confirm the continuity of high-grade mineralization to the east, supporting our confidence in extending the open-pit operation. With two underground rigs and one RC rig currently active, we expect a steady flow of results in the coming months to further enhance our understanding and resource potential."

Included in this release are results from 490 holes, which include 27 surface Diamond Drill ("DDH"), 192 underground DDH, 198 Reverse Circulation ("RC"), 37 T28 and 36 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 - Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID From To Ag Length Ag x width (g/t) (m) Surface DDH ZG-24-128 26.0 32.0 960 6.0 5 760 Including 30.0 32.0 2428 2.0 4 856 Underground DDH ZG-SF-24-203 176.0 186.0 911 10.0 9 106 Including 180.5 182.0 4 855 1.5 7 282 ZG-SF-24-209 299.0 303.5 1 756 4.5 7 900 Including 300.0 301.0 6 800 1.0 6 800 ZG-SF-24-219 65.0 70.0 1 147 5.0 5 734 Including 65.0 67.5 2 174 2.5 5 434 ZG-SF-24-223 97.0 108.0 439 11.0 4 832 ZG-SF-24-259 66.0 74.5 1 082 8.5 9 197 Including 67.5 70.2 2 133 2.7 5 760 ZG-SF-25-290 275.0 285.0 823 10.0 8 228 ZG-SF-25-290 297.5 302.0 2 055 4.5 9 246 DZG-SF-24-228 6.0 16.0 3 794 10.0 37 940 DZG-SF-24-325 52.0 58.0 1 113 6.0 6 675 DZG-SF-24-353 46.5 59.5 572 13.0 7 430 Surface RC ZG-RC-24-155 0.0 13.0 755 13.0 9 812 ZG-RC-24-169 0.0 17.0 484 17.0 8 220 ZG-RC-24-232 0.0 11.0 1 054 11.0 11 596 Including 0.0 5.0 2 063 5.0 10 316 ZG-RC-24-354 19.0 31.0 664 12.0 7 969 Including 22.0 25.0 1 793 3.0 5 380 ZG-RC-24-390 1.0 6.0 971 5.0 4 856 ZG-RC-24-399 63.0 70.0 1 298 7.0 9 085 Including 64.0 68.0 2 081 4.0 8 324 ZG-RC-24-401 17.0 20.0 3 565 3.0 10 696 ZG-RC-24-413 10.0 38.0 1 001 28.0 28 026 Including 26.0 33.0 2 787 7.0 19 512 ZG-RC-24-424 42.0 44.0 3 733 2.0 7 466 ZG-RC-24-452 39.0 53.0 1 364 14.0 19 100 Including 45.0 51.0 2 433 6.0 14 596 ZG-RC-24-471 0.0 7.0 826 7.0 5 780 ZG-RC-24-491 0.0 15.0 538 15.0 8 068 Including 4.0 10.0 949 6.0 5 692 ZG-RC-25-412 27.0 37.0 745 10.0 7 452 ZG-RC-25-449 11.0 15.0 1 347 4.0 5 388 Underground T28 T28-24-525 7.2 12.0 1 397 4.8 6 706 Underground YAK YAK-24-143 1.2 21.6 382 20.4 7 784 YAK-24-144 13.2 25.2 520 12.0 6 238 YAK-24-152 3.6 9.6 1 532 6.0 9 192



Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder





Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and for T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the ALS Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which, subject to the announcement of September 12, 2024, will be developed by Mx2 Mining, a new spinout gold-growth company.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximizing shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "confirm", "potential", "expand", "confidence", "extend", "expect", "enhance", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the continuity of the mineralization and its grade, the potential to extend strikes, expand resources at depth, expand open pit operations, obtain results in the coming months to enhance our understanding of the resource potential, increasing ounces within and near the open pit area, expanding open-pit operations in the near term, enhancing the resource and better understanding the deposit as well as exploration results in the open-pit and underground areas. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, obtaining regulatory permits for on-site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2023 Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2024, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder ( core lengths )

Hole ID From To Ag Length Ag x width (g/t) (m) Surface DDH ZG-24-109 76.0 80.0 124 4.0 496 ZG-24-109 84.0 84.5 132 0.5 66 ZG-24-112 66.0 70.5 105 4.5 474 ZG-24-112 78.0 79.5 76 1.5 114 ZG-24-112 91.5 98.3 132 6.8 896 ZG-24-119 110.0 112.8 291 2.8 815 ZG-24-122 2.6 4.0 140 1.4 196 ZG-24-123 1.7 10.2 404 8.5 3 437 ZG-24-124 4.2 6.5 361 2.3 831 ZG-24-125 3.3 7.3 167 4.0 668 ZG-24-127 0.0 2.8 111 2.8 312 ZG-24-127 23.0 24.5 358 1.5 538 ZG-24-128 3.0 3.7 264 0.7 185 ZG-24-128 26.0 32.0 960 6.0 5 760 Including 30.0 32.0 2 428 2.0 4 856 ZG-24-128 43.5 44.0 144 0.5 72 ZG-24-132 5.3 8.0 213 2.7 575 ZG-24-138 5.5 6.0 78 0.5 39 ZG-24-138 7.0 8.0 76 1.0 76 ZG-24-138 14.0 15.0 80 1.0 80 Underground DDH ZG-SF-24-179 53.1 55.0 1 102 1.9 2 093 ZG-SF-24-200 257.0 265.0 375 8.0 3 002 ZG-SF-24-201 139.0 140.5 164 1.5 246 ZG-SF-24-201 149.0 150.5 212 1.5 318 ZG-SF-24-201 155.5 162.5 138 7.0 964 ZG-SF-24-201 165.5 167.0 80 1.5 120 ZG-SF-24-203 150.0 151.0 88 1.0 88 ZG-SF-24-203 155.0 156.5 75 1.5 113 ZG-SF-24-203 176.0 186.0 911 10.0 9 106 Including 180.5 182.0 4 855 1.5 7 282 ZG-SF-24-203 195.5 197.0 77 1.5 116 ZG-SF-24-207 157.5 164.0 621 6.5 4 038 Including 158.5 160.0 2 036 1.5 3 054 ZG-SF-24-207 166.5 168.0 76 1.5 114 ZG-SF-24-208 144.5 145.5 156 1.0 156 ZG-SF-24-209 299.0 303.5 1 756 4.5 7 900 Including 300.0 301.0 6 800 1.0 6 800 ZG-SF-24-209 311.0 312.5 80 1.5 120 ZG-SF-24-210 141.5 144.5 98 3.0 294 ZG-SF-24-210 150.0 151.0 92 1.0 92 ZG-SF-24-213 246.5 251.0 228 4.5 1 024 ZG-SF-24-213 255.5 256.5 168 1.0 168 ZG-SF-24-215 148.5 150.0 220 1.5 330 ZG-SF-24-216 90.0 91.5 236 1.5 354 ZG-SF-24-216 100.7 101.7 79 1.0 79 ZG-SF-24-217 124.0 125.5 304 1.5 456 ZG-SF-24-217 126.0 126.5 104 0.5 52 ZG-SF-24-219 57.5 60.0 112 2.5 279 ZG-SF-24-219 65.0 70.0 1 147 5.0 5 734 Including 65.0 67.5 2 174 2.5 5 434 ZG-SF-24-219 82.0 83.0 159 1.0 159 ZG-SF-24-220 311.0 315.0 107 4.0 428 ZG-SF-24-223 84.0 86.0 92 2.0 184 ZG-SF-24-223 89.0 92.0 118 3.0 354 ZG-SF-24-223 97.0 108.0 439 11.0 4 832 Including 97.0 101.0 916 4.0 3 664 ZG-SF-24-224 129.0 130.1 100 1.1 110 ZG-SF-24-227 108.0 109.5 212 1.5 318 ZG-SF-24-228 279.5 284.0 499 4.5 2 244 ZG-SF-24-228 302.5 305.5 98 3.0 294 ZG-SF-24-228 326.0 327.0 140 1.0 140 ZG-SF-24-229 60.5 62.0 400 1.5 600 ZG-SF-24-230 243.5 244.4 77 0.9 69 ZG-SF-24-232 153.0 154.5 280 1.5 420 ZG-SF-24-232 184.5 185.6 3 176 1.1 3 494 ZG-SF-24-235 31.0 33.0 164 2.0 328 ZG-SF-24-235 64.0 69.5 536 5.5 2 948 ZG-SF-24-243 66.2 67.4 475 1.2 570 ZG-SF-24-247 45.0 47.4 625 2.4 1 501 ZG-SF-24-249 77.0 78.0 1 244 1.0 1 244 ZG-SF-24-250 50.5 52.0 80 1.5 120 ZG-SF-24-251 48.0 54.0 204 6.0 1 224 ZG-SF-24-251 62.2 63.5 104 1.3 135 ZG-SF-24-252 34.0 38.0 653 4.0 2 610 ZG-SF-24-252 44.0 45.5 228 1.5 342 ZG-SF-24-252 55.5 56.5 290 1.0 290 ZG-SF-24-252 73.0 73.5 672 0.5 336 ZG-SF-24-256 132.0 133.0 88 1.0 88 ZG-SF-24-256 134.5 136.0 2 720 1.5 4 080 ZG-SF-24-256 139.0 140.5 84 1.5 126 ZG-SF-24-259 60.5 62.0 112 1.5 168 ZG-SF-24-259 66.0 74.5 1 082 8.5 9 197 Including 67.5 70.2 2 133 2.7 5 760 ZG-SF-24-259 94.0 96.0 100 2.0 200 ZG-SF-24-261 45.5 51.5 401 6.0 2 406 ZG-SF-24-262 116.5 117.0 76 0.5 38 ZG-SF-24-263 16.0 17.5 204 1.5 306 ZG-SF-24-264 113.0 114.5 104 1.5 156 ZG-SF-24-267 39.5 41.5 82 2.0 164 ZG-SF-24-268 235.8 237.3 108 1.5 162 ZG-SF-24-269 78.5 80.0 84 1.5 126 ZG-SF-24-269 86.0 90.0 388 4.0 1 553 ZG-SF-24-269 94.0 94.5 84 0.5 42 ZG-SF-24-269 97.0 100.0 213 3.0 640 ZG-SF-24-272 56.0 57.5 104 1.5 156 ZG-SF-24-278 100.0 101.5 111 1.5 166 ZG-SF-24-281 94.5 97.4 1 033 2.9 2 994 Including 95.0 96.5 1 741 1.5 2 612 ZG-SF-24-284 85.0 85.5 160 0.5 80 ZG-SF-24-284 92.5 93.5 184 1.0 184 ZG-SF-24-284 95.0 95.5 76 0.5 38 ZG-SF-24-284 97.0 97.5 160 0.5 80 ZG-SF-24-286 117.5 121.0 151 3.5 528 ZG-SF-24-286 127.0 128.5 208 1.5 312 ZG-SF-24-286 130.0 130.5 113 0.5 57 ZG-SF-24-286 131.5 132.0 92 0.5 46 ZG-SF-25-290 213.0 214.0 192 1.0 192 ZG-SF-25-290 223.0 224.0 220 1.0 220 ZG-SF-25-290 275.0 285.0 823 10.0 8 228 Including 279.0 281.0 2 252 2.0 4 504 ZG-SF-25-290 290.5 291.5 356 1.0 356 ZG-SF-25-290 297.5 302.0 2 055 4.5 9 246 ZG-SF-25-291 70.8 71.3 230 0.5 115 DZG-SF-24-156 33.5 36.5 460 3.0 1 380 DZG-SF-24-156 55.5 56.5 244 1.0 244 DZG-SF-24-167 67.5 69.0 116 1.5 174 DZG-SF-24-190 39.0 40.5 212 1.5 318 DZG-SF-24-192 34.0 35.5 216 1.5 324 DZG-SF-24-203 22.0 23.0 88 1.0 88 DZG-SF-24-203 28.0 29.0 80 1.0 80 DZG-SF-24-205 28.0 31.0 272 3.0 816 DZG-SF-24-206 22.5 31.5 261 9.0 2 350 Including 24.5 25.5 1 292 1.0 1 292 DZG-SF-24-209 34.0 37.5 446 3.5 1 560 DZG-SF-24-220 30.5 34.5 992 4.0 3 966 Including 30.5 31.5 2 360 1.0 2 360 DZG-SF-24-220 38.5 40.0 148 1.5 222 DZG-SF-24-220 46.5 48.0 308 1.5 462 DZG-SF-24-222 28.5 30.0 268 1.5 402 DZG-SF-24-228 6.0 16.0 3 794 10.0 37 940 DZG-SF-24-248 59.5 60.5 188 1.0 188 DZG-SF-24-248 62.5 63.5 92 1.0 92 DZG-SF-24-248 67.0 68.5 88 1.5 132 DZG-SF-24-254 31.0 37.0 88 6.0 530 DZG-SF-24-254 41.5 43.0 148 1.5 222 DZG-SF-24-254 46.0 47.5 84 1.5 126 DZG-SF-24-254 55.0 56.5 140 1.5 210 DZG-SF-24-262 6.0 7.0 344 1.0 344 DZG-SF-24-266 63.0 65.5 1 187 2.5 2 968 DZG-SF-24-268 3.0 4.5 112 1.5 168 DZG-SF-24-268 20.0 21.5 492 1.5 738 DZG-SF-24-268 26.5 29.0 364 2.5 910 DZG-SF-24-268 46.0 48.5 95 2.5 238 DZG-SF-24-269 10.5 13.5 111 3.0 332 DZG-SF-24-269 19.5 21.0 496 1.5 744 DZG-SF-24-269 37.0 41.0 337 4.0 1 348 DZG-SF-24-269 48.0 49.0 88 1.0 88 DZG-SF-24-269 63.0 65.0 160 2.0 320 DZG-SF-24-270 27.5 32.5 826 5.0 4 128 Including 29.5 32.5 1 236 3.0 3 708 DZG-SF-24-282 46.0 47.5 100 1.5 150 DZG-SF-24-295 28.5 30.0 98 1.5 147 DZG-SF-24-295 49.5 51.0 96 1.5 144 DZG-SF-24-297 19.0 26.0 196 7.0 1 370 Including 19.0 20.0 622 1.0 622 DZG-SF-24-297 39.5 47.0 342 7.5 2 562 DZG-SF-24-297 55.5 60.0 357 4.5 1 605 Including 56.5 57.5 868 1.0 868 DZG-SF-24-303 54.5 56.5 279 2.0 558 DZG-SF-24-320 23.5 24.5 180 1.0 180 DZG-SF-24-320 33.5 35.0 172 1.5 258 DZG-SF-24-321 51.5 53.5 94 2.0 188 DZG-SF-24-322 13.5 15.0 124 1.5 186 DZG-SF-24-323 52.5 57.0 254 4.5 1 142 DZG-SF-24-324 43.0 46.0 94 3.0 282 DZG-SF-24-324 49.0 50.0 252 1.0 252 DZG-SF-24-325 15.0 22.0 261 7.0 1 825 DZG-SF-24-325 22.5 23.0 84 0.5 42 DZG-SF-24-325 37.0 38.5 1 688 1.5 2 532 DZG-SF-24-325 45.5 47.0 1 608 1.5 2 412 DZG-SF-24-325 52.0 58.0 1 113 6.0 6 675 DZG-SF-24-326 15.5 18.5 493 3.0 1 480 DZG-SF-24-326 54.0 55.0 172 1.0 172 DZG-SF-24-332 5.5 8.0 631 2.5 1 578 DZG-SF-24-332 39.5 41.0 116 1.5 174 DZG-SF-24-333 0.0 1.5 136 1.5 204 DZG-SF-24-333 12.0 13.5 76 1.5 114 DZG-SF-24-333 22.5 24.0 88 1.5 132 DZG-SF-24-333 25.5 27.0 92 1.5 138 DZG-SF-24-333 28.5 30.0 92 1.5 138 DZG-SF-24-334 10.5 13.5 192 3.0 576 DZG-SF-24-334 16.5 18.0 80 1.5 120 DZG-SF-24-336 6.0 7.5 140 1.5 210 DZG-SF-24-336 44.0 47.5 123 3.5 432 DZG-SF-24-338 43.0 45.5 299 2.5 748 DZG-SF-24-339 47.5 53.5 187 6.0 1 124 DZG-SF-24-343 24.0 25.5 1 044 1.5 1 566 DZG-SF-24-343 48.0 49.5 128 1.5 192 DZG-SF-24-345 48.5 54.5 154 6.0 921 DZG-SF-24-346 30.5 38.0 141 7.5 1 056 DZG-SF-24-346 44.0 45.5 120 1.5 180 DZG-SF-24-346 48.5 54.5 151 6.0 906 DZG-SF-24-347 16.5 19.5 142 3.0 426 DZG-SF-24-348 13.5 16.5 100 3.0 300 DZG-SF-24-348 23.0 24.5 128 1.5 192 DZG-SF-24-348 27.5 29.0 204 1.5 306 DZG-SF-24-348 36.5 37.5 116 1.0 116 DZG-SF-24-348 44.5 47.5 122 3.0 366 DZG-SF-24-348 55.0 57.0 178 2.0 356 DZG-SF-24-349 29.0 30.5 96 1.5 144 DZG-SF-24-350 54.5 56.0 1 013 1.5 1 520 DZG-SF-24-352 20.0 21.0 84 1.0 84 DZG-SF-24-353 46.5 59.5 572 13.0 7 430 Including 53.5 55.0 1 376 1.5 2 064 DZG-SF-24-354 17.0 18.0 202 1.0 202 DZG-SF-24-354 52.0 60.3 439 8.3 3 640 Including 52.0 53.5 1 391 1.5 2 086 DZG-SF-24-356 52.5 54.0 580 1.5 870 DZG-SF-24-357 43.5 45.0 98 1.5 147 DZG-SF-24-357 59.0 60.0 102 1.0 102 DZG-SF-24-358 55.0 56.5 112 1.5 168 DZG-SF-24-361 36.0 37.5 440 1.5 660 DZG-SF-24-364 0.0 1.0 121 1.0 121 DZG-SF-24-366 8.5 9.5 172 1.0 172 DZG-SF-24-372 10.5 12.0 208 1.5 312 DZG-SF-24-376 42.0 43.0 198 1.0 198 DZG-SF-24-376 53.5 55.0 448 1.5 672 DZG-SF-24-379 22.5 24.0 132 1.5 198 DZG-SF-24-379 54.0 56.5 1 243 2.5 3 108 Including 54.0 55.0 2 840 1.0 2 840 DZG-SF-24-381 64.0 65.0 104 1.0 104 DZG-SF-24-385 38.0 39.0 100 1.0 100 DZG-SF-24-385 41.0 42.0 96 1.0 96 DZG-SF-24-385 45.0 46.5 92 1.5 138 DZG-SF-24-385 70.5 71.5 144 1.0 144 DZG-SF-24-386 84.0 85.5 1 025 1.5 1 538 DZG-SF-24-386 88.5 90.0 495 1.5 742 DZG-SF-24-389 18.0 19.5 75 1.5 113 DZG-SF-24-391 74.0 78.5 351 4.5 1 578 DZG-SF-24-397 23.5 25.0 84 1.5 126 Surface RC ZG-RC-24-146 5.0 14.0 527 9.0 4 744 Including 8.0 10.0 1 358 2.0 2 716 ZG-RC-24-146 28.0 31.0 555 3.0 1 664 ZG-RC-24-146 35.0 41.0 727 6.0 4 360 Including 36.0 38.0 1 520 2.0 3 040 ZG-RC-24-146 52.0 53.0 208 1.0 208 ZG-RC-24-155 0.0 13.0 755 13.0 9 812 ZG-RC-24-155 23.0 24.0 132 1.0 132 ZG-RC-24-155 26.0 28.0 312 2.0 624 ZG-RC-24-155 84.0 85.0 2 160 1.0 2 160 ZG-RC-24-156 36.0 46.0 202 10.0 2 020 ZG-RC-24-169 0.0 17.0 484 17.0 8 220 ZG-RC-24-194 81.0 83.0 1 580 2.0 3 160 ZG-RC-24-202 41.0 42.0 78 1.0 78 ZG-RC-24-204 1.0 4.0 289 3.0 868 ZG-RC-24-207 5.0 6.0 84 1.0 84 ZG-RC-24-218 0.0 7.0 141 7.0 984 ZG-RC-24-218 50.0 53.0 103 3.0 308 ZG-RC-24-231 0.0 1.0 88 1.0 88 ZG-RC-24-231 17.0 19.0 108 2.0 216 ZG-RC-24-232 0.0 11.0 1 054 11.0 11 596 Including 0.0 5.0 2 063 5.0 10 316 ZG-RC-24-233 3.0 6.0 84 3.0 252 ZG-RC-24-233 11.0 13.0 78 2.0 156 ZG-RC-24-245 19.0 20.0 94 1.0 94 ZG-RC-24-256 0.0 2.0 90 2.0 179 ZG-RC-24-256 4.0 7.0 111 3.0 332 ZG-RC-24-257 21.0 22.0 78 1.0 78 ZG-RC-24-273 0.0 1.0 368 1.0 368 ZG-RC-24-279 91.0 92.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-24-283 47.0 48.0 76 1.0 76 ZG-RC-24-287 0.0 1.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-24-292 17.0 18.0 76 1.0 76 ZG-RC-24-292 21.0 22.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-24-296 1.0 3.0 102 2.0 204 ZG-RC-24-296 14.0 15.0 112 1.0 112 ZG-RC-24-298 1.0 4.0 127 3.0 380 ZG-RC-24-300 5.0 6.0 180 1.0 180 ZG-RC-24-300 13.0 15.0 442 2.0 884 ZG-RC-24-307 0.0 1.0 316 1.0 316 ZG-RC-24-311 46.0 47.0 100 1.0 100 ZG-RC-24-311 55.0 58.0 275 3.0 824 ZG-RC-24-354 19.0 31.0 664 12.0 7 969 Including 22.0 25.0 1 793 3.0 5 380 ZG-RC-24-354 34.0 35.0 140 1.0 140 ZG-RC-24-354 38.0 39.0 132 1.0 132 ZG-RC-24-359 9.0 11.0 1 198 2.0 2 396 ZG-RC-24-359 17.0 18.0 104 1.0 104 ZG-RC-24-359 22.0 23.0 272 1.0 272 ZG-RC-24-363 2.0 7.0 204 5.0 1 021 ZG-RC-24-363 13.0 19.0 177 6.0 1 059 ZG-RC-24-363 36.0 37.0 76 1.0 76 ZG-RC-24-363 42.0 47.0 203 5.0 1 013 ZG-RC-24-363 66.0 67.0 136 1.0 136 ZG-RC-24-367 24.0 25.0 160 1.0 160 ZG-RC-24-367 31.0 34.0 161 3.0 484 ZG-RC-24-371 10.0 11.0 85 1.0 85 ZG-RC-24-371 14.0 17.0 156 3.0 467 ZG-RC-24-371 20.0 21.0 142 1.0 142 ZG-RC-24-375 44.0 47.0 443 3.0 1 328 ZG-RC-24-375 48.0 49.0 76 1.0 76 ZG-RC-24-377 20.0 21.0 248 1.0 248 ZG-RC-24-377 46.0 47.0 140 1.0 140 ZG-RC-24-379 39.0 40.0 508 1.0 508 ZG-RC-24-380 10.0 13.0 732 3.0 2 196 ZG-RC-24-381 14.0 15.0 104 1.0 104 ZG-RC-24-381 23.0 27.0 100 4.0 400 ZG-RC-24-381 66.0 67.0 264 1.0 264 ZG-RC-24-382 0.0 5.0 185 5.0 924 ZG-RC-24-382 14.0 26.0 150 12.0 1 800 ZG-RC-24-382 42.0 43.0 84 1.0 84 ZG-RC-24-382 52.0 53.0 84 1.0 84 ZG-RC-24-382 55.0 56.0 92 1.0 92 ZG-RC-24-382 59.0 60.0 148 1.0 148 ZG-RC-24-382 62.0 63.0 88 1.0 88 ZG-RC-24-385 23.0 24.0 88 1.0 88 ZG-RC-24-385 26.0 27.0 188 1.0 188 ZG-RC-24-385 30.0 35.0 223 5.0 1 116 ZG-RC-24-388 0.0 1.0 92 1.0 92 ZG-RC-24-389 27.0 29.0 456 2.0 911 ZG-RC-24-389 36.0 38.0 105 2.0 209 ZG-RC-24-390 1.0 6.0 971 5.0 4 856 Including 1.0 4.0 1 495 3.0 4 484 ZG-RC-24-390 16.0 18.0 708 2.0 1 416 ZG-RC-24-391 1.0 6.0 140 5.0 700 ZG-RC-24-396 17.0 18.0 136 1.0 136 ZG-RC-24-397 43.0 49.0 123 6.0 736 ZG-RC-24-398 18.0 19.0 208 1.0 208 ZG-RC-24-399 47.0 49.0 366 2.0 732 ZG-RC-24-399 63.0 70.0 1 298 7.0 9 085 Including 64.0 68.0 2 081 4.0 8 324 ZG-RC-24-400 13.0 14.0 886 1.0 886 ZG-RC-24-400 43.0 44.0 4 720 1.0 4 720 ZG-RC-24-401 1.0 2.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-24-401 11.0 13.0 94 2.0 188 ZG-RC-24-401 17.0 20.0 3 565 3.0 10 696 ZG-RC-24-401 53.0 54.0 92 1.0 92 ZG-RC-24-405 83.0 84.0 78 1.0 78 ZG-RC-24-408 43.0 45.0 1 368 2.0 2 736 ZG-RC-24-409 8.0 15.0 328 7.0 2 296 ZG-RC-24-411 0.0 4.0 163 4.0 654 ZG-RC-24-413 10.0 38.0 1 001 28.0 28 026 Including 26.0 33.0 2 787 7.0 19 512 ZG-RC-24-413 42.0 43.0 132 1.0 132 ZG-RC-24-415 9.0 10.0 84 1.0 84 ZG-RC-24-415 24.0 31.0 144 7.0 1 008 ZG-RC-24-415 46.0 47.0 130 1.0 130 ZG-RC-24-418 1.0 2.0 276 1.0 276 ZG-RC-24-418 3.0 4.0 112 1.0 112 ZG-RC-24-418 6.0 7.0 92 1.0 92 ZG-RC-24-419 0.0 16.0 152 16.0 2 432 ZG-RC-24-422 4.0 9.0 105 5.0 524 ZG-RC-24-422 12.0 13.0 236 1.0 236 ZG-RC-24-422 16.0 17.0 84 1.0 84 ZG-RC-24-423 0.0 2.0 336 2.0 672 ZG-RC-24-424 3.0 4.0 124 1.0 124 ZG-RC-24-424 31.0 32.0 88 1.0 88 ZG-RC-24-424 42.0 44.0 3 733 2.0 7 466 ZG-RC-24-425 53.0 54.0 408 1.0 408 ZG-RC-24-428 0.0 13.0 244 13.0 3 168 ZG-RC-24-429 0.0 9.0 172 9.0 1 552 ZG-RC-24-429 16.0 17.0 112 1.0 112 ZG-RC-24-432 0.0 3.0 172 3.0 516 ZG-RC-24-432 4.0 5.0 116 1.0 116 ZG-RC-24-433 0.0 5.0 234 5.0 1 168 ZG-RC-24-433 14.0 15.0 156 1.0 156 ZG-RC-24-435 46.0 49.0 457 3.0 1 372 ZG-RC-24-436 11.0 12.0 88 1.0 88 ZG-RC-24-436 16.0 21.0 127 5.0 636 ZG-RC-24-438 2.0 3.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-24-438 32.0 34.0 88 2.0 176 ZG-RC-24-439 3.0 5.0 276 2.0 552 ZG-RC-24-441 5.0 7.0 242 2.0 484 ZG-RC-24-441 16.0 17.0 92 1.0 92 ZG-RC-24-441 22.0 23.0 288 1.0 288 ZG-RC-24-441 37.0 39.0 200 2.0 400 ZG-RC-24-444 24.0 25.0 96 1.0 96 ZG-RC-24-445 3.0 4.0 88 1.0 88 ZG-RC-24-445 9.0 11.0 94 2.0 188 ZG-RC-24-446 4.0 5.0 116 1.0 116 ZG-RC-24-446 15.0 16.0 112 1.0 112 ZG-RC-24-446 18.0 19.0 112 1.0 112 ZG-RC-24-446 60.0 61.0 172 1.0 172 ZG-RC-24-446 69.0 70.0 184 1.0 184 ZG-RC-24-448 3.0 4.0 736 1.0 736 ZG-RC-24-448 21.0 22.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-24-448 25.0 26.0 376 1.0 376 ZG-RC-24-450 33.0 34.0 432 1.0 432 ZG-RC-24-450 53.0 55.0 372 2.0 744 ZG-RC-24-452 0.0 9.0 196 9.0 1 768 ZG-RC-24-452 10.0 11.0 76 1.0 76 ZG-RC-24-452 17.0 18.0 116 1.0 116 ZG-RC-24-452 19.0 21.0 98 2.0 196 ZG-RC-24-452 27.0 28.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-24-452 29.0 30.0 84 1.0 84 ZG-RC-24-452 32.0 33.0 100 1.0 100 ZG-RC-24-452 34.0 35.0 568 1.0 568 ZG-RC-24-452 39.0 53.0 1 364 14.0 19 100 Including 45.0 51.0 2 433 6.0 14 596 ZG-RC-24-453 18.0 19.0 84 1.0 84 ZG-RC-24-453 24.0 25.0 120 1.0 120 ZG-RC-24-453 33.0 34.0 120 1.0 120 ZG-RC-24-453 37.0 38.0 120 1.0 120 ZG-RC-24-453 67.0 68.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-24-455 0.0 5.0 177 5.0 884 ZG-RC-24-456 0.0 1.0 268 1.0 268 ZG-RC-24-456 9.0 22.0 145 13.0 1 888 ZG-RC-24-457 9.0 12.0 118 3.0 354 ZG-RC-24-457 23.0 24.0 364 1.0 364 ZG-RC-24-459 0.0 1.0 168 1.0 168 ZG-RC-24-461 0.0 1.0 100 1.0 100 ZG-RC-24-461 3.0 4.0 92 1.0 92 ZG-RC-24-461 8.0 9.0 152 1.0 152 ZG-RC-24-461 14.0 15.0 148 1.0 148 ZG-RC-24-463 0.0 8.0 265 8.0 2 116 ZG-RC-24-463 13.0 14.0 152 1.0 152 ZG-RC-24-463 24.0 25.0 116 1.0 116 ZG-RC-24-463 47.0 49.0 486 2.0 972 ZG-RC-24-464 0.0 1.0 84 1.0 84 ZG-RC-24-465 15.0 16.0 180 1.0 180 ZG-RC-24-469 1.0 8.0 316 7.0 2 212 ZG-RC-24-470 3.0 4.0 76 1.0 76 ZG-RC-24-470 11.0 20.0 190 9.0 1 708 ZG-RC-24-471 0.0 7.0 826 7.0 5 780 ZG-RC-24-471 14.0 15.0 140 1.0 140 ZG-RC-24-472 12.0 13.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-24-472 26.0 27.0 152 1.0 152 ZG-RC-24-476 0.0 4.0 128 4.0 510 ZG-RC-24-476 48.0 49.0 88 1.0 88 ZG-RC-24-486 0.0 1.0 76 1.0 76 ZG-RC-24-491 0.0 15.0 538 15.0 8 068 Including 4.0 10.0 949 6.0 5 692 ZG-RC-24-491 17.0 18.0 84 1.0 84 ZG-RC-24-491 19.0 20.0 156 1.0 156 ZG-RC-24-491 24.0 25.0 352 1.0 352 ZG-RC-24-491 33.0 49.0 119 16.0 1 904 ZG-RC-24-499 1.0 3.0 146 2.0 292 ZG-RC-24-499 8.0 9.0 172 1.0 172 ZG-RC-24-499 16.0 17.0 532 1.0 532 ZG-RC-24-504 31.0 32.0 84 1.0 84 ZG-RC-24-504 35.0 36.0 84 1.0 84 ZG-RC-24-504 47.0 48.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-24-504 51.0 54.0 81 3.0 244 ZG-RC-24-516 1.0 2.0 124 1.0 124 ZG-RC-24-516 28.0 29.0 124 1.0 124 ZG-RC-24-516 33.0 34.0 184 1.0 184 ZG-RC-24-516 37.0 40.0 212 3.0 636 ZG-RC-24-592 7.0 10.0 519 3.0 1 556 ZG-RC-24-594 0.0 1.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-24-594 5.0 6.0 84 1.0 84 ZG-RC-24-595 51.0 54.0 921 3.0 2 764 ZG-RC-24-595 57.0 58.0 304 1.0 304 ZG-RC-24-595 63.0 64.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-24-595 69.0 70.0 2 560 1.0 2 560 ZG-RC-24-598 0.0 10.0 250 10.0 2 500 ZG-RC-25-412 27.0 37.0 745 10.0 7 452 ZG-RC-25-412 50.0 51.0 824 1.0 824 ZG-RC-25-449 0.0 1.0 808 1.0 808 ZG-RC-25-449 11.0 15.0 1 347 4.0 5 388 ZG-RC-25-449 23.0 31.0 147 8.0 1 172 ZG-RC-25-449 38.0 39.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-25-449 46.0 47.0 104 1.0 104 ZG-RC-25-451 0.0 17.0 207 17.0 3 514 ZG-RC-25-451 18.0 19.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-25-511 5.0 6.0 116 1.0 116 ZG-RC-25-521 6.0 8.0 344 2.0 688 Underground T28 T28-24-489 20.4 22.8 438 2.4 1 051 T28-24-499 21.6 22.8 168 1.2 202 T28-24-508 2.4 4.8 132 2.4 317 T28-24-509 3.6 6.0 86 2.4 206 T28-24-521 0.0 14.4 154 14.4 2 222 T28-24-522 2.4 7.2 498 4.8 2 390 T28-24-525 4.8 6.0 76 1.2 91 T28-24-525 7.2 12.0 1 397 4.8 6 706 T28-24-526 0.0 1.2 132 1.2 158 T28-24-526 2.4 3.6 172 1.2 206 T28-24-526 7.2 9.6 152 2.4 365 T28-24-526 13.2 14.4 104 1.2 125 T28-24-527 3.6 20.4 246 16.8 4 128 T28-24-537 0.0 2.4 162 2.4 389 T28-24-537 9.6 10.8 124 1.2 149 T28-24-554 4.8 6.0 80 1.2 96 Underground YAK YAK-24-137 0.0 6.0 82 6.0 490 YAK-24-137 19.2 20.4 120 1.2 144 YAK-24-138 2.4 6.0 115 3.6 414 YAK-24-138 14.4 20.4 111 6.0 667 YAK-24-143 1.2 21.6 382 20.4 7 784 YAK-24-144 13.2 25.2 520 12.0 6 238 YAK-24-146 7.2 8.4 316 1.2 379 YAK-24-146 13.2 15.6 470 2.4 1 128 YAK-24-149 30.0 40.8 400 10.8 4 325 Including 30.0 32.4 1 076 2.4 2 582 YAK-24-150 9.6 10.8 98 1.2 117 YAK-24-150 12.0 14.4 1 474 2.4 3 538 YAK-24-151 3.6 9.6 285 6.0 1 709 YAK-24-151 14.4 15.6 136 1.2 163 YAK-24-152 3.6 9.6 1 532 6.0 9 192 YAK-24-152 15.6 16.8 144 1.2 173 YAK-24-153 0.0 14.4 203 14.4 2 928 YAK-24-158 34.8 37.2 198 2.4 475 YAK-24-158 45.6 46.8 76 1.2 91 YAK-24-161 4.8 6.0 192 1.2 230 YAK-24-161 9.6 10.8 176 1.2 211 YAK-24-161 19.2 21.6 184 2.4 442 YAK-24-183A 18.0 19.2 236 1.2 283 YAK-24-184A 0.0 8.4 106 8.4 888 YAK-24-184A 25.2 26.4 96 1.2 115 YAK-24-184A 48.0 50.4 538 2.4 1 291 YAK-24-200 14.4 20.4 360 6.0 2 160 YAK-24-200 36.0 37.2 168 1.2 202 YAK-24-206 7.2 8.4 676 1.2 811 YAK-24-206 9.6 10.8 100 1.2 120



