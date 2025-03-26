Metsera, Inc.: Metsera Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Continued Portfolio Progress

MET-097i, a fully biased, monthly, ultra-long acting GLP-1 receptor agonist, is being studied in multiple Phase 2b clinical trials with read-outs beginning mid-2025

Multiple data readouts in mid and late 2025 on track for MET-233i, an ultra-long acting amylin analog currently in Phase 1

Oral formulation optimization study on track to support initiation of clinical trials for MET-224 o and MET097 o , with MET-224 o data expected in late 2025

Completed IPO with gross proceeds of approximately $316.2 million, extending runway into 2027

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metsera, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTSR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company accelerating the next generation of medicines for obesity and metabolic diseases, today reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and provided an update on pipeline progress.

"2024 was a year of exceptional execution and acceleration at Metsera," said Whit Bernard, Chief Executive Officer of Metsera. "We advanced MET-097i, our monthly, fully-biased GLP-1 RA injectable, from first-in-human dosing in April 2024 through completion of a 12-week Phase 2a trial and full enrollment of a 28-week Phase 2b trial in December 2024, supporting a differentiated dosing and tolerability profile with efficacy at the high end of the competitive landscape. In parallel, we initiated clinical trials of our monthly amylin analog (MET-233i) and our prototype oral peptide (MET-002 o ), declared four development candidates (MET-034i, MET-224 o , MET-097 o , MET-815i), and entered into a landmark manufacturing agreement with our partners at Amneal.

With the completion of our recent IPO, we have substantial capital to continue this momentum, enabled by our highly experienced team and committed partners. We expect 2025 to be another year of execution and growth, as we rapidly advance Metsera's portfolio of ultra-long acting, scalable and combinable injectable and oral candidates."

Pipeline Highlights and Upcoming Milestones

MET-097i rapidly advancing towards Phase 3

MET-097i is a fully biased, monthly, ultra-long acting, potent, subcutaneously injectable GLP-1 receptor agonist (RA). In January 2025, we reported positive topline Phase 2a clinical data of MET-097i in participants with overweight or obesity without type 2 diabetes, which demonstrated up to 11.3% mean placebo-subtracted change from baseline after 12 weekly doses, with no plateau observed.

In the Phase 2a trial, a monthly dose after 12 weekly doses was well-tolerated. All five cohorts that received a dose four-fold higher than the weekly dose continued to lose weight, with an arithmetic mean placebo-subtracted change from baseline at day 115 of 14.2% after a 4.8 mg dose (in participants who had previously received 1.2 mg weekly) and 12.5% after a 3.2 mg dose (in participants who had previously received 0.8 mg weekly). These results further support the feasibility of monthly dosing. We plan to release additional results from this Phase 2a study at a medical conference.

Multiple Phase 2b trials are designed to further evaluate the differentiated profile of MET-097i, including: VESPER-1, a 28-week Phase 2b clinical trial, is designed to assess the efficacy and tolerability of different titration-free weekly doses of MET-097i. The trial includes 239 participants with obesity or overweight without type 2 diabetes. The last participant in VESPER-1 was enrolled in December 2024, with preliminary data expected in mid-2025. VESPER-2 is a 28-week Phase 2b clinical trial assessing the efficacy and tolerability of different weekly doses of MET-097i with or without titration. The trial enrolled the first participant in March 2025 and is designed to include 125 participants with obesity or overweight with type 2 diabetes. VESPER-3 is a planned Phase 2b clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and tolerability of multiple monthly doses of MET-097i after multiple weekly doses with and without titration. Preliminary results are expected by year-end 2025 or early 2026.

Pending Phase 2b results, we plan to initiate a Phase 3 program of MET-097i in late 2025.



MET-233i Phase 1 program on track for data readouts starting mid-2025

MET-233i is a monthly, ultra-long acting, subcutaneously injectable amylin analog designed to be combinable with MET-097i.

Pharmacokinetic data from the ongoing single-ascending dose (SAD) study support the feasibility of combining MET-233i with MET-097i as a monthly therapy.

The multiple ascending dose (MAD) study of MET-233i has been initiated with preliminary 4-week efficacy and tolerability data expected mid-2025.

In parallel to the MET-233i monotherapy MAD, we plan to initiate a combination Phase 1 study for MET-233i and MET-097i, with preliminary data expected in late 2025.

Oral peptide platform development on track with weight loss and tolerability data for MET-224 o expected in late 2025

MET-224 o and MET-097 o are oral, fully biased, ultra-long acting GLP-1 RAs in development for the treatment of obesity and overweight.

and MET-097 are oral, fully biased, ultra-long acting GLP-1 RAs in development for the treatment of obesity and overweight. Our ongoing Phase 1 formulation optimization study using prototype GLP-1RA MET-002 o is on track, supporting the initiation of clinical studies for MET-224 o and MET-097 o , with preliminary 4-week efficacy and tolerability data for MET-224 o expected in late 2025.

Initiated IND-enabling studies of MET-815i, a prodrug of MET-097i

MET-815i is a prodrug of MET-097i, designed to smooth the onset of drug exposure and substantially prolong the time above clinically meaningful exposure thresholds, which could offer the potential for less frequent dosing and improved tolerability.



Recent Business Highlights

Completed initial public offering (IPO)

In February, Metsera completed an IPO, raising approximately $316.2 million in aggregate gross proceeds from the offering before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses.



Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $352.4 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $75.2 million as of December 31, 2023. Based on current operating plans, Metsera estimates its existing cash and cash equivalents of $352.4 at year end, together with the net proceeds from the IPO, will be sufficient to fund our projected operating expenses, working capital and capital expenditure needs into 2027.

R&D Expenses: Research and development (R&D) expenses were $38.9 million for the fourth quarter and $107.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $7.6 million for the fourth quarter and $15.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. R&D expenses increased primarily due to development costs related to preclinical, clinical and contract manufacturing for our portfolio of injectable and oral development programs.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $9.7 million for the fourth quarter and $26.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $3.6 million for the fourth quarter and $15.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. G&A expenses increased primarily due to increases in professional and consulting fees as we prepared for our initial public offering and an increase in personnel-related expenses as we expanded our operations to support our research and development efforts.

Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration: Change in fair value of contingent consideration was $15.8 million for the fourth quarter and $90.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $2.7 million for the fourth quarter and $2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Contingent consideration represents future potential milestone and royalty payment obligations in connection with the Zihipp acquisition that occurred in 2023. The change in fair value in contingent consideration during the year ended December 31, 2024, was primarily attributable to the inclusion of a new product and the increase in the probability of success.

Net Loss: Net loss was $52.9 million for the fourth quarter and $209.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $13.0 million for the fourth quarter and $47.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Net loss increased primarily as a result of higher R&D and G&A expenses as described above, and the change in fair value of contingent consideration, as described above. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in acquired in-process R&D expenses, which were related to the license and collaboration agreement with D&D Pharmatech Inc that occurred in 2023 and higher interest income.

METSERA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 352,447 $ 75,195 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,686 1,609 Total current assets 359,133 76,804 Property and equipment, net 57 27 Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,385 - Intangible assets 68,521 69,421 Goodwill 21,892 22,179 Other assets - 410 Total assets $ 450,988 $ 168,841 Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,837 $ 2,656 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 17,877 2,752 Note payable with related parties 8,387 - Deferred payment - 515 Due to related parties 392 946 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 714 - Contingent consideration, short-term 19,100 13,300 Total current liabilities 67,307 20,169 Deferred tax credits - 410 Deferred tax liabilities 7,780 17,261 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 701 - Contingent consideration, long-term 87,850 32,500 Total liabilities 163,638 70,340 Redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value $0.00001 per share: Series Seed redeemable convertible preferred stock: 36,599,998 shares authorized; 36,599,998 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (Liquidation value of $54,900 at December 31, 2024) 54,815 54,815 Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock: 79,999,993 shares authorized; 79,999,993 and 29,666,664 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (Liquidation value of $240,000 at December 31, 2024) 239,752 88,868 Series A-1 redeemable convertible preferred stock: 9,696,970 shares authorized; 9,696,970 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 (Liquidation value of $32,000 at December 31, 2024) 31,931 - Series B redeemable convertible preferred stock: 42,658,718 shares authorized; 42,658,718 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 (Liquidation value of $215,000 at December 31, 2024) 214,359 - Stockholders' deficit: Common stock, par value $0.00001 per share: 72,348,953 shares authorized; 15,368,385 and 13,831,417 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. - - Additional paid-in capital 2,479 85 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,160 2,752 Accumulated deficit (257,146 ) (48,019 ) Total stockholders' deficit (253,507 ) (45,182 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 450,988 $ 168,841