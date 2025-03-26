A report from Svensk Solenergi says connection to the electricity grid is a significant obstacle to the expansion of battery storage technology in Sweden, with grid operators often hesitant to connect large-scale projects. From ESS News Swedish solar association Svensk Solenergi has highlighted several structural obstacles to connecting batteries to the grid in Sweden. The association's Grid connection of battery storage report, billed as the first major review of the regulations for connecting batteries to the Swedish electricity grid, says the hesitancy of electricity grid companies to fully ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...