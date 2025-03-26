Portugal set a record for solar deployment in 2024, installing 1. 77 GW and surpassing the previous year's total. The country's cumulative installed PV capacity now stands at 5. 66 GW, as it works toward a revised 20. 8 GW target by 2030. Portugal deployed 1. 77 GW of solar in 2024, setting a new record, according to the Directorate-General for Energy and Geology (DGEG). This exceeded the 1. 3 GW added in 2023 and brought the country's total capacity to 5. 66 GW. Utility-scale solar led the growth, rising 66% year-on-year. Residential and commercial solar also grew steadily, up 23. 4% and 26. ...

