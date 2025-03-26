Anzeige
European Energy A/S: Agreements signed for the sale of an 83.5 MW operating wind portfolio located in north-west of Poland

Company Announcement 5/2025 (26.03.2025)
Today, subsidiaries of European Energy A/S have signed an agreements for the sale of:

  • a 50 percent ownership stake in EE Pommern GmbH, the indirect owner of the Pomerania portfolio of wind farms consisting five separate operational wind farms (Grzmiaca, Bialogard I, Kolobrzeg, Drawsko II and Siemysl) with a total capacity of 44.7MW, and
  • a 100 percent ownership stake in EE Liskowo sp. z o.o., the owner of the Liskowo operational wind farm with a capacity of 38.8MW,

in each case to ENEA Nowa Energia sp. z o.o., a subsidiary of Enea S.A.
The wind farms are operational and are located in north-west Poland in the West Pomeranian Voivodeship.
Subject to fulfillment of certain customary conditions, closing is expected to take place in Q2 of 2025.
The sale will contribute positively to European Energy A/S' financial position.
For further information please contact investor relations: investor.relations@europeanenergy.com.

This announcement has been made in accordance with the market abuse regulation (regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse).


