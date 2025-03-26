TaiwanNext Foundation: Driving Innovation: Taiwan Demo Day Showcases Dynamic US-Taiwan Startup Ecosystem at Plug and Play

Taiwan Demo Day, held on March 15th, 2025 at Plug and Play Tech Center, brought together over 400 industry elites to witness the latest in AI technology. Hosted by Taiwan Next in collaboration with Plug and Play, the event featured top-tier startups from both Taiwan and the U.S., demonstrating groundbreaking products and forging vital connections with Silicon Valley investors and corporations.

Taiwan Demo Day 2025 at Plug and Play. Ten brilliant startup teams from the US and TaiwanMetAI, MirWork, Morale AI, Pixel Canvas, Namecard.AI, Dealight, pxcode, TranXform, Athleo AI, and RVI. Photo Provided by Taiwan Next.

Katie Hsieh, Founder and CEO of Taiwan Next, explained, "Taiwan Next strives to build a startup ecosystem connecting startups with funding, talent, and technology. By hosting Taiwan Demo Day with Plug and Play, we're opening doors for Taiwanese startups to the U.S. market. Plug and Play's vast experience, evidenced by their successful incubation of companies like Google, PayPal, and Dropbox, and their acceleration of 17,000 startups, provides invaluable resources and opportunities for Taiwan-U.S. exchange."

Over 400 elite professionals attended the Taiwan Demo Day. Ten brilliant startup teams from the US and Taiwan demonstrated their innovative AI technology. Photo provided by Taiwan Next.

Johannes Rott, Vice President of Plug and Play, commented, "At Plug and Play, we are delighted to support the Taiwan Tech Summit Demo Day 2025 and contribute to the growth of this thriving innovation ecosystem. Taiwan has long been a global leader in technology and entrepreneurship, making it a natural fit for our expansion. We are excited to announce the launch of our first Plug and Play location in Taiwan, in Taoyuan City, where we look forward to partnering with local startups, corporations, and investors to drive meaningful innovation and unlock new opportunities for growth."

Johannes Rott, Vice President of Plug and Play. Photo provided by Taiwan Next.

Karen Yu, President of ITIC, Industrial Technology Investment Corporation, who delivered the opening remarks, said, "When TSMC announced the expansion of its investment in the United States, it signaled Taiwan's leadership in the global technology sector. ITIC, a venture capital firm founded by ITRI, has invested in Taiwan's deep tech startups for the past 45 years, witnessing and contributing to the robust development of the Taiwanese semiconductor industry. Currently, as Taiwan holds a leading position in the AI-driven industrial revolution, ITIC will effectively leverage its unique resources to actively promote collaboration between Taiwan and the U.S. in the AI field. While the U.S. leads in AI software development, AI also requires data and hardware, areas where Taiwan, a strong partner, possesses significant advantages in research and manufacturing. We firmly believe that close cooperation between Taiwan and the U.S. will mutually benefit and accelerate AI application development."

Karen Yu, President of ITIC, Industrial Technology Investment Corporation, who delivered the opening remarks. Photo provided by Taiwan Next.

The Spring 2025 Taiwan Demo Day drew numerous applications from Taiwanese startups. After a rigorous selection process, ten elite teams were chosen to present: MetAI, MirWork, Morale AI, Pixel Canvas, Namecard.AI, Dealight, pxcode, TranXform, Athleo AI, and RVI. Six of these teams were from the U.S., and four traveled from Taiwan, showcasing the dynamic energy of US-Taiwan startups. These teams boasted impressive backgrounds and significant commercial achievements, including Y Combinator alumni, Taiwan's leading NVIDIA-backed startup, Harvard incubator teams, experienced professionals from Amazon and Apple, multi-million dollar revenue ventures, and innovators specializing in AI-optimized semiconductor manufacturing, marketing, sports, and HR technology, as well as digital twin technology.

The Taiwan Demo Day successfully established a platform for Taiwan-U.S. startup exchange and collaboration, demonstrating the innovative strength of Taiwanese startups and further promoting cooperation and development in the technology sector.

About Taiwan Next:

Taiwan Next Foundation is a U.S. 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to expanding the technological influence of Taiwanese in North America and building a Taiwan-U.S. technology ecosystem. Through startup showcases, talent training, and trend forums, it actively establishes a platform for Taiwan-U.S. technology exchange and collaboration. Its annual flagship event, the Taiwan Tech Summit, is the largest Taiwanese technology event in North America, attracting over 3,500 technology elites to explore technology trends, talent employment, and cross-border technology cooperation.

www.TaiwanTechSummit.com

