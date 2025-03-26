Edizard: EZ PowerCube: No More Cable Salad and Charger Chaos

Say goodbye to Cable Salad - EZ PowerCube is here, offering seamless 3-in-1 wireless charging, 65W wired power, and customizable storage for ultimate travel convenience!
HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2025 / Say goodbye to cable salad and cluttered travel bags!
4-in-1 Charging Station
Edizard, a leading innovator in high-end mobile charging accessories, is set to launch PowerCube-the ultimate 4-in-1 charging organizer-on Indiegogo on March 26 at 9 AM (DST). Designed for modern travelers, tech enthusiasts, and everyday users.
PowerCube seamlessly combines fast wireless charging, high-power wired charging, and customizable storage in a compact, travel-friendly case.
Why PowerCube?
3-in-1 Wireless Charging - Supports iPhone (Qi2), Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously.
65W Type-C Output - Power up laptops, tablets, cameras, and more.
Customize Movable Dividers - Adjustable Velcro dividers allow you to store cables, SD cards, GoPro, DJI Pocket, and other essentials with ease.
Crafted from Eco-friendly material - PowerCube is made of eco-friendly, wear-resistant leather that withstands daily use and resists aging, minimizing environmental impact. Rigorous testing ensures its durability over time.
Portable & Travel-Ready - Durable, sleek, and compact design ensures a hassle-free charging experience wherever you go.
Collaboration with BYD's Yangwang: The Future of Innovation
Taking innovation to the next level, PowerCube has partnered with BYD's luxury sub-brand, Yangwang, to create a co-branded version tailored for high-end travel.
Designed for those who demand premium performance, the PowerCube x Yangwang edition redefines how technology integrates with modern travel.
Exclusive Launch Discounts - Limited-Time Offer!
Retail Price: $109
Early Bird Price: $59 (Save 45%!)
Launch Date: March 26 at 9 AM (DST) on Indiegogo
Backers who sign up early will get a FREE EZ Connect Package (3 Ports) ($9 value). Don't miss this opportunity to upgrade your charging game!
