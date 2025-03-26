Anzeige
Edizard: EZ PowerCube: No More Cable Salad and Charger Chaos

Finanznachrichten News

Say goodbye to Cable Salad - EZ PowerCube is here, offering seamless 3-in-1 wireless charging, 65W wired power, and customizable storage for ultimate travel convenience!

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2025 / Say goodbye to cable salad and cluttered travel bags!

EZ PowerCube

EZ PowerCube
4-in-1 Charging Station

Edizard, a leading innovator in high-end mobile charging accessories, is set to launch PowerCube-the ultimate 4-in-1 charging organizer-on Indiegogo on March 26 at 9 AM (DST). Designed for modern travelers, tech enthusiasts, and everyday users.

PowerCube seamlessly combines fast wireless charging, high-power wired charging, and customizable storage in a compact, travel-friendly case.

Why PowerCube?

  • 3-in-1 Wireless Charging - Supports iPhone (Qi2), Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously.

  • 65W Type-C Output - Power up laptops, tablets, cameras, and more.

  • Customize Movable Dividers - Adjustable Velcro dividers allow you to store cables, SD cards, GoPro, DJI Pocket, and other essentials with ease.

  • Crafted from Eco-friendly material - PowerCube is made of eco-friendly, wear-resistant leather that withstands daily use and resists aging, minimizing environmental impact. Rigorous testing ensures its durability over time.

  • Portable & Travel-Ready - Durable, sleek, and compact design ensures a hassle-free charging experience wherever you go.

Collaboration with BYD's Yangwang: The Future of Innovation

Taking innovation to the next level, PowerCube has partnered with BYD's luxury sub-brand, Yangwang, to create a co-branded version tailored for high-end travel.

Designed for those who demand premium performance, the PowerCube x Yangwang edition redefines how technology integrates with modern travel.

Exclusive Launch Discounts - Limited-Time Offer!

Retail Price: $109

Early Bird Price: $59 (Save 45%!)

Launch Date: March 26 at 9 AM (DST) on Indiegogo

Backers who sign up early will get a FREE EZ Connect Package (3 Ports) ($9 value). Don't miss this opportunity to upgrade your charging game!

Pre-Order Now & Stay Updated

Sign up for launch alerts and be the first to grab PowerCube at an unbeatable price!

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/edizard-powercube-4-in-1-charging-organizing-box/x/38512034#/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Website: https://www.edizard.com/

Email: info@edizard.com

Contact Information

Eric Chen
Marketing Specialist
info@edizard.com
+86 18124751419

.

SOURCE: Edizard



Related Documents:
  • EZ PowerCube Charging Scene.jpg
  • EZ PowerCube Storge Scene.jpg


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
