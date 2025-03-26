Reston, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - Content Guru, Inc. is proud to announce that its storm® CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) solution has received FedRAMP® Authorization from the Program Management Office (PMO), a division within the General Services Administration (GSA). Content Guru storm is the first and only full-stack CCaaS solution to achieve High impact level accreditation, the most stringent level for FedRAMP compliance.

The High accreditation level is designed for agencies handing sensitive data requiring rigorous levels of security and privacy, including law enforcement, emergency services, financial services, healthcare, and others requiring strict security measures to prevent severe adverse effects on organizational operations, assets, or individuals. FedRAMP's High baseline protects the government's most sensitive, unclassified data in cloud computing environments, including data involving the protection of life and financial standing.

Content Guru stands out in the cloud customer experience (CX) industry as the only full-stack CCaaS vendor to achieve a FedRAMP High authorization. This level of authorization involves more stringent security controls, a longer and more extensive review process, and additional checks to ensure the highest levels of security for cloud services handling highly sensitive data.

Achieving full FedRAMP High authorization streamlines the Authority to Operate (ATO) process for other government agencies and enhances confidence in the security and compliance of the storm solution. With the storm platform already having undergone a rigorous, standardized security assessment, individual agencies no longer need to conduct their own extensive reviews. Federal agencies considering cloud contact center capabilities can trust that the storm platform meets FedRAMP's comprehensive security controls and has been vetted by the PMO. This existing authorization allows agencies to expedite their approval processes using the standardized security package and documentation, significantly reducing the time and effort needed for agency-specific authorization. Additionally, the FedRAMP process includes continuous monitoring and regular security assessments ensuring ongoing compliance.

"Content Guru values our long-standing relationships with federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of State, which we've nurtured over the past 20 years," said Andrew Casson, Content Guru Vice President of Public Sector. "Our federal partners understand that security and privacy requirements have evolved significantly over the years, becoming both more critical and more challenging to meet. Their support was instrumental in helping Content Guru achieve the crucial FedRAMP High impact level designation. Cloud technologies like storm are crucial for empowering the federal government to provide the level of customer service that both citizens and federal employees have come to expect."

"FedRAMP cloud security is based on a thorough process to minimize cyber-security risks by adopting the best industry security and monitoring processes," commented Sorell Slaymaker, Principal Consulting Analyst for Networking, Security, Unified Communications at TechVision Research. "Modernizing government needs the scalability, agility, and security of cloud technologies. Content Guru getting FedRAMP High authorization at a time when agencies are focusing on improving employee efficiencies and customer experiences at scale is very timely. This certification will give Content Guru customers "peace of mind" when shifting to a CCaaS solution."

"Many Federal agencies with large contact centers are still on legacy, on-prem solutions because they have not felt comfortable with the current CCaaS offerings. With Content Guru's High certification, security-minded agencies now have a viable option to move to the cloud," said Matt McKernan, Senior Vice President, Content Guru.

Now that Content Guru has received authorization to provide CCaaS solutions at a FedRAMP High level, agencies seeking to explore moving from their legacy on-premises solutions to the cloud should contact Content Guru's public sector team to understand the benefits a full-stack cloud solution can deliver. Learn more about storm, Content Guru's FedRAMP High cloud contact center offering, on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

About Content Guru

Content Guru is a leading global provider of enterprise-grade cloud Customer Experiences (CX), and is at the forefront of the Generative AI evolution. Content Guru's storm® platform supports mission-critical CX for the world's leading organizations in the public and private sectors. Through brain®, AI services provide leading automated and human-assist capabilities to bolster CX performance before, during and after an interaction.

