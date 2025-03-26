The World Congress of Nephrology 2026 (WCN'26), the flagship event of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN), is set to take place in Yokohama from March 28 to 31, 2026. The Congress is co-hosted by the Japanese Society of Nephrology (JSN) and the Asian Pacific Society of Nephrology (APSN).

The Yokohama City Visitors Bureau (YCVB) and PACIFICO Yokohama, in collaboration with the City of Yokohama, supported the bid led by Professor Masaomi Nangaku, President of the Japanese Society of Nephrology. Thanks to PACIFICO Yokohama's excellent track record in hosting international conferences and the venue's excellent accessibility, the bid was successfully secured.

Marking a highly anticipated return to Japan after 36 years, the prestigious WCN will bring together leading experts, researchers, and healthcare professionals dedicated to advancing kidney health worldwide. Through dynamic scientific discussions, high-level collaborations, and knowledge exchange, WCN'26 will accelerate advancements in kidney care and strengthen international partnerships.

Comment from Conference Chair, Professor Masaomi Nangaku

"We are thrilled that Yokohama has been chosen as the venue for the World Congress of Nephrology 2026. With its excellent accessibility and convenient hotels, shopping, and conference facilities, Yokohama is the perfect location to promote global collaboration in nephrology research and clinical practices, while further elevating the international presence of the Japanese Society of Nephrology."

Event Overview

Event Name: World Congress of Nephrology 2026 (WCN'26)

Dates: March 28-31, 2026

Venue: PACIFICO Yokohama

Expected Attendance: 5,000 participants (including 2,000 from overseas)

Organizer: International Society of Nephrology (ISN) https://www.theisn.org/

Previous and Future Conferences:

2025: New Delhi, India

2024: Buenos Aires, Argentina

2023: Bangkok, Thailand Virtual

2022: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Virtual

Through their support of international conferences like WCN'26, YCVB and PACIFICO Yokohama are working to boost economic development and foster new business opportunities in the region.

About the Yokohama City Visitors Bureau:

The role of the Yokohama City Visitors Bureau (YCVB) is to employ the wealth of resources existing in the City of Yokohama and Kanagawa Prefecture to promote the region as an ideal destination for both tourists and international conventions. In this way, the YCVB is contributing to the reinvigoration of the City of Yokohama and surrounding areas, and the advancement of its globalization.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250326550042/en/

Contacts:

Yuki Hori

Manager, Business Events Team

Yokohama City Visitors Bureau

Email: mice@ycvb.or.jp