INFORM GmbH: INFORM Announces Leadership Changes in Its Aviation Division

INFORM, a global leader in AI-driven optimization software, today announced strategic leadership transitions within its Aviation division as part of a comprehensive initiative to enhance its industry-leading GroundStar suite of products. As part of this transition, Dr. Jörg Herbers, co-CEO of INFORM, will take a direct leadership role to guide the division through this evolution.

INFORM Aviation has embarked on a major transformation initiative to enhance its industry-leading GroundStar product suite. This initiative is focused on:

Evolving GroundStar to leverage cloud-based deployment, ensuring scalability while maintaining operational reliability.

Expanding SaaS capabilities, allowing customers to access GroundStar as a fully hosted, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution to meet evolving industry demands.

Deep AI integration, harnessing INFORM's decades of expertise in Decision Intelligence to embed AI even further into its digital decision support platform.

This transformation is designed to ensure GroundStar remains the industry's most advanced, reliable, and scalable ground operations resource management solution (RMS) for years to come.

Leadership Transition

To drive this ambitious initiative optimally, Dr. Jörg Herbers, co-CEO of INFORM, will directly oversee operations within the Aviation division. With a background in aviation technology, Dr. Herbers began his career within INFORM's Aviation division, giving him in-depth knowledge of GroundStar, its customers, and their operational needs. As a recognized thought leader in AI, he specializes in applying artificial intelligence to business processes, particularly in decision-making and optimization. Further management capacities will be built up gradually.

"AI is fundamentally changing the way businesses operate, and aviation is an industry uniquely suited for these advancements," said Dr. Herbers. "Aviation is a process-rich sector where AI-driven decision-making can have a transformative impact, and we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with Process AI."

Honoring Uschi Schulte-Sasse

As part of this transition, INFORM also announces the planned departure of Uschi Schulte-Sasse, Senior Vice President Aviation, who will leave at her own request in the course of this year. INFORM extends its deepest gratitude to Schulte-Sasse for her 35 years of service and her instrumental role in shaping the Aviation division.

Under her leadership, the Aviation division experienced significant growth, cementing INFORM's position as a market leader. She played a crucial role in establishing GroundStar as the premier RMS solution in the aviation industry, and her passion for the INFORM team and commitment to aviation professionals have made a lasting impact. "Uschi has been a pillar in the aviation community, and her contributions have been invaluable," Dr. Herbers said. "INFORM wishes her immense success in her future endeavors and thanks her for her unwavering dedication to the company and the industry."

Commitment to Excellence

Though much is changing within INFORM Aviation, INFORM's focus on delivering the most reliable and innovative RMS solutions remains steadfast. The ongoing transformation of GroundStar, coupled with strategic leadership, ensures that INFORM will continue to provide aviation partners with cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency, performance, and operational success.

INFORM will be exhibiting at the Passenger Terminal EXPO 2025, taking place from April 8-10, 2025, at IFEMA Madrid, Spain. We invite you to visit us at Booth #9811 in Hall 6.1 to discuss our latest developments and the future of aviation technology.

About INFORM

INFORM develops software to optimize business processes using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced mathematics of Operations Research. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Aachen, Germany, the company promotes sustainable value creation in various industries through optimized decision-making. Its solutions are tailored to specific industry requirements and help over 1,000 current customers worldwide to operate more resiliently and sustainably with greater success. INFORM's systems serve a range of industries including aviation, automotive, financial institutions, logistics, manufacturing, transportation, telecommunications, and wholesale. The company is committed to ethical AI practices, sustainable customer relations and is increasingly focusing on cloud-based solutions. www.inform-software.com

About GroundStar

With GroundStar, INFORM offers the most comprehensive software suite for the optimization of aviation processes currently on the market. It fulfills all requirements of the companies involved in airline and airport operations and covers a wide range of solutions, such as Ground Handling, Aircraft Engineering, Airport Operations, and Hub and Turnaround Management. GroundStar helps customers to run their operations smoothly and cost-effectively while improving punctuality and passenger satisfaction at the same time. INFORM has been developing scientifically substantiated optimization algorithms for this purpose. As a global leader with over 200 installations in more than 170 airports worldwide INFORM has proven its effective and long-term capacity for innovation. INFORM Aviation | GroundStar



