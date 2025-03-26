Trane Technologies Becomes First in Industry To Support the MEP 2040 Challenge

Industry-leading endorsement deepens commitment to decarbonization.

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, today announced it is an official supporting organization of the MEP 2040 Challenge, becoming the first company in its industry to endorse the challenge. This industry-leading move expands upon the company's existing collaboration with MEP 2040 to reduce carbon emissions and aligns with Trane Technologies' ambitious 2030 Sustainability Commitments.

The challenge, initiated by the Carbon Leadership Forum, is a commitment for MEP firms to achieve net zero operational carbon in their projects by 2030 and embodied carbon by 2040. As a supporting organization, Trane Technologies will actively contribute to the challenge's goals and support MEP firms in working toward their sustainability targets.

"We are committed to a green-for-green approach, pioneering innovative solutions that provide exceptional payback while further driving sustainability," said Holly Paeper, president, Commercial HVAC Americas, Trane Technologies. "Our support of the MEP 2040 Challenge underscores our dedication to reducing emissions and embodied carbon across the built environment in support. We look forward to working collaboratively with MEP firms to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future."

As a MEP 2040 supporting organization, Trane Technologies will work alongside other MEP firms to provide resources, expertise and innovative solutions to help them achieve their net zero goals. The company's portfolio of energy-efficient commercial HVAC systems, building automation solutions and sustainable refrigerants will play a critical role in reducing operational and embodied carbon emissions in buildings.

In 2024, Trane Technologies announced its own commitment to reduce embodied carbon by 40% by 2030, an industry first, building on the Gigaton Challenge, the largest science-based climate commitment of any global company related to product emission reductions within a single decade. Trane Technologies has also pledged to be net-zero by 2050, and its near and long-term emissions reduction targets have been externally validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

"I am delighted to report that Trane Technologies has signed on as a supporting organization for the MEP 2040 Commitment," said Andrew Himes, director of collective impact for the Carbon Leadership Forum. "Trane Technologies is the first company in its industry to join our movement to radically reduce total carbon emissions associated with building systems through collective action. I applaud the company's commitment to innovation and leadership in helping to transform the building industry!"

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. For more information, visit www.tranetechnologies.com.

About MEP 2040

MEP 2040 is a movement to radically reduce total carbon emissions associated with building systems through collective action. In the Fall of 2021, The Carbon Leadership Forum issued a challenge, a group of MEP engineers responded to that challenge by collectively establishing a commitment. Since that time over 80 MEP firms have joined as signatories, actively contributing to the growing body of knowledge through the working groups and quarterly forums. You can learn more about the commitment at www.mep2040.org.

