Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - AML Watcher, a leader in advanced AML screening solutions, and AML Incubator, a renowned compliance outsourcing firm, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership designed to provide comprehensive Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance services to businesses worldwide.





A new partnership: AML Watcher and AML Incubator join forces



About AML Watcher

AML Watcher is a leading provider of advanced AML screening solutions, offering features such as access to over 3,500 diverse watchlist databases, coverage of more than 215 comprehensive sanction regimes across 235+ countries, and monitoring of over 50,000 reputable media sources in 80+ languages. Their proprietary biometric data matching capabilities ensure high accuracy, minimizing false positives and negatives.

About AML Incubator

AML Incubator is a fractional compliance outsourcing company that provides compliance solutions to crypto exchanges, money service businesses, banks, and many other Fintech industries. With a proven track record of success, AML Incubator assists in overcoming any regulatory compliance challenges that may arise, allowing Companies to focus on their core business.

The Partnership

This collaboration aims to integrate AML Watcher's state-of-the-art screening technology with AML Incubator's comprehensive compliance consulting services, offering clients a holistic approach to AML compliance.

Key Benefits:

Comprehensive Compliance Solutions: Clients will have access to extensive databases and advanced screening tools, ensuring thorough due diligence and risk assessment.

Clients will have access to extensive databases and advanced screening tools, ensuring thorough due diligence and risk assessment. Expert Guidance: Seasoned professionals will provide tailored consulting services, assisting businesses in developing and implementing effective AML policies and procedures.

Seasoned professionals will provide tailored consulting services, assisting businesses in developing and implementing effective AML policies and procedures. Regulatory Alignment: The combined expertise ensures that clients remain compliant with evolving global AML regulations, mitigating potential financial and reputational risks.

The combined expertise ensures that clients remain compliant with evolving global AML regulations, mitigating potential financial and reputational risks. Enhanced Efficiency: The integration of technology and consulting services streamlines compliance processes, reducing manual efforts and allowing businesses to focus on their core operations.

Statements from Leadership

"This partnership enables AML Watcher and AML Incubator to deliver an integrated approach to AML risk management, combining advanced technology with deep compliance expertise," said Maryam Ehsan, Head of Sales for MENA Region at AML Watcher.

"By merging AI-driven analytics with compliance advisory services, this collaboration enhances the ability of organizations to meet regulatory expectations and strengthen financial crime prevention," said Haik Kazarian, Head of Business Development at AML Incubator.

