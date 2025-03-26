LambdaTest, Inc.: LambdaTest's Chandni Chopra Wins 2025 DE&I Leadership Award for Championing Inclusive Innovation

The award recognizes Chandni Chopra's outstanding leadership in shaping an inclusive workplace culture and advancing LambdaTest's DE&I mission in the tech industry.

Delhi/San Francisco, March 26, 2025, a unified agentic AI and cloud engineering platform is proud to announce that Chandni Chopra, VP of People and Culture, has been honored with the DE&I in Tech Leadership Award at The RISING 2025, India's biggest summit celebrating women in tech and AI, hosted by Analytics India Magazine. The award ceremony took place on March 21, 2025, in Bengaluru.

The RISING 2025 shines a spotlight on changemakers who are reimagining what inclusive leadership looks like. The DE&I in Tech Leadership Award recognizes individuals who champion equity, actively dismantle barriers and create opportunities for underrepresented communities in the tech ecosystem.

Over the past five years, Chandni Chopra has been the heart of LambdaTest's culture journey-moving beyond traditional HR practices to build a workplace where inclusion shows up in daily behavior. She led the creation of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) like The Phoenix Project for women, which provided mentorship opportunities, mental wellness support, and a safe space for honest dialogue. Through carefully curated self-care journals and mental health workshops, women across LambdaTest found new confidence and connection within their teams.

Chandni also spearheaded LambdaTest's Diversity & Inclusion Learning Initiative-a comprehensive framework that introduced cultural sensitization workshops, policy reforms for accessibility, and a globally compliant DEI charter backed by a dedicated budget. These efforts have elevated LambdaTest's workplace into one where equity is not aspirational-it's operational.

"What began as a vision to create an inclusive, empowering environment has become the very foundation of LambdaTest's culture," said Chandni Chopra, VP of People and Culture, LambdaTest. "This award isn't just a personal milestone-it's a collective win for every voice that's been amplified, every stereotype we've challenged, and every door we've opened for others to walk through."

LambdaTest's commitment to DE&I goes far beyond policy. As a company, it believes innovation thrives when everyone belongs. The company's initiatives are embedded in its DNA-whether it's inclusive hiring, equitable growth paths, or safe spaces for open conversations. The result is a workplace where authenticity is valued and diverse perspectives lead to transformative outcomes.

"At LambdaTest, we've always believed that building great products starts with building inclusive teams," said Asad Khan, CEO and Founder of LambdaTest. "Chandni's recognition is a testament to the culture we're proud of-a place where people feel seen, heard, and empowered. This award is just the beginning."

