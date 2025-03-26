Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) celebrates the 3rd Annual National Governance Professionals Day (GP Day) on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Marked as the last Wednesday of March each year, National Governance Professionals Day was launched with an aim to bring awareness and to celebrate Canadian Governance Professionals for their outstanding contributions to ensuring excellence in governance in Canadian organizations.

This year's theme, "Connecting in Governance: Empowering Professionals for a Stronger Future," highlights the integral role that governance professionals play in shaping the future of organizations across Canada.

In line with this year's theme, GPC is also excited to announce the launch of its new GPC Connect App, designed to foster connections within the governance community in Canada. The app provides users with easy access to GPC's essential resources, networking opportunities, event updates, and much more, all in one convenient platform. Available on both Android and iOS, GPC Connect allows governance professionals to stay informed, engaged, and connected-strengthening the community and empowering professionals for the future.

Lynn Beauregard, President, Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) said, "Governance Professionals Day is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions of all governance professionals in Canada. We are also launching the new GPC Connect app on this day, to further our commitment to empowering GPC members by providing them with the tools they need to stay ahead of the curve. The app is a perfect representation of this year's theme, 'Connecting in Governance', helping our members to collaborate and thrive in today's complex governance landscape."

GPC invites all organizations, stakeholders, and individuals to join us in celebrating the 3rd Annual National Governance Professionals Day by recognizing their efforts and highlighting their significant contributions.

Our local chapters across Canada are also celebrating National Governance Professionals Day in their respective cities with fun and interesting in-person events. Join in if you are in and around these cities.

