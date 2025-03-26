DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 26-March-2025 / 15:30 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Dermot Crowley Reason for the notification 2 Position/ Chief Executive Officer a) status Initial Initial Notification b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Dalata Hotel Group plc a) Name 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each the financial instrument, a) type of instrument IE00BJMZDW83 Identification code 1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term b) Nature of the Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set transaction out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR5.5116, being volume weighted average price on 06 March 2025. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. nil 181007
Aggregated information
d) Aggregated volume: As Above; Price: -
Date of the transaction: 2025-03-24. 11.00 am UTC
Place of the transaction: Dublin, Ireland

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Shane Casserly Reason for the notification 2 a) Position/ Deputy Chief Executive Officer status Initial Initial Notification b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Dalata Hotel Group plc a) Name 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each the financial instrument, a) type of instrument IE00BJMZDW83 Identification code 1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set b) Nature of the out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the transaction plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR5.5116, being volume weighted average price on 06 March 2025. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. nil 101554
Aggregated information
d) Aggregated volume: As Above; Price: -
Date of the transaction: 2025-03-24. 11.00 am UTC
Place of the transaction: Dublin, Ireland

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Carol Phelan Reason for the notification 2 Position/ Chief Financial Officer a) status Initial Initial Notification b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Dalata Hotel Group plc a) Name 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each the financial instrument, a) type of instrument IE00BJMZDW83 Identification code 1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set b) Nature of the out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the transaction plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR5.5116, being volume weighted average price on 06 March 2025. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. nil 95771
Aggregated information
d) Aggregated volume: As Above; Price: -
Date of the transaction: 2025-03-24. 11.00 am UTC
Place of the transaction: Dublin, Ireland

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Des McCann Reason for the notification 2 Position/ Chief Operating Officer a) status Initial Initial Notification b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Dalata Hotel Group plc a) Name 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each the financial instrument, a) type of instrument IE00BJMZDW83 Identification code 1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the b) Nature of the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to transaction determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR5.5116, being volume weighted average price on 06 March 2025. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. nil 85048
Aggregated information
d) Aggregated volume: As Above; Price: -
Date of the transaction: 2025-03-24. 11.00 am UTC
Place of the transaction: Dublin, Ireland

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Sean McKeon Reason for the notification 2 Position/ Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance a) status Initial Initial Notification b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Dalata Hotel Group plc a) Name 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each the financial instrument, a) type of instrument IE00BJMZDW83 Identification code 1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set b) Nature of the out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the transaction plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR5.5116, being volume weighted average price on 06 March 2025. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. nil 36743
Aggregated information
d) Aggregated volume: As Above; Price: -
Date of the transaction: 2025-03-24. 11.00 am UTC
Place of the transaction: Dublin, Ireland

