WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
26.03.25
08:05 Uhr
5,470 Euro
-0,020
-0,36 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2505,65018:30
Dow Jones News
26.03.2025 17:03 Uhr
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 
26-March-2025 / 15:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
 
 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 
 
       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name      Dermot Crowley 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
       Position/   Chief Executive Officer 
a)      status 
 
       Initial    Initial Notification 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
               Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
               635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       the financial 
       instrument, 
a)      type of 
       instrument   IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification 
       code 
 
               1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term 
b)      Nature of the   Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set 
       transaction    out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the 
                 plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to 
                 determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR5.5116, being volume 
                 weighted average price on 06 March 2025. 
 
               Price(s)          Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and 
       volume(s)    1. nil 181007

Aggregated

information

d) -

Aggregated As Above

volume

- Price

Date of the 1. 2025-03-24. 11.00 am UTC

e) transaction

Place of Dublin, Ireland

f) the

transaction

g) Additional

Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name      Shane Casserly 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
a)      Position/   Deputy Chief Executive Officer 
       status 
       Initial    Initial Notification 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
               Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
               635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       the financial 
       instrument, 
a)      type of 
       instrument   IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification 
       code 
 
               1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term 
                 Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set 
b)      Nature of the   out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the 
       transaction    plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to 
                 determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR5.5116, being volume 
                 weighted average price on 06 March 2025. 
 
 
               Price(s)          Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and 
       volume(s)    1. nil 101554

Aggregated

information

d) -

Aggregated As Above

volume

- Price

Date of the 2. 2025-03-24. 11.00 am UTC

e) transaction

Place of Dublin, Ireland

f) the

transaction

g) Additional

Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name      Carol Phelan 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
       Position/   Chief Financial Officer 
a)      status 
 
       Initial    Initial Notification 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
               Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
               635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       the financial 
       instrument, 
a)      type of 
       instrument   IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification 
       code 
 
               1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term 
                 Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set 
b)      Nature of the   out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the 
       transaction    plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to 
                 determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR5.5116, being volume 
                 weighted average price on 06 March 2025. 
 
 
               Price(s)          Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and 
       volume(s)    1. nil 95771

Aggregated

information

d) -

Aggregated As Above

volume

- Price

Date of the 3. 2025-03-24. 11.00 am UTC

e) transaction

Place of Dublin, Ireland

f) the

transaction

g) Additional

Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name      Des McCann 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
       Position/   Chief Operating Officer 
a)      status 
 
       Initial    Initial Notification 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
               Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
               635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       the financial 
       instrument, 
a)      type of 
       instrument   IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification 
       code 
               1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term 
                 Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set 
                 out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the 
b)      Nature of the   plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to 
       transaction    determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR5.5116, being volume 
                 weighted average price on 06 March 2025. 
 
 
               Price(s)          Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and 
       volume(s)    1. nil 85048

Aggregated

information

d) -

Aggregated As Above

volume

- Price

Date of the 4. 2025-03-24. 11.00 am UTC

e) transaction

Place of Dublin, Ireland

f) the

transaction

g) Additional

Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name      Sean McKeon 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
       Position/   Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance 
a)      status 
 
       Initial    Initial Notification 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
               Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
               635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       the financial 
       instrument, 
a)      type of 
       instrument   IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification 
       code 
 
               1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term 
                 Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set 
b)      Nature of the   out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the 
       transaction    plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to 
                 determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR5.5116, being volume 
                 weighted average price on 06 March 2025. 
 
 
               Price(s)          Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and 
       volume(s)    1. nil 36743

Aggregated

information

d) -

Aggregated As Above

volume

- Price

Date of the 5. 2025-03-24. 11.00 am UTC

e) transaction

Place of Dublin, Ireland

f) the

transaction

g) Additional

Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  380254 
EQS News ID:  2106896 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2106896&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2025 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

