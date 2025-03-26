The "Europe Smart Lighting Market Forecast Report by Offering, Technology, Installation Type, Light Source, Application, End User, Country and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe smart lighting market valued at USD 3.54 billion in the year of 2024, is expected to have a tremendous growth rate and reach USD 15.23 billion by 2033. The compound annual growth rate between 2025 and 2033 for the market will be a spectacular 17.58%. Increase in demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions, ever-evolving IoT technologies, and the adoption of smart home systems across Europe are driving the growth of the market.

Smart lighting is an advanced technology that combines IoT to offer customizable, energy-efficient, automated lighting solutions. Users can control lighting systems remotely through smart devices or voice assistants and feature dimming, scheduling, and color. Smart lighting is equipped with sensors and connectivity that can respond to ambient conditions or occupancy/time of day, amplifying convenience, safety, and savings in terms of energy. Most are used in residential, commercial, and industrial zones and therefore fit within the profiles for sustainability and modern living.

In Europe, smart lighting usage has exploded rapidly because the region gives serious play to concerns about energy efficiency and green building initiatives. Consumers are increasingly adopting smart lighting solutions in attempts to curtail energy costs and reduce carbon footprints, largely due to government regulations and incentives for sustainable practices. In addition, the rise in popularity for smart home systems and automation technologies is driving adoption further- Germany, the UK, and France are among its key users. Businesses rely on smart lighting technology for optimal working practices and user experience, which has contributed to the growth of the European market.

Growth Driver for Europe Smart Lighting Market

Energy Efficiency-Driven Demand

Energy efficiency is an important driver of the smart lighting market in Europe. The strict regulations, including the European Green Deal and Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD), that have led to efforts toward reducing carbon emissions and energy consumption have given a boost to energy-efficient demands. Automated dimming, motion detection, and daylight harvesting are some of the features that allow smart lighting solutions to optimize energy usage in homes, offices, and public places.

The increasing electricity cost with the rising awareness among consumers regarding sustainability is further forcing the adaptation of energy-efficient lighting, and smart lighting comes out as a preferred choice for the eco-concerned Europeans. According to EEA's early estimates, at primary energy consumption by end-users in the EU by 2023, that declined 3.8% against 2022, final energy consumption declined by 0.6%. Although the improvement is a trend away from historical trends in energy efficiency, substantial efforts are still in place toward attaining 2030 targets on energy efficiency, revised downwards in 2023.

Smart Home Systems Gain in Popularity

The increasing adoption of smart home systems in Europe has made an excellent impact on driving the smart lighting market. Smart consumers prefer integrated solutions that improve convenience, security, and lifestyle. Smart lighting, compatible with a voice assistant like Alexa and Google Assistant, seamlessly integrates into this ecosystem, enabling remote and automatic control. The techno-friendly population in Germany, the UK, and France is investing in smart home technologies. This trend is driven by innovation in IoT, better internet access, and rising disposable income, which are all encouraging smart lighting systems.

Government Incentives and Sustainability Targets

European governments encourage the use of smart lighting to succeed in energy-saving and sustainability targets. Huge financial incentives, subsidies, and tax rebates offered to energy-efficient technologies have driven residential and commercial users to switch to smart lighting. European Green Deal initiatives and smart city development schemes will give healthy demand for advanced lighting systems. These efforts grow the market while accelerating achievement of wider objectives for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and for environmental technologies and innovations, therefore making Europe a global leader in smart lighting adoption.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $15.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.5% Regions Covered Europe

Europe Smart Lighting Key Players Analysis: Overview, Key Personnel, Recent Developments Strategies, Product Portfolio Product Launches in the Last Year, Revenue

CREE, Inc.

Philips Lighting

Honeywell International, Inc.

Wipro Limited

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc.

Legrand S.A.

General Electric (GE)

OSRAM Licht AG

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Europe Smart Lighting Market

6. Market Share

6.1 By Offering

6.2 By Technology

6.3 By Installation Type

6.4 By Light Source

6.5 By Application

6.6 By End User

6.7 By Countries

7. Offering

7.1 Hardware

7.2 Software

7.3 Services

8. Technology

8.1 Wired

8.2 Wireless

9. Installation Type

9.1 New Installation

9.2 Retrofit Installation

10. Light Source

10.1 LED Lamps

10.2 Fluorescent Lamps

10.3 Compact Fluorescent Lamps

10.4 High Intensity Discharge Lamps

10.5 Others

11. Application

11.1 Indoor

11.2 Outdoor

12. End User

12.1 Commercial

12.2 Residential

12.3 Public Infrastructure

12.4 Others

13. Countries

13.1 France

13.2 Germany

13.3 Italy

13.4 Spain

13.5 United Kingdom

13.6 Belgium

13.7 Netherlands

13.8 Russia

13.9 Poland

13.10 Greece

13.11 Norway

13.12 Romania

13.13 Portugal

13.14 Turkey

13.15 Rest of Europe

14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Threat of New Entry

14.2 The Bargaining Power of Buyer

14.3 Threat of Substitution

14.4 The Bargaining Power of Supplier

14.5 Competitive Rivalry

15. SWOT Analysis

15.1 Strengths

15.2 Weaknesses

15.3 Opportunities

15.4 Threats

16. Key Players Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ktmwy8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250326491072/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900