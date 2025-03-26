Starlight Healthcare Partners with Providence Swedish for Post-Discharge Care Pilot

Launches groundbreaking, tech-enabled program to serve Seattle area

Starlight, a virtual proactive-care clinic, is proud to announce a new referral partnership with Providence Swedish, launching an innovative pilot program at First Hill. This patient-centered initiative will reduce hospital readmissions, improve patient outcomes, and support seamless transitions from hospital to home at Providence Swedish's largest hospital.

Starlight's in-house platform leverages statistical models and AI to paint a continuous, real-time picture of remote patient health by combining data from multiple sources, including medical records from major hospital software vendors and at-home, 4G devices such as glucometers, blood pressure cuffs, weight scales, and pulse oximeters.

Comprehensive Post-Discharge Support

Through this program, every discharged patient will receive:

Personalized Health Coaching : A dedicated, board-certified health coach will provide culturally inclusive guidance to ensure patients understand and follow care plans.

Remote Patient Monitoring : Patients will use cellular-enabled devices to track vital metrics, with real-time data sent to Starlight's platform for timely intervention.

Enhanced Provider Communication : Starlight's platform generates detailed reports for healthcare providers, improving care coordination and decision-making.

Long-Term Care: Starlight's personal coaches continue to work with patients well beyond the initial transition period, supporting long-term health and adherence.

Starlight's existing partnership with health information exchanges offers bi-directional access to patient data without additional integration, reducing typical implementation times from six months to just two weeks.

"This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance health outcomes through culturally sensitive, relationship-first care," said Nandan Rao, CEO of Starlight. "We're proud to work alongside Providence Swedish to build innovative remote programs like this for their patients."

This pilot represents a transformative step in post-acute care, blending innovative technology with compassionate, hands-on support. For more information on Starlight's services and its partnership with Providence Swedish, please contact:

Alex Donnini

PR Consultant

Starlight Health

adonnini0@gmail.com

hellostarlight.com

