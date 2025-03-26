Coder Launches Solution Partner Program to Empower Cloud Development Innovation

Coder , the open-source platform for self-hosted development environments, announced today the launch of its Solution Partner Program, designed to help organizations and service providers deliver cutting-edge cloud development environments to their customers. As the first and only Cloud Development Environment (CDE) provider to introduce a Solution Partner Program, Coder is setting a new standard for industry collaboration.

Why Coder is introducing the Solution Partner Program now

"The demand for scalable, secure, and efficient development environments is growing, especially as the proliferation of AI usage in development workloads explodes," says Josh Epstein, Chief Revenue Officer at Coder. "Enterprises and development teams need expert guidance to successfully transition to cloud-based workflows. This new Solution Partner Program is tailored to equip service providers, consultants, and system integrators with the tools, training, and support needed to implement and optimize Coder's remote development platform."

Coder's Solution Partner Program provides a wealth of opportunities for companies who want to play a key role in redefining the future of cloud-based development, including:

Exclusive training and certifications - Gain in-depth knowledge of Coder's platform with specialized training and certifications to ensure successful deployments.

Technical and sales support - Receive priority technical assistance and sales enablement resources to better serve your customers.

Co-marketing opportunities - Collaborate with Coder on webinars, case studies, and joint marketing initiatives to amplify your reach.

Revenue growth - Unlock new business opportunities by offering premium cloud-based development environments tailored to your clients' needs.

"Our federal customers have complex and diverse needs, particularly with their software factories, DevOps, and DevSecOps initiatives," said Jonathan Spigler, VP of Engineering at J2R Solutions, an IT consultant and value-added reseller focused on federal clients. "We've seen significant momentum around building out pipelines, but the challenge of managing scalable, controlled, and monitored development environments has been persistent. After encountering Coder through our partnership ecosystem, we immediately recognized it as the ideal solution-especially for federal organizations working in closed-network environments. Their product directly addresses strategic needs we're seeing across federal departments. Personally, having tested and demonstrated Coder extensively, I can confidently say it's a superb solution. Beyond their technology, the federal sales team has collaborated closely with us, enabling our success at every step. We're excited to continue growing this partnership for years to come."

The Coder Solution Partner Program is ideal for:

IT service providers and consultants - Helping enterprises migrate and optimize cloud-based development workflows.

DevOps and cloud engineering firms - Assisting in integrating Coder into complex, cloud-native architectures.

System integrators and MSPs - Offering managed services and ongoing support for organizations adopting Coder.

Coder is excited to collaborate with forward-thinking partners who share the company's vision of transforming software development in the cloud. To learn more about Coder's Solution Partner program, visit the Coder website: https://coder.com/partners

About Coder

Coder's mission is to help developers stay in flow, making them more productive. Coder is an open-source platform that centralizes, standardizes, and secures development environments on companies' cloud or on-premises infrastructure. Its unique combination of simplicity and customizability gives developers the power to create, access, and collaborate on development environments from anywhere, without having to host and manage code locally. This streamlines developer workflows, saves time, and accelerates innovation. Coder open source is free and ideal for small teams of developers, while an optional annual subscription is ideal for DevOps and Platform Engineering teams needing additional security, observability, and governance capabilities that make it easier to run at scale in production environments. With Coder, developing software has never been easier. For more information, visit our website , get started on Github , follow us on LinkedIn , or join our Discord .

Contact:

Emily Hubbard, Coder@pancomm.com

SOURCE: Coder

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire