WK Kellogg Company: WK Kellogg Co Proudly Supports the Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund

WK Kellogg Co is thrilled to announce our continued support for the Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund this year.

At WK Kellogg Co, we celebrate the farmers and agricultural innovators who care for our land. Our Feeding Happiness sustainable business strategy aligns with the mission of the Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund, and we are excited to continue this meaningful partnership.

Dan Gillespie was a dedicated farmer and a passionate advocate for no-till farming, where farmers don't plow the fields before planting crops. Instead, they leave the previous crop's residue on the field. This helps in many ways including reducing erosion by not disturbing the soil, protecting soil health by maintaining the soil structure and keeping the residue in the soil also helps the field retain moisture therefore reducing water use.

"Soil health is the cornerstone of a robust food system, and we are committed to helping young farmers advance regenerative farming practices," said Chief Wellbeing and Sustainable Business Officer Sarah Ludmer. "Together, we can build a sustainable future for agriculture."

After his courageous battle with ALS, the Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund was established to honor his legacy. This fund allows Dan's family, friends and fellow soil health enthusiasts to carry on his important work.

The Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund provides grants to support charitable causes and organizations that promote education and practices related to soil health and regenerative agriculture. The fund primarily focuses on Nebraska and the surrounding states where WK Kellogg Co sources corn and wheat from.

Click here to learn more about the Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund.

Click here to learn more about Feeding Happiness.

Dan standing in a field of cereal rye cover crop

