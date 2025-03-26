METAVISIO (THOMSON COMPUTING): METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing accelerates its expansion in Europe with three Strategic contracts for Initial orders worth EUR 14 million and adjusts its financing to support growth

€5.2 million in firm orders for the THOMSON computing range in B2C.

€9 million in orders for the launch of THOMSON servers in B2B.

Commercial agreements signed with NINEPOINT, LITTLEBIT, and a major European distributor whose name remains confidential.

Increased financial flexibility to sustain this acceleration.

Dammarie-les-Lys, Greater Paris - France, March 26, 2025 - METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing (Euronext Paris - ticker: ALTHO), a recognized French and European player in technological and IT solutions, announces the signing of three new strategic contracts with distributors Ninepoint, Littlebit, and a third major European player, whose name will remain confidential for the time being.

These agreements, covering Germany and several other European markets, mark another significant milestone in METAVISIO's expansion strategy. They are accompanied by an initial firm order of €5.2 million for computers and a €9 million order for servers, signaling an acceleration of the company's commercial development across new territories and a move upmarket.

A Growth Dynamic Supported by a Solid Business Model

Over the past months, teams have been working on several strategic areas, including:

With these new agreements, METAVISIO strengthens its presence in the European market while maintaining a disciplined approach to its expansion. The company relies on:

Technological innovation, ensuring high-performance and accessible products.

Cost optimization, guaranteeing competitiveness and profitability.

A diversified distribution strategy, integrating high-potential B2B and B2C channels.

These new contracts are in line with METAVISIO's development plan and reflect the company's ongoing growth in Europe. The company continues to expand with firm orders and a reinforced distribution network.

New Milestone in METAVISIO's Expansion and Financing Adjustment

To meet the company's increasing needs, particularly to strengthen its international team and public sector markets (India, France, and the Middle East) while effectively addressing the demands of its B2C, B2B, and B2G clients, an amendment has been signed to the financing agreement initially concluded on October 29, 2024, with the investment fund AMERICAN AI AND HARDWARE INVESTMENTS LTD ("AMERICAN AI").

This amendment aims to ensure faster financing of newly secured orders and support the company's continued growth, which has been ongoing since the second half of 2023, extending into 2024 and early 2025.

As part of this amendment, the parties have agreed to remove a clause in the financing contract that prohibited AMERICAN AI from selling its shares on the market when the stock price was below the previous day's closing price. By lifting this restriction, AMERICAN AI can respond more rapidly to the company's financing needs.

It is important to recall that, according to the company's estimates, METAVISIO's equity has increased from €15 million as of December 31, 2023, to €32 million as of December 31, 2024, thanks to various capital increases that have allowed the company, in 2024, to:

Reduce its debt.

Support its growth.

Expand its workforce.

Develop innovative product lines, including PCs and, since January 2025, THOMSON servers (refer to the 2025 catalog and presentation).

About METAVISIO-THOMSON Computing

METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing (FR00140066X4; ticker symbol: ALTHO) is a French company specializing in the research and development of IT, hardware, and software solutions under the THOMSON brand. Founded in 2013, METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing offers a range of products featuring "the latest technologies at the best price."

For more information: www.metavisio.eu

Press & Investor Relations Contact: Gabriel Rafaty - metavisio@aimpact.net

