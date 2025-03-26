Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26
26 March 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 693.671p. The highest price paid per share was 701.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 690.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0211% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 526,852,216 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 781,302,662. Rightmove holds 10,899,202 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1072
691.400
16:08:08
259
691.400
16:08:08
727
691.400
16:07:06
587
691.400
16:07:06
168
691.400
16:07:06
725
690.600
16:05:06
733
690.600
16:04:05
700
690.800
16:03:18
744
690.800
16:02:04
28
690.800
16:02:04
745
690.600
16:00:22
76
690.800
15:59:19
600
690.800
15:59:19
340
690.800
15:59:19
371
690.800
15:59:19
170
690.800
15:57:31
40
690.800
15:57:31
128
690.800
15:57:31
662
691.000
15:56:13
697
691.200
15:56:13
804
691.400
15:55:24
266
691.400
15:55:16
112
691.400
15:55:16
756
691.600
15:52:16
346
691.800
15:49:47
428
691.800
15:49:47
629
692.000
15:49:46
671
692.200
15:49:04
28
692.000
15:48:40
500
692.200
15:44:03
224
692.200
15:44:03
64
692.600
15:41:35
615
692.600
15:41:35
780
692.800
15:41:02
496
693.000
15:40:22
168
693.000
15:40:22
192
693.000
15:39:08
429
693.000
15:39:07
154
693.000
15:39:07
281
693.000
15:39:07
682
692.600
15:37:34
279
692.600
15:37:07
900
692.600
15:35:07
327
692.600
15:35:07
361
692.600
15:35:07
28
692.600
15:33:54
67
692.200
15:32:32
717
692.000
15:29:19
684
692.400
15:29:12
712
692.600
15:28:42
3
692.600
15:28:42
782
692.600
15:25:07
649
692.800
15:25:05
944
693.000
15:24:38
742
692.600
15:21:25
768
692.800
15:17:42
785
693.400
15:17:35
769
693.600
15:16:38
805
693.800
15:16:38
627
693.800
15:15:23
142
693.800
15:15:23
652
693.400
15:11:40
726
693.400
15:11:40
460
693.600
15:10:07
800
693.600
15:05:44
719
694.000
15:05:37
1449
694.600
15:05:08
726
694.800
15:03:44
696
694.800
15:02:44
300
694.200
15:01:29
100
694.200
15:01:29
100
694.200
15:01:06
100
694.200
15:01:06
100
694.200
15:01:06
64
694.200
15:01:06
443
693.800
14:57:10
281
693.800
14:57:10
196
694.000
14:57:10
179
694.000
14:57:10
213
694.000
14:57:10
239
694.000
14:57:10
768
694.000
14:56:10
9
694.000
14:56:10
7
694.000
14:56:10
784
694.000
14:56:10
716
694.000
14:54:21
683
694.000
14:54:21
806
693.400
14:46:57
678
693.400
14:46:57
656
693.400
14:46:57
656
693.600
14:43:57
107
693.600
14:43:57
709
693.800
14:43:55
887
694.000
14:43:51
524
693.600
14:37:19
259
693.600
14:37:19
158
694.000
14:36:34
629
694.000
14:36:34
524
694.000
14:36:34
100
694.000
14:36:14
625
694.200
14:36:14
114
694.200
14:36:14
707
692.600
14:30:10
646
692.800
14:30:09
219
693.000
14:28:37
684
693.000
14:28:37
524
693.000
14:28:37
14
693.400
14:28:35
290
693.400
14:28:35
194
693.400
14:28:35
171
693.400
14:28:35
476
693.400
14:25:35
290
693.400
14:25:35
760
692.800
14:22:10
745
693.000
14:21:04
737
693.600
14:18:24
63
693.600
14:17:48
728
693.600
14:17:48
722
693.800
14:16:48
741
693.800
14:13:48
781
693.800
14:13:48
702
693.800
14:09:41
693
693.800
14:09:41
804
693.800
14:09:41
36
693.400
14:06:33
900
693.400
14:06:33
219
693.400
14:06:33
600
693.200
14:03:05
801
693.400
14:03:05
83
693.400
14:03:01
84
693.400
14:03:00
319
691.800
13:55:54
471
691.800
13:55:54
728
691.800
13:55:54
631
691.600
13:53:32
791
691.600
13:53:32
650
691.600
13:53:32
691
690.800
13:50:00
755
691.200
13:47:00
770
691.600
13:45:32
734
691.600
13:45:32
824
691.800
13:43:05
686
691.800
13:43:05
349
692.000
13:42:06
429
692.000
13:42:06
500
692.000
13:39:23
422
692.000
13:39:23
928
692.600
13:38:54
215
692.600
13:38:54
131
692.200
13:38:23
131
692.200
13:38:23
149
692.200
13:38:23
64
692.200
13:38:23
149
692.200
13:38:23
210
692.200
13:38:23
688
692.400
13:34:06
771
692.400
13:30:25
251
693.000
13:28:58
545
693.000
13:28:58
680
693.600
13:25:43
717
693.800
13:24:27
761
694.800
13:21:47
798
694.200
13:19:05
1111
694.400
13:18:55
708
692.400
13:10:01
764
690.400
13:00:25
448
690.200
12:53:37
205
690.200
12:53:37
99
690.200
12:53:37
680
690.200
12:52:15
750
690.400
12:51:40
357
690.400
12:51:40
293
691.000
12:51:24
359
691.000
12:51:24
676
691.200
12:51:24
681
691.200
12:51:14
789
692.800
12:50:18
649
693.000
12:50:00
600
693.000
12:47:02
787
693.000
12:47:02
199
693.000
12:47:02
699
693.400
12:43:58
775
693.200
12:43:58
707
692.400
12:36:36
723
692.400
12:35:18
1207
692.400
12:33:00
555
692.400
12:31:32
325
692.400
12:31:32
706
691.600
12:27:11
215
692.000
12:25:30
103
692.000
12:25:30
416
692.000
12:25:30
507
692.200
12:20:30
292
692.200
12:20:30
770
692.600
12:19:25
649
692.600
12:19:25
600
692.000
12:10:02
708
692.000
12:10:02
682
692.400
12:06:28
101
692.800
12:03:59
836
692.800
12:03:59
759
692.800
12:03:59
360
692.600
11:57:05
336
692.600
11:57:05
743
692.400
11:52:47
709
692.000
11:46:12
651
693.200
11:44:12
793
693.800
11:44:01
704
694.000
11:41:42
412
694.200
11:33:51
328
694.200
11:33:51
21
694.400
11:30:46
837
694.400
11:30:46
719
695.000
11:29:12
296
695.200
11:28:14
466
695.200
11:28:14
780
695.000
11:23:28
675
695.200
11:23:00
787
695.400
11:07:08
709
695.400
11:07:08
745
695.600
11:01:10
113
695.400
10:55:56
672
695.400
10:55:56
516
695.000
10:48:06
258
695.000
10:48:06
719
695.600
10:48:02
739
695.600
10:48:02
1084
695.800
10:47:24
124
696.000
10:47:24
120
696.000
10:47:24
218
696.000
10:47:24
701
694.800
10:42:24
701
693.800
10:33:18
773
694.000
10:30:05
747
694.600
10:27:54
752
694.400
10:24:50
811
694.400
10:24:50
370
694.800
10:22:45
284
694.800
10:22:45
797
693.800
10:15:21
733
694.200
10:12:45
780
694.400
10:12:37
655
694.200
10:06:24
669
694.600
10:05:40
865
694.600
10:05:40
238
694.800
10:05:40
956
694.800
10:05:40
2618
692.000
09:59:15
718
692.600
09:59:15
710
693.000
09:58:12
721
693.400
09:58:11
664
693.600
09:58:11
920
693.800
09:58:11
84
693.800
09:58:04
740
695.400
09:57:37
650
696.400
09:54:11
668
697.000
09:53:37
704
696.600
09:52:21
242
697.000
09:46:04
900
697.000
09:46:04
475
697.400
09:45:50
788
697.400
09:45:50
275
697.400
09:45:50
448
697.200
09:45:14
799
694.800
09:42:05
885
695.200
09:41:52
706
695.600
09:41:43
755
695.600
09:36:27
636
695.600
09:31:11
155
695.600
09:31:11
708
693.000
09:25:29
743
692.400
09:20:01
717
692.800
09:18:58
764
692.800
09:14:21
801
693.000
09:13:37
735
693.000
09:04:15
629
693.200
09:00:11
131
693.200
09:00:11
672
693.200
09:00:11
735
692.800
08:49:03
708
693.200
08:42:50
706
695.600
08:36:03
438
696.200
08:34:13
223
696.200
08:34:13
164
696.600
08:33:53
625
696.600
08:33:53
678
697.600
08:27:27
112
697.600
08:27:27
720
697.600
08:23:40
658
698.400
08:19:00
760
698.400
08:19:00
663
697.800
08:12:15
669
698.200
08:07:20
849
699.200
08:06:27
1
699.200
08:06:27
720
699.800
08:06:21
679
699.800
08:06:21
714
700.400
08:05:19
693
701.000
08:03:19
739
701.400
08:03:19
1380
701.400
08:03:19
667
697.200
08:01:13