Netforce announces the granting of a second patent in the United States, Patent number: US 12 222 193 B2, ensuring the protection of its innovative electric glove, "EstunGlove," until 2041.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250326381263/en/

Laurent Mollinari, CEO Netforce

This new recognition strengthens Netforce's intellectual property, which had already obtained a first patent in 2017.

With now two WIPO patents granted, WO 2019/086820 A1 and WO 2022/188989 A1, and a portfolio of 15 innovations, the company confirms its status as a technological pioneer in the field of non-lethal security equipment.

This patent is part of a global strategy for protecting innovation, already deployed and patented in over 100 countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Turkey, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Morocco, Tunisia, African countries that are members of ARIPO and OAPI, among others.

This international coverage ensures Netforce an exclusive position in the market, making the company the only authorized player to integrate electricity into a glove.

"This second patent marks a decisive advancement and it strengthens our position and guarantees that any attempt to replicate an electric glove by a third party will be considered an infringement, holding manufacturers, distributors, and users accountable," says Laurent Mollinari, CEO of Netforce.

At the same time, Netforce has secured a strategic investment commitment of 45 million euros from GEM Global Yield LLC SCS, an alternative investment fund with 3.4 billion dollars in assets.

This investment will accelerate the industrialization of EstunGlove, significantly increase its production capacities, strengthen its international expansion, particularly in the U.S. market, deploy strategic acquisitions to enrich its ecosystem, and enhance its Artificial Intelligence capabilities, in line with the new market demands.

With these strategic advancements and the securing of its patents, Netforce reaffirms its ambition to redefine global security standards by providing law enforcement with cutting-edge, patented, and legally protected equipment, thus ensuring efficiency, exclusivity, and compliance with international regulations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250326381263/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

Laurent Mollinari: laurent.mollinari@nexstun.com