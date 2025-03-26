Reveal brings complete AI-powered platform ecosystem to European market as 'Centers of Excellence' in Kosovo and India drive further innovation

Reveal, the global provider of dual eDiscovery and investigation platforms powered by a single, unified AI engine, today announced the completion of its European platform expansion with the introduction of Onna to the region. Following the successful launch of Logikcull across European markets in September 2024, European customers now have full access to Reveal's complete ecosystem: Logikcull for self-service eDiscovery, Onna for knowledge management, and Reveal's powerful enterprise AI platform. This milestone product expansion is powered by the company's strategic global infrastructure, including thriving Centers of Excellence in Pristina, Kosovo and Hyderabad, India.

The strategic expansion brings Reveal's complete AI-powered legal technology suite to the European market, giving law firms, corporations, and government agencies unprecedented access to tools that automate and transform legal processes across the continent.

Complete Platform Ecosystem Now Available Across Europe

Reveal has officially completed its European platform expansion, bringing its full suite of legal technology solutions to the region. Building on the September 2024 launch of Logikcull throughout Europe, Reveal has now introduced Onna to European markets, ensuring customers have access to all three of the company's powerful platforms:

Logikcull provides self-service eDiscovery capabilities with its intuitive interface and automated workflows, making advanced legal technology accessible to organizations of all sizes

, the newest addition to Reveal's European offering, delivers powerful knowledge management and information governance capabilities that centralize and make searchable disparate data sources Reveal's enterprise platform offers a comprehensive suite of solutions for complex legal matters, including information governance, early case assessment, legal hold, data collection, processing, document review, and trial presentation

"The completion of our European platform expansion marks a significant milestone in our mission to transform the legal industry across the globe," said Wendell Jisa, founder CEO of Reveal. "Building on our successful launch of Logikcull throughout Europe last September, the addition of Onna to the European market delivers on our commitment to give our European customers unprecedented choice in how to solve their diverse legal challenges, whether they need Logikcull's self-service simplicity, Onna's knowledge management capabilities, or our enterprise Reveal platform's advanced AI power."

The European platform expansion addresses critical market needs, helping organizations better manage legal challenges such as Data Subject Access Requests (DSARs) and Freedom of Information (FOI) requests while ensuring compliance with regional GDPR and data privacy regulations. Legal teams across Europe now have cost-effective options for enhancing efficiency and maintaining control over increasingly complex eDiscovery workflows.

Centers of Excellence Driving Remarkable Success

Helping drive Reveal's successful European platform expansion are strategically located Centers of Excellence in Kosovo and India. Reveal's Kosovo center in Pristina leverages the region's tech ecosystem with its young, skilled workforce (65% under age 35), while the Hyderabad, India hub serves as another vital center for AI innovation. Together, these locations provide 24/7 global coverage while developing solutions tailored to European requirements.

"Our global Centers of Excellence are essential to delivering market-leading solutions that address the specific needs of European customers," said Jisa. "These innovation hubs maintain our position at the forefront of legal AI development worldwide."

Reveal plans to grow its Kosovo office to more than 400 additional employees by 2026, with roles spanning advanced software development, AI research, customer success initiatives, marketing, and sales enablement.

Reveal has revolutionized the legal industry by developing a scalable and adaptable ecosystem supported by two industry-leading platforms, each underpinned by one of the most powerful AI engines in legal technology. Reveal is fundamentally transforming how legal professionals, from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies, leverage advanced AI technology to drive the eDiscovery process. For more information about Reveal's AI-powered eDiscovery platform, please visit www.revealdata.com.

About Reveal

Reveal is a leading AI-powered platform for eDiscovery, document review, legal hold and investigations. The company has a deep history in driving the adoption of legal automation, which is underpinned by its leading processing technology, visual analytics, and artificial intelligence capabilities. Reveal's software combines technology and human guidance to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. We help organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies, and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing a world-class user experience and AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the eDiscovery process.

