This new partnership will unveil 40 4DX theatres and 25 SCREENX theatres throughout key AMC and ODEON locations across the U.S. and Europe, starting this summer

CJ 4DPLEX, a worldwide leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and AMC Entertainment® (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and in the world, announced today that they will open 65 premium SCREENX and 4DX locations worldwide. It is the first global partnership between these two companies and will deliver the SCREENX and 4DX experience to AMC guests in the United States for the first time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250326688548/en/

A new global partnership between AMC Entertainment and CJ 4DPLEX will bring 40 4DX theatres and 25 SCREENX theatres to key AMC and ODEON locations across the U.S. and Europe, starting this summer.

The agreement will bring 25 total SCREENX locations across the United States and in Europe. AMC and CJ 4DPLEX will deliver 40 total 4DX auditoriums also across the United States and in Europe. The majority of the premium theatres will be deployed in AMC strategic U.S. markets. The first few SCREENX auditoriums are expected to open this summer in time for the Hollywood summer blockbuster season and the first 4DX theatres are expected to open in the fall. The full roll out is expected to be completed by 2027.

This deal marks a major milestone for CJ 4DPLEX's global expansion as it continues to excel in the premium theatrical arena. The deal will bring the total premium screen count for CJ 4DPLEX to over 1,200 locations around the world. The two companies currently operate six SCREENX auditoriums in Europe under the ODEON Cinemas banner.

For AMC, the partnership marks a significant step in its ongoing commitment to investing in innovative technology and delivering the very best in premium experiences for its 225 million annual moviegoers. As a leader in embracing theatrical innovation, the SCREENX and 4DX technology signals the continued direction in the industry to leverage premium theatrical experiences as the exhibition business continues to evolve.

"This partnership with CJ 4DPLEX to bring groundbreaking cinematic experiences SCREENX and 4DX to AMC moviegoers marks another major step forward in our commitment to delivering the most immersive, cutting-edge experiences to our millions of guests worldwide," said Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC Entertainment. "As the entertainment landscape evolves, AMC continues to lead the industry by embracing innovative technologies and premium experiences that redefine what it means to enjoy a movie."

AMC Entertainment currently operates 900 theatres and 10,000 screens around the world under its AMC Theatres brand in the United States, and under ODEON Cinemas and other brands in Europe and in the Middle East.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be in business with the largest exhibitor in the world with one of the largest deals in the history of our company," said Jun Bang, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "This deal underscores the overwhelming growing popularity of both of our formats globally and serves as a significant milestone as the cinema industry continues to innovate and bring a differentiated entertainment product to moviegoers."

"This partnership comes as we've secured our largest film slate ever for both SCREENX and 4DX while simultaneously strengthening our relationships with filmmakers and major studios," said Don Savant, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX America. "We are ecstatic to work together with Adam and the entire AMC team to expand our network globally and showcase our truly differentiated premium film formats to the AMC customers around the world, which can only be experienced in the theater."

SCREENX is the world's first multi-projection cinema technology with an immersive 270-degree panoramic viewing experience. By extending select scenes onto the left and right walls of the auditorium, SCREENX surrounds the audience with story-enhancing visuals that cannot be replicated at home. The innovative screen format places everyone in the auditorium directly at the center of the motion picture. The new SCREENX theatres will feature luxury recliner seating, Barco Laser, and Immersive Audio for an enhanced viewing experience. To date, there are over 430 SCREENX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multisensory cinematic presentation, allowing audiences to connect with films through motion, vibration, wind, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 780 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

Upcoming titles in SCREENX and 4DX include Warner Bros.' A Minecraft Movie and Sinners, Marvel Studio's Thunderbolts*, Paramount Pictures' Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning, Lionsgate's Ballerina, Universal Pictures' How To Train Your Dragon, Sony Pictures' 28 Years Later, Warner Bros.' F1, Universal Pictures' Jurassic World Rebirth, Warner Bros.' Superman, and Marvel Studio's The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'SCREENX', '4DX', and 'Ultra 4DX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite".

SCREENX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, SCREENX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 370 SCREENX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 790 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 900 theatres and 10,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, website, and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

Category: Company Release

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250326688548/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

R&CPMK

Brittney Dicker

brittney.dicker@rcpmk.com