Electrolux Group: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of AB Electrolux

The Annual General Meeting of AB Electrolux was held in Stockholm on March 26, 2025.

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders and others had the opportunity to follow the Annual General Meeting live via Electrolux Group's website. A recording from the Annual General Meeting of the reflections by President and CEO, Yannick Fierling, on the past year, and the strategy going forward will be available on Electrolux Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/agm2025.

The Company's Income Statement and Balance Sheet and the Consolidated Income Statement and Balance Sheet for Electrolux Group were adopted. The Board of Directors and the President and CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2024. In accordance with the Board's proposal, the Annual General Meeting resolved to not distribute any dividend for the financial year 2024 and that available funds will be carried forward in the new accounts.

The Annual General Meeting adopted remuneration to the Board in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal.

Geert Follens, Petra Hedengran, Ulla Litzén, Torbjörn Lööf, Daniel Nodhäll, Karin Overbeck, David Porter and Michael Rauterkus were re-elected as Directors of the Board, and Yannick Fierling was elected as new Director of the Board, for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2026. Torbjörn Lööf was re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors.

Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was elected as auditor for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2026 and fee to the auditor will be paid as incurred.

The Board of Director's Remuneration Report for the financial year 2024 was approved.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve on transfers of own shares of series B in connection with or as a consequence of company acquisitions and for the purpose of covering costs related to social security charges, that may arise as a result of the company's obligations under the previously adopted share program for 2023. These authorizations are effective during the period until the Annual General Meeting 2026.

The Board's proposal for a performance based long-term share program for 2025 was approved. Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting resolved that the company's expected financial exposure of the program shall be hedged by the company entering into an equity swap agreement with a third party.

Full details on the proposals adopted by the Annual General Meeting are available at Electrolux Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/agm2025.

