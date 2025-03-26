Holand Automotive Group Acquires Aston Martin Bucharest

MONTREAL, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holand Automotive Group, renowned for its success in representing some of the world's most prestigious automotive brands, has once again expanded its footprint in Romania by acquiring Aston Martin Bucharest. Adding to its impressive portfolio, which includes Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati, BMW, Mini and Lotus, this latest acquisition solidifies Holand Automotive Group's leadership in the ultra-luxury and premium automotive sector across Eastern Europe.

Poised for Success

With an exciting new lineup for 2025, Aston Martin is set to redefine the ultra-luxury automotive experience in Romania. Aston Martin's strongest ever luxury and performance car portfolio includes the DBX707, the 'supercar of SUVs', the Vantage sports car, DB12 Super Tourer and flagship V12 Vanquish - now also offered in open-top Volante form. Later in 2025, the company will begin deliveries to clients of the Valhalla, Aston Martin's first mid-engine PHEV hybrid supercar. These vehicles showcase Aston Martin's unwavering dedication to precision engineering, groundbreaking design, and exceptional performance, offering a driving experience unlike any other.

Driving Luxury Automotive Retail

"Romania's sophisticated clientele deserves nothing less than the extraordinary, and we're confident they will embrace Aston Martin's unparalleled commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and visionary design," said Gad Bitton, CEO of Holand Automotive Group. "With this acquisition, we're proud to bring one of the most iconic ultra-luxury brands to a market that values heritage and forward-thinking excellence."

Andreas Bareis, Aston Martin Regional President EMEA said: 'The appointment of Holand Automotive Group will strengthen our European network and enable continued growth and performance enhancement in the region. Clients in Bucharest and beyond can soon look forward to exploring the exceptional new Aston Martin portfolio, which offers the pinnacle of thrilling performance, design beauty and luxurious appointments in sports cars and SUVs."

A Perfect Alignment

The acquisition of Aston Martin Bucharest aligns seamlessly with Holand Automotive Group's strategy to deliver world-class automotive experiences and expand its influence in the ultra-luxury segment. The dealership will serve as a premier destination, providing clients an immersive brand experience, from bespoke customization options to exclusive services.

Holand Automotive Group is committed to making Aston Martin Bucharest a hub for enthusiasts and collectors, celebrating the brand's unique blend of performance, elegance, and innovation.

Combining the Group's proven expertise in the luxury automotive sector with Aston Martin's legendary heritage, this partnership promises to elevate ultra-luxury standards in Romania.

As Aston Martin's 2025 product lineup leads into a transformative era, Holand Automotive Group continues to build on its legacy of excellence, further strengthening its reputation as a global leader in the luxury automotive market.

Information - Europe: Bogdan Jambori, General Manager, Aston Martin Bucharest, bogdan.jambori@ferraribucharest.ro

