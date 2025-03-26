Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
"Buy"-Rating und 300 % Kurspotential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
26.03.25
17:12 Uhr
1,360 Euro
+0,110
+8,80 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3601,67020:04
Dow Jones News
26.03.2025 18:45 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
26-March-2025 / 17:08 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
26 March 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               26 March 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      300,000 
Highest price paid per share:         120.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          118.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 118.9650p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 318,041,282 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (318,041,282) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      118.9650p                    300,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
349              119.00          08:11:53         00329652695TRLO1     XLON 
1554              119.00          08:11:53         00329652696TRLO1     XLON 
1300              119.00          08:37:32         00329672631TRLO1     XLON 
602              119.00          08:37:32         00329672632TRLO1     XLON 
1902              118.50          08:49:22         00329682464TRLO1     XLON 
1987              118.00          08:49:22         00329682468TRLO1     XLON 
1157              118.00          08:54:57         00329687174TRLO1     XLON 
65               118.00          08:54:57         00329687175TRLO1     XLON 
228              118.00          08:54:57         00329687176TRLO1     XLON 
102              118.00          09:12:21         00329703281TRLO1     XLON 
1000              118.00          09:12:21         00329703282TRLO1     XLON 
930              118.00          09:19:01         00329710129TRLO1     XLON 
1300              118.00          09:19:01         00329710123TRLO1     XLON 
1598              118.00          09:19:01         00329710124TRLO1     XLON 
2728              118.00          09:19:01         00329710125TRLO1     XLON 
65               118.00          09:19:01         00329710126TRLO1     XLON 
234              118.00          09:19:01         00329710127TRLO1     XLON 
9               118.00          09:19:01         00329710128TRLO1     XLON 
56               118.00          09:19:01         00329710130TRLO1     XLON 
630              118.00          09:19:01         00329710131TRLO1     XLON 
278              118.00          09:19:01         00329710132TRLO1     XLON 
630              118.00          09:19:01         00329710133TRLO1     XLON 
235              118.50          09:37:54         00329732907TRLO1     XLON 
136              118.50          09:42:08         00329741070TRLO1     XLON 
817              118.50          09:42:08         00329741071TRLO1     XLON 
820              118.50          09:42:08         00329741072TRLO1     XLON 
636              118.50          09:42:08         00329741073TRLO1     XLON 
16               118.50          09:51:07         00329752778TRLO1     XLON 
935              119.50          10:44:27         00329761223TRLO1     XLON 
1808              119.50          10:44:27         00329761224TRLO1     XLON 
182              119.50          10:44:27         00329761225TRLO1     XLON 
2               119.50          10:44:27         00329761226TRLO1     XLON 
639              119.50          10:44:27         00329761227TRLO1     XLON 
942              119.50          10:56:24         00329761904TRLO1     XLON 
3656              119.50          10:56:24         00329761905TRLO1     XLON 
416              119.50          10:59:52         00329762012TRLO1     XLON 
1887              119.50          11:00:19         00329762035TRLO1     XLON 
908              119.50          11:00:40         00329762053TRLO1     XLON 
979              119.50          11:14:32         00329762762TRLO1     XLON 
908              119.50          11:14:32         00329762763TRLO1     XLON 
943              119.50          11:14:32         00329762764TRLO1     XLON 
1852              119.00          11:14:42         00329762767TRLO1     XLON 
181              120.00          11:31:09         00329763362TRLO1     XLON 
59               120.00          11:31:09         00329763363TRLO1     XLON 
1332              120.00          11:31:14         00329763368TRLO1     XLON 
14               120.00          11:31:49         00329763382TRLO1     XLON 
752              120.00          11:32:14         00329763397TRLO1     XLON 
651              120.00          11:33:14         00329763411TRLO1     XLON 
946              119.50          11:34:33         00329763503TRLO1     XLON 
961              119.50          12:18:38         00329764591TRLO1     XLON 
1609              119.50          12:18:38         00329764592TRLO1     XLON 
934              119.50          12:25:01         00329764855TRLO1     XLON 
934              119.50          12:36:46         00329765273TRLO1     XLON 
934              119.50          12:49:18         00329765833TRLO1     XLON 
934              119.00          12:51:38         00329765961TRLO1     XLON 
933              119.00          12:51:38         00329765962TRLO1     XLON 
3181              119.00          12:51:38         00329765963TRLO1     XLON 
819              119.00          12:51:38         00329765964TRLO1     XLON 
1404              119.00          12:51:38         00329765965TRLO1     XLON 
1000              119.00          12:51:38         00329765966TRLO1     XLON 
796              119.00          12:52:00         00329765975TRLO1     XLON 
610              119.00          12:53:48         00329766063TRLO1     XLON 
800              119.00          12:53:48         00329766062TRLO1     XLON 
130              120.00          13:27:54         00329767221TRLO1     XLON 
30               120.00          13:27:54         00329767222TRLO1     XLON 
768              120.00          13:27:54         00329767223TRLO1     XLON 
1325              120.00          13:27:54         00329767224TRLO1     XLON 
723              120.00          13:27:54         00329767225TRLO1     XLON 
319              120.00          13:27:54         00329767226TRLO1     XLON 
600              119.50          13:29:23         00329767242TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2025 13:09 ET (17:09 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.