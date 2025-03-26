DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 26-March-2025 / 17:08 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 26 March 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 26 March 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 300,000 Highest price paid per share: 120.50p Lowest price paid per share: 118.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 118.9650p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 318,041,282 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (318,041,282) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 118.9650p 300,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 349 119.00 08:11:53 00329652695TRLO1 XLON 1554 119.00 08:11:53 00329652696TRLO1 XLON 1300 119.00 08:37:32 00329672631TRLO1 XLON 602 119.00 08:37:32 00329672632TRLO1 XLON 1902 118.50 08:49:22 00329682464TRLO1 XLON 1987 118.00 08:49:22 00329682468TRLO1 XLON 1157 118.00 08:54:57 00329687174TRLO1 XLON 65 118.00 08:54:57 00329687175TRLO1 XLON 228 118.00 08:54:57 00329687176TRLO1 XLON 102 118.00 09:12:21 00329703281TRLO1 XLON 1000 118.00 09:12:21 00329703282TRLO1 XLON 930 118.00 09:19:01 00329710129TRLO1 XLON 1300 118.00 09:19:01 00329710123TRLO1 XLON 1598 118.00 09:19:01 00329710124TRLO1 XLON 2728 118.00 09:19:01 00329710125TRLO1 XLON 65 118.00 09:19:01 00329710126TRLO1 XLON 234 118.00 09:19:01 00329710127TRLO1 XLON 9 118.00 09:19:01 00329710128TRLO1 XLON 56 118.00 09:19:01 00329710130TRLO1 XLON 630 118.00 09:19:01 00329710131TRLO1 XLON 278 118.00 09:19:01 00329710132TRLO1 XLON 630 118.00 09:19:01 00329710133TRLO1 XLON 235 118.50 09:37:54 00329732907TRLO1 XLON 136 118.50 09:42:08 00329741070TRLO1 XLON 817 118.50 09:42:08 00329741071TRLO1 XLON 820 118.50 09:42:08 00329741072TRLO1 XLON 636 118.50 09:42:08 00329741073TRLO1 XLON 16 118.50 09:51:07 00329752778TRLO1 XLON 935 119.50 10:44:27 00329761223TRLO1 XLON 1808 119.50 10:44:27 00329761224TRLO1 XLON 182 119.50 10:44:27 00329761225TRLO1 XLON 2 119.50 10:44:27 00329761226TRLO1 XLON 639 119.50 10:44:27 00329761227TRLO1 XLON 942 119.50 10:56:24 00329761904TRLO1 XLON 3656 119.50 10:56:24 00329761905TRLO1 XLON 416 119.50 10:59:52 00329762012TRLO1 XLON 1887 119.50 11:00:19 00329762035TRLO1 XLON 908 119.50 11:00:40 00329762053TRLO1 XLON 979 119.50 11:14:32 00329762762TRLO1 XLON 908 119.50 11:14:32 00329762763TRLO1 XLON 943 119.50 11:14:32 00329762764TRLO1 XLON 1852 119.00 11:14:42 00329762767TRLO1 XLON 181 120.00 11:31:09 00329763362TRLO1 XLON 59 120.00 11:31:09 00329763363TRLO1 XLON 1332 120.00 11:31:14 00329763368TRLO1 XLON 14 120.00 11:31:49 00329763382TRLO1 XLON 752 120.00 11:32:14 00329763397TRLO1 XLON 651 120.00 11:33:14 00329763411TRLO1 XLON 946 119.50 11:34:33 00329763503TRLO1 XLON 961 119.50 12:18:38 00329764591TRLO1 XLON 1609 119.50 12:18:38 00329764592TRLO1 XLON 934 119.50 12:25:01 00329764855TRLO1 XLON 934 119.50 12:36:46 00329765273TRLO1 XLON 934 119.50 12:49:18 00329765833TRLO1 XLON 934 119.00 12:51:38 00329765961TRLO1 XLON 933 119.00 12:51:38 00329765962TRLO1 XLON 3181 119.00 12:51:38 00329765963TRLO1 XLON 819 119.00 12:51:38 00329765964TRLO1 XLON 1404 119.00 12:51:38 00329765965TRLO1 XLON 1000 119.00 12:51:38 00329765966TRLO1 XLON 796 119.00 12:52:00 00329765975TRLO1 XLON 610 119.00 12:53:48 00329766063TRLO1 XLON 800 119.00 12:53:48 00329766062TRLO1 XLON 130 120.00 13:27:54 00329767221TRLO1 XLON 30 120.00 13:27:54 00329767222TRLO1 XLON 768 120.00 13:27:54 00329767223TRLO1 XLON 1325 120.00 13:27:54 00329767224TRLO1 XLON 723 120.00 13:27:54 00329767225TRLO1 XLON 319 120.00 13:27:54 00329767226TRLO1 XLON 600 119.50 13:29:23 00329767242TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2025 13:09 ET (17:09 GMT)