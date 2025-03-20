DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 20-March-2025 / 18:40 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 20 March 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 20 March 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 48,162 Highest price paid per share: 112.50p Lowest price paid per share: 112.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 112.5000p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 318,606,332 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (318,606,332) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 112.5000p 48,162

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 937 112.50 08:49:35 00328585574TRLO1 XLON 4000 112.50 08:49:35 00328585573TRLO1 XLON 971 112.50 09:24:35 00328626969TRLO1 XLON 3500 112.50 09:24:35 00328626962TRLO1 XLON 500 112.50 09:24:35 00328626963TRLO1 XLON 1300 112.50 09:24:35 00328626964TRLO1 XLON 643 112.50 09:24:35 00328626965TRLO1 XLON 1300 112.50 09:24:35 00328626966TRLO1 XLON 643 112.50 09:24:35 00328626967TRLO1 XLON 114 112.50 09:24:36 00328626980TRLO1 XLON 4000 112.50 09:24:58 00328627460TRLO1 XLON 4000 112.50 09:34:29 00328639245TRLO1 XLON 46 112.50 09:48:29 00328656636TRLO1 XLON 1496 112.50 09:50:54 00328659738TRLO1 XLON 1391 112.50 10:09:40 00328670063TRLO1 XLON 212 112.50 10:09:40 00328670064TRLO1 XLON 855 112.50 10:09:40 00328670065TRLO1 XLON 1603 112.50 10:09:40 00328670066TRLO1 XLON 919 112.50 13:16:14 00328675521TRLO1 XLON 4000 112.50 13:16:14 00328675516TRLO1 XLON 2271 112.50 13:16:14 00328675517TRLO1 XLON 4000 112.50 13:16:14 00328675518TRLO1 XLON 3205 112.50 13:16:14 00328675519TRLO1 XLON 4000 112.50 13:16:14 00328675520TRLO1 XLON 2256 112.50 13:16:14 00328675522TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 379690 EQS News ID: 2104068 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2104068&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2025 14:41 ET (18:41 GMT)