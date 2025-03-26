Bridge 2 Technologies & SupplierGateway Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Supplier Readiness and Development

The partnership unites a vast network of vetted, emerging suppliers and businesses with robust resources for corporate business opportunities, networking, supplier readiness, and capital funding access.

Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T), a global platform that drives business success by connecting visionary corporations with top suppliers and other industry leaders, has joined forces with SupplierGateway, a leading supplier information management platform, in a strategic partnership that redefines supplier success in today's evolving business landscape.

This collaboration creates unprecedented business growth and development opportunities for both corporate buyers and suppliers.

"We're not just creating partnerships - we're building the future of supplier empowerment," declared Eric Kelly, Founder and Chairman of B2T. "With billions of dollars in corporate capital and procurement in our ecosystem, B2T is the catalyst to fuel supplier growth and profitability. Our partnership with SupplierGateway now gives suppliers the ultimate competitive advantage - complete readiness to seize transformative opportunities in real-time."

"Supplier readiness is not just about compliance or meeting requirements-it's about creating growth opportunities and fostering innovation," said Ade Solaru, CEO of SupplierGateway. "By combining SupplierGateway's Supplier Compliance and supplier information management platform with Bridge 2 Technologies' global network and mission of supplier empowerment, we're creating a synergy that will benefit suppliers and organizations alike."

As buyers and suppliers struggle to navigate supply chain ecosystems and compliance requirements, the partnership offers a path forward in supplier enablement. The benefits of this partnership for both buyers and suppliers abound.

The partnership focuses on:

Partnership Acceleration: Leveraging technology and a global network to facilitate business partnerships and networking between suppliers and corporate buyers.

Access to Capital: Suppliers have the ability to connect with investment firms and banks specializing in financing and scaling businesses.

Supplier Readiness Programs: Developing tailored frameworks to ensure suppliers meet corporate standards and expectations.

Training and Development: Offering educational, capital funding, networking, media resources, and workshops to help suppliers innovate and grow.

Technology Integration: Utilizing SupplierGateway's state-of-the-art Supplier Compliance to help corporate buyers find certified, vetted emerging suppliers and businesses

Both organizations are committed to advancing supply chain resiliency, local economic impact, and transparency within the supply chain, ensuring that all suppliers can thrive in a competitive landscape. This alliance is a powerful market catalyst designed to drive economic growth and create sustainable competitive advantages for emerging suppliers and forward-thinking organizations.

About Bridge 2 Technologies

Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T) is a global next-generation technology company that is changing the way businesses engage around the world and delivers actionable results that will positively affect future generations. B2T is built on global intellect and inclusiveness through a robust business ecosystem that strives to advance inclusiveness, access to capital, and connectivity. B2T partners with industry leaders as an accelerator to expand opportunities, drive change, and realize outstanding performance.

For more information about Bridge 2 Technologies, visit https://theb2t.com

About SupplierGateway

SupplierGateway is a leading cloud-based supplier information management platform that simplifies supplier onboarding, compliance, and economic impact management for organizations of all sizes. With a focus on innovation and supplier data, SupplierGateway empowers businesses to create stronger, more resilient supply chains.

For more information on SupplierGateway, visit www.suppliergateway.com .

