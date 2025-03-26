Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - Tempus Capital Inc. (CSE: TEMP) ("Tempus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has re-financed one of its investment properties located in London, Ontario, sale of the investment in a multi residential property located in Toronto, Ontario previously announced in a news release dated April 2, 2024. In addition, Tempus has invested in another multi residential property located in Toronto, Ontario.

The re-financing of the investment property located in London resulted in additional cash proceeds, part of which will be invested in the new project in Toronto.

Tempus realized a profitable return on the sale of its investment in the multi residential property.

Tempus has acquired a 6.25% interest in the entity which is developing a multi-family residential property in Toronto.

"We are very pleased that Tempus Capital continues to invest in opportunities in this multi-family sector," said Russell Tanz, Tempus President and CEO.

About Tempus

Tempus is a real estate operating company engaged in the acquisition, development, and ownership of income-producing properties in Canada, focusing on strip mall shopping centres, storefront retail, and mixed residential and commercial properties. Tempus is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta.

On behalf of the board of directors

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246198

SOURCE: Tempus Capital Inc.