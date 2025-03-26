KOSEC - Kodari Securities Pty Ltd: KOSEC's Michael Kodari to Meet Chinese Government for Offshore Infrastructure Investments

Michael Kodari , internationally recognised top-performing investor, philanthropist, and leading financial markets expert, is set to travel to Shanghai to explore offshore investment opportunities in government infrastructure projects. This strategic initiative represents a significant step in strengthening Australia-China investment relations and Michael Kodari's influential role in cross-border financial collaboration.

Known for his dynamic leadership at KOSEC - Kodari Securities , Michael Kodari has consistently delivered exceptional performance and strategic insight across global markets. His upcoming visit to Shanghai marks a continuation of his long-standing relationship with China, where he previously achieved remarkable success working alongside senior government officials and institutions.

"China's commitment to infrastructure and innovation presents exceptional investment opportunities. I am excited to once again engage with some of the country's most influential decision-makers and explore avenues to contribute meaningfully to long-term economic development," said Michael Kodari.

This initiative will see Kodari engage with Chinese government agencies and top-tier financial entities to identify infrastructure investment opportunities that align with sustainable development goals. His presence is expected to foster high-level dialogue around innovation, funding structures, and global economic cooperation, with his reputation as a trusted figure in international finance.

Michael Kodari's past engagements in China have earned him both distinction and trust. In 2016, a remarkable chapter in KOSEC's journey unfolded, as the Chinese government extended a prestigious invitation to Michael as the sole representative of the Australian Wealth Management industry. During this visit, he was officially welcomed by senior Chinese ministers and bestowed with the symbolic key to the city of Hangzhou, a rare honour signifying trust and recognition of his expertise. Notably, he was entrusted with a pivotal role as an offshore asset allocation advisor, to help guide over $8 billion in government-managed assets.

During this momentous occasion, Kodari held key discussions with prominent Chinese officials, including Zhu Lin, Director of Hangzhou Municipal Commission of Commerce; Yuan Weimin, Vice Director of the Commerce Bureau of Shangcheng Hangzhou; Yu Weiying, Vice Director of the Financial Office of The People's Government of Hangzhou; Tong Guili, member of the standing committee of Hangzhou; and Xu Yunhe, Director of Hangzhou Financial Investment Group. These meetings highlighted KOSEC's growing influence and affirmed Kodari's strategic role in shaping long term cross border investments.

"My return to Shanghai builds on a relationship founded on mutual respect and proven results. The confidence that the Chinese government has placed in me over the years is humbling, and I'm honoured to continue playing a role in their global investment initiatives," Kodari added.

His past accolades also include a prominent role at Parliament House in Canberra for the Australia China Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum, co-hosted by AUSTRAC and the Chinese government, where he provided valuable insights on international trade and innovation. These experiences have positioned Michael Kodari as a strategic link between Australia and China's financial ecosystems.

Upon returning to Australia following the formation of this important alliance with China, Michael Kodari met with the Australian Minister of Trade and Investment, the Honourable Andrew Robb. In a private and highly regarded meeting, they discussed the broader implications of the alliance, Australia's international trade ambitions, and the future of global capital flows into Australia's infrastructure and economic sectors.

Kodari's impressive portfolio of achievements further cements his influence. In 2014, he publicly disclosed his proprietary investment strategy live on Sky Business, outperforming the market by 95% with an average portfolio return of 93.81%. The groundbreaking results not only earned him widespread recognition but also demonstrated his ability to deliver in all market conditions.

Michael Kodari's influence across Asia continues to grow. In Singapore, he has met with the region's most prominent and affluent families to explore strategic investment partnerships in Australia. This includes meetings with Far East Organization, Singapore's largest private landlord and property developer, led by the Ng brothers, the richest family in Singapore, as well as Pontiac Land Group, a luxury real estate developer and hotel owner privately held by the Kwee family, the seventh richest family in Singapore. These discussions are aimed at forming collaborative pathways for international capital to flow into key Australian industries.

As the founder and CEO of KOSEC , Kodari has led one of Australia's most respected investment firms, offering clients cutting-edge tools, expert research, and bespoke financial strategies. His presence on prominent media platforms including CNBC, Sky News, Bloomberg, and other respected financial networks has made him a household name in wealth management.

"Investing is about vision, strategy, timing, and trust. In returning to China, I aim to continue building on the foundation of mutual growth and innovation that has defined my work over the past decade," Kodari said.

Michael Kodari's upcoming visit to Shanghai is not just a business trip, it is a reaffirmation of his global legacy. As he explores new partnerships and government infrastructure projects, his deep understanding of financial markets and unwavering commitment to excellence will undoubtedly open new doors for international cooperation and economic growth.

About Michael Kodari:

Michael Kodari shines as a globally acclaimed investment luminary, consistently delivering exceptional performance that sets him apart on the international stage. Beyond being a distinguished philanthropist, he stands as one of the foremost authorities in financial markets, hailed by CNBC Asia as "the brightest 21st-century entrepreneur in wealth management."

With an impressive foundation in funds management and stockbroking, Michael has collaborated with leading financial institutions, advised government bodies, and graced international stages as a keynote speaker. His commitment to innovation, strategic foresight, and thought leadership continues to drive KOSEC's global influence and success.

