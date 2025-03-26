YunoJuno Recognised as Leader in Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Freelancer Engagement and Management Systems (FEMS) Assessment 2025

Everest Group highlights YunoJuno as a market Leader based on market impact, vision and capabilities

LONDON, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YunoJuno, a leading provider of freelancer engagement and management solutions has been recognised as the highest Leader for vision and capability in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for Freelancer Engagement and Management Systems (FEMS) Assessment 2025, part of Everest Group's Contingent Workforce Management research program. YunoJuno delivers an innovative, compliance-focused, and user-centric freelancer management solution that empowers organisations including PepsiCo, Canon and Dentsu, to seamlessly engage and manage freelance talents.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment evaluates service providers based on their market impact and ability to deliver solutions successfully. This includes factors such as market adoption, portfolio mix, and client value delivered, as well as vision, technology sophistication, service breadth, innovation, and commercial flexibility. YunoJuno's strengths in providing a comprehensive, scalable, and compliance-first approach to freelancer management were key contributors to its positioning as a Leader in the 2025 assessment.

"Being recognised as a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for Freelancer Engagement and Management Systems (FEMS) is a testament to our ongoing mission to simplify freelancer workforce management for businesses worldwide," said Runar Reistrup, CEO of YunoJuno. "We continue to innovate, ensuring companies can seamlessly engage world-class talent while maintaining compliance and efficiency across the globe."

YunoJuno's Industry Leading Capabilities

YunoJuno recently announced its first profitable quarter in 2025 following an international expansion push into U.S. and EMEA markets. The company's success is built on its ability to simplify freelancer engagement, enhance compliance and drive operational efficiency. Key features include:

End-to-end Freelancer Management: A fully integrated solution for sourcing, onboarding, managing, and paying freelancers globally.

A fully integrated solution for sourcing, onboarding, managing, and paying freelancers globally. Integrated Global Payment Solutions: Simplified international payments across 165+ countries.

Advance Compliance & Risk Management: Built-in classification tools, automated contract, and compliant payment processing to align with evolving workforce regulations.

Built-in classification tools, automated contract, and compliant payment processing to align with evolving workforce regulations. Elite Talent Marketplace: Access to a pre-vetted pool of 100,000+ highly skilled freelancers across creative, tech and strategic roles.

AI-Powered Brief Creation & Workforce Insights: Intelligent tools that optimise hiring, automate workflows, and deliver real-time workforce analytics.

"Businesses are increasingly adopting flexible workforce strategies, but without the right infrastructure, managing contractors can be complex and risky," said Joao Martires, COO of YunoJuno. "Our platform provides the technology and expertise to ensure companies can scale their contractor workforce with confidence."

As businesses increasingly shift towards a more flexible workforce, the need for robust freelancer management solutions has never been greater. YunoJuno has been at the forefront of this transformation, providing an end-to-end platform that streamlines sourcing, compliance, onboarding, and payment processes for businesses working with freelancers across various industries.

As demand for agile contingent workforce solutions continues to rise, YunoJuno remains committed to innovating and expanding its capabilities to support businesses in navigating the future of work.

To read the full Everest Group PEAK Matrix® report, visit: www2.everestgrp.com/reportaction/EGR-2025-25-R-7049/Marketing

About YunoJuno

YunoJuno is the leading end-to-end freelancer management platform that helps enterprises source, onboard, manage, and pay freelance talent with complete compliance and transparency. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and 10 of the FTSE 100 companies. YunoJuno's technology streamlines the entire freelancer engagement process while mitigating compliance risks. The platform currently serves 12,000 businesses and hundreds of thousands of freelancers globally.

For more information, visit www.yunojuno.com.

