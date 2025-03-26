Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.03.2025

WKN: 881341 | ISIN: US9258151029 | Ticker-Symbol: VCV
Tradegate
26.03.25
09:39 Uhr
50,66 Euro
+0,12
+0,24 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
49,47049,96021:00
26.03.2025 20:34 Uhr
Vicor Corporation: Vicor releases a DCM family of regulated 48V to 12V DC-DC converters

Finanznachrichten News

High density modules range in power levels from 750W up to 2kW

ANDOVER, Mass., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor has released a new DCM family that supports 48V-centric power delivery networks with greater system efficiency and performance. The DCMs (DCM3717 and DCM3735) range in power levels from 750W up to 2kW and provide an industry-leading power density of 5kW/in3. Power system designers requiring scalable solutions can parallel devices for higher power capability.

Vicor DCM3717 and DCM3735

Vicor DCM3717 and DCM3735, non-isolated regulated 48V-12V converters ease the migration to 48V power delivery. (Download high res image (https://vicorpower.box.com/s/zrqimc15c4ij4jxzddbt9tp53jtuuon5))

Learn more about the Vicor DCM3717 and DCM3735 (https://www.vicorpower.com/dc-dc/non-isolated-regulated/dcm).

Follow Vicor on Social Media
Twitter: @VicorPower (https://twitter.com/#!/VicorPower) (https://twitter.com/#!/VicorPower)»
Vicor Corporation on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/9942?trk=tyah) »

About Vicor Corporation
Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, aerospace and defense. www.vicorpower.com (http://www.vicorpower.com/)

Vicor is a registered trademark and DCM is a trademark of Vicor Corporation.

Contact
Stephen Germino
Director of Media Relations
978 749-8243

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f49cfb9-b938-4667-af76-da4fcac5eb22 (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f49cfb9-b938-4667-af76-da4fcac5eb22)


