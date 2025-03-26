Black Book Research: InteliChart Named #1 End-to-End Patient Engagement Solution for Third Consecutive Year in Black Book 2025 Survey

InteliChart earns the top ranking in 14 of 18 key performance categories in the independent 2025 national poll of healthcare technology users.

Black Book Market Research LLC, a leading independent healthcare IT survey and polling organization, today released the results of its annual 2025 Patient Engagement and Healthcare Consumer Communication Technologies Survey. The nationwide study, conducted over a six-month period, captured insights from 2,518 verified users, including clinical, administrative, and IT professionals across the care continuum, as well as more than 1,000 healthcare consumers.

In the 2025 report, InteliChart received the highest client experience ratings across 14 of 18 key performance indicators (KPIs), earning the #1 overall ranking among end-to-end patient engagement solution vendors for the third consecutive year.

The survey results reflect input from:

1,511 provider-side users representing 1,444 hospitals, health systems, ambulatory centers, physician groups, and long-term care organizations

1,007 patients and healthcare consumers offering firsthand feedback on their experience with provider engagement tools

188 independent EHR and healthcare IT implementation consultants from vendor-neutral firms with direct technical and operational expertise

The 2025 evaluation introduced an updated KPI framework, developed in collaboration with healthcare CIOs, HIT consultants, and academic leaders in digital health. These newly defined indicators replace outdated general performance metrics, offering more targeted and meaningful assessments in areas such as interoperability, automation, patient usability, platform scalability, and clinical communication outcomes.

Participants evaluated 25 patient engagement vendors based on this refined set of KPIs, including categories such as User-Friendliness, Customization Capabilities, Integration Efficiency, Communication Effectiveness, Data Security, Cost-Effectiveness, Future-Proofing, and Operational Impact.

"The healthcare industry is undergoing a major transformation in how it approaches patient engagement. What were once peripheral tools are now mission-critical technologies enabling accessible, coordinated, and highly personalized care," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "Next-generation platforms-powered by AI-driven communication, mobile-first design, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation-are fundamentally changing how patients connect with their providers and manage their health."

"As healthcare shifts toward value-based care, and interoperability frameworks like FHIR mature, organizations need engagement solutions that not only meet rising consumer expectations but also integrate seamlessly across ecosystems to support real-time data exchange and population health strategies. While EHR-native tools offer foundational features, providers are increasingly adopting best-of-breed platforms that deliver greater agility, deeper functionality, and retail-grade digital experiences across every patient touchpoint," said Brown.

The InteliChart platform received top recognition for its comprehensive, fully integrated suite of patient engagement tools, including digital intake workflows, self-scheduling, AI-powered outreach, secure messaging, virtual care, population health capabilities, and intuitive patient portals-all delivered through a seamlessly unified, EHR-integrated architecture. Survey participants consistently cited InteliChart's ability to streamline engagement workflows, enhance communication, and support scalable, real-time digital interactions across the healthcare ecosystem.

The Black Book methodology is built on a rigorous, crowdsourced polling process using a double-blind format to ensure impartiality and accuracy. All rankings are independently produced, with no vendor involvement in funding or influence, and are based solely on validated end-user feedback.

As patient engagement becomes a cornerstone of digital health strategy, healthcare organizations are increasingly prioritizing platforms that enable secure, accessible, and consumer-centered experiences. The 2025 survey results reflect a rapidly evolving market, where leading vendors are reshaping how healthcare is delivered, experienced, and sustained-across both provider operations and patient lives.

The 2025 Black Book of Patient Engagement and Healthcare Consumer Communications Technologies, a 130-page resource manual is available for free download also at: https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/2025-black-book-of-patient-engagement-and-healthcare-consumer-communications-technology

For more information about Black Book's annual rankings and research methodology, visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

