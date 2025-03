Nächste Evolutionsstufe von Pepe: Kann $MIND um 100x steigen?

OGs remember how different the DEX landscape was in 2017 - EtherDelta was widely used, AMMs were in their infancy, and the term "DeFi" had yet to be coined.



From a glimmer in the eyes of @willwarren & @abandeali1 to facilitating $150B+ in tokenized value.



How it all started pic.twitter.com/zVHHi6lKcr