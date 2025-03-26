SupplySide Supplement Journal Honored as Neal Awards Finalist

Investigative editorial content of the dietary supplement products market named among top entrants in government, legislative and regulatory reporting.

Informa Market's SupplySide portfolio proudly announces industry publication SupplySide Supplement Journal has been named a finalist in the 71st annual edition of the Software Information Industry Association's (SIIA) Jesse H. Neal Awards, the most prestigious awards for business journalism and content creation. The Neal Awards honor the brightest, most tenacious and innovative journalists, content creators and designers for outstanding passion and exceptional work.

SupplySide Supplement Journal is a business-to-business media brand that connects ingredient buyers and suppliers in the health and nutrition market. It offers daily news on vitamins, dietary supplements, nutrition trends and ingredient science, while providing insights on business, science and regulatory issues affecting the supplement industry. The journal's audience comprises professionals across the consumer-packaged goods supply chain, including those involved in research and development (R&D), formulation, marketing and executive management. Readers rely on the journal for trustworthy information on raw material ingredients, nutritional science, ingredient discoveries, intellectual property developments, regulatory updates and competitive insights. This comprehensive resource serves as a vital link between various stakeholders in the health and nutrition marketplace, offering timely and relevant information to support decision-making and industry advancement.

Selected as a finalist in the category "Best Government, Legislative and Regulatory Coverage," the nomination recognizes the Journal's groundbreaking investigative coverage, " A Yearlong Battle Against Drug-Spiked Supplements. " This in-depth article, spearheaded by SupplySide associate editorial director Josh Long, exposed the ongoing sale of mislabeled, drug-products by a distributor, despite receiving a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This nomination underscores SupplySide Supplement Journal's commitment to rigorous reporting of regulatory and policy issues in the supplement industry.

Through independent testing and requests through the Freedom of Information Act, which provides the public the right to request access to records from federal agencies like FDA, the SupplySide editorial team divulged that the distributor was continuing to sell a product (AK Forte) containing pharmaceutical-grade doses of an anti-inflammatory drug first tested by FDA.?It was not until the article was published in May 2024 that the distributor stopped marketing AK Forte, more than a year following an FDA public advisory and 11 months after receiving an FDA warning letter.??

Photo courtesy of the FDA

"As reporters, our mission is to uncover and communicate news that profoundly impacts both the industry and consumers. We delve into compelling narratives on critical topics, including regulation and legislation," states Sandy Almendarez, Vice President of Content for SupplySide. "Our commitment is twofold, to keep the industry well-informed and safe, and to unearth crucial stories that demand attention. It is a privilege to be recognized for our editorial team's meticulous investigation and thorough research. Our work sheds light on issues with far-reaching implications, driving meaningful conversations and change in the industry."

Finalists for the awards program are chosen by a panel of judges based on the highest-scoring entries in their respective categories, celebrating the best in B2B journalism across a range of disciplines from investigative reporting to design and overall editorial impact. The winners will be announced on May 16, 2025, at an awards luncheon at The Yale Club in New York City.

Engage with supplysideshow.com and follow the latest updates on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

