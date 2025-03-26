Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
26.03.2025 21:26 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

Finanznachrichten News

Annual and Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Revenues of $57.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 21.0%

  • Revenues of $19.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 81.8%

  • Net income attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation of $75.8 million and $92.5 million, or $4.07 and $5.07 per common share for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively

  • Assets under management ("AUM") grew to $9.8 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 18% for the fourth quarter and 52% for the year ended December 31, 2024

  • Board of Directors declares a $0.107 per share dividend

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2025 / Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (the "Company" or "HKHC") (OTC PINK:HKHC) reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

The Company continued to grow revenues during the fourth quarter resulting from continued increases in AUM in its proprietary funds, separately managed accounts, ETFs and mutual funds. The increases in AUM across many of these platforms were largely driven by the increases in the market value of Texas Pacific Land Corporation ("TPL"), which increased 25% during the quarter and 111% for the year and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ("GBTC"), which increased 47% during the quarter and 114% for the year.

The Company's revenue increases were partially offset by a variety of higher operating expenses, including higher commissions on the higher revenues and general and administrative costs related to the acquisition of Scott's Liquid Gold and various professional and legal fees.

The Company benefited from incentive fees of $51.7 million earned from proprietary funds during the year ended December 31, 2024, which were predominantly recorded during the fourth quarter. The economic benefit is reflected primarily in the attribution to redeemable noncontrolling interests in the consolidated statement of operations. Similarly, the Company benefited from its interests within the consolidated investment products of approximately $101.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 as a result of their unrealized gains of $840.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The Company also benefited from unrealized gains of $40.3 million and $16.4 million for the year and three months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, from its investment holdings as well as unrealized gains of $7.0 million and $4.2 million for the year and three months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, from its digital asset holdings.

In connection with the August 1, 2024 merger transaction, the Company converted from an LLC to a C-Corp for federal and state income tax purposes. As a result, the Company recognized a non-cash deferred income tax expense of $59.7 million related to the tax basis differences for certain assets, principally unrealized gains in various investments, digital assets and indefinite lived intangible assets.

On March 6, 2025, the Company issued a press release announcing that, on March 3, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.107 per share, payable on March 28, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2025.

Conference Call

Murray Stahl, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Herndon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. EDT. You may register for the conference call by clicking on the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7489969312130245721

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

As Restated

As Restated

Revenue:

Management and advisory fees

$

18,209

$

10,532

$

55,486

$

46,845

Other income and fees

995

33

1,695

418

Total revenue

19,204

10,565

57,181

47,263

Operating expenses:

Compensation, related employee benefits, and cost of goods sold

18,280

6,028

38,579

26,851

Sales, distribution and marketing

11,504

2,387

19,510

10,209

Depreciation and amortization

505

460

1,919

1,828

General and administrative expenses

2,950

2,818

10,383

8,493

Expenses of consolidated investment products

668

464

2,319

1,664

Total operating expenses

33,907

12,157

72,710

49,045

Operating income (loss)

(14,703

)

(1,592

)

(15,529

)

(1,782

)

Other income (expense):

Equity earnings (losses), net

2,354

(816

)

6,037

(2,448

)

Interest and dividends

453

357

1,714

826

Other income (expense)

(127

)

(695

)

(2,985

)

(669

)

Investment and other income (losses) of consolidated investment products, net

398,266

110,324

840,735

92,962

Interest and dividend income of consolidated investment products

2,883

3,849

20,377

14,206

Unrealized gain on digital assets, net

4,192

-

6,984

-

Realized gain on investments, net

90

(21

)

432

1,388

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments net

16,386

(4,638

)

41,329

(15,376

)

Total other income (expense), net

424,497

108,360

914,623

90,889

Income before provision for income taxes

409,794

106,768

899,094

89,107

Income tax (expense) benefit

(33,548

)

829

(104,283

)

122

Net income

376,246

106,183

794,811

89,229

Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

(300,486

)

(103,754

)

(702,339

)

(93,721

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

$

75,760

$

2,429

$

92,472

$

(4,492

)

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common shares:

Net income (loss)

$

4.07

$

0.14

$

5.07

$

(0.25

)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

18,634

17,984

18,256

17,984

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(in thousands)

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

As Restated

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

14,446

$

10,477

Fees receivable

8,670

3,304

Investments, at fair value

91,435

37,620

Assets of consolidated investment products

Cash and cash equivalents

44,306

59,117

Investments, at fair value

1,746,850

903,435

Other assets

19,247

19,903

Other investments

13,443

6,990

Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,105

5,651

Property and equipment, net

99

200

Prepaid expenses and other assets

2,352

1,882

Due from affiliates

27

2,660

Digital assets

13,240

1,829

Intangible assets, net

44,531

43,876

Goodwill

24,425

19,273

Total assets

$

2,028,176

$

1,116,217

Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

$

22,011

$

3,839

Accrued third party distribution expenses

6,522

1,022

Deferred revenue

222

70

Liabilities of consolidated investment products

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,486

5,840

Other liabilities

2,793

160

Deferred tax liability, net

95,683

617

Due to affiliates

11,597

9,966

Operating lease liability

7,379

7,281

Total liabilities

147,693

28,795

Commitments and contingencies

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

1,540,312

878,334

Shareholders' equity

Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 20,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock; $0.10 par value, authorized 50,000 shares; issued and outstanding 18,635 shares (2024) and 17,984 shares (2023), net of treasury stock; 1 and 0 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

1,864

1,798

Additional paid-in capital

39,243

-

Retained earnings

299,064

207,290

Total shareholders' equity

340,171

209,088

Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity

$

2,028,176

$

1,116,217

Additional Information about our performance

As previously announced, the Company consolidates certain proprietary funds in order for the consolidated financial statements to conform with generally accepted accounting principles. As a result, the assets and liabilities of the applicable consolidated funds is presented on the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. Additionally, an amount that represents the Company's clients' interests in these consolidated proprietary funds will be presented as redeemable noncontrolling interests on the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. The investment income (losses), other income (losses) and the expenses of the consolidated investment products will be presented within the Company's consolidated statements of operations. Additionally, an amount that represents the net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests as well as the net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation will be presented on the Company's consolidated statement of operations.

Consolidated Investment Products ("CIPs") consist of certain private proprietary investment funds which are sponsored by the Company. The Company has no right to the CIPs' assets, other than its direct equity investments in them and investment management and other fees earned from them. The liabilities of the CIPs have no recourse to the Company's assets beyond the level of its direct investment, therefore the Company bears no other risks associated with the CIPs' liabilities.

As indicated in the additional information presented in the tables below there are several notable presentational differences as a result of the consolidation of the CIPs:

  • Management and advisory fees, including incentive fees, from CIPs are eliminated from consolidated revenues. Accordingly, our presentation without the CIPs reflects an increased revenue growth to $113.2 million, a 122% increase from 2023, which is largely attributable to the incentive fees of $51.7 million from our proprietary funds.

  • The equity in earnings of proprietary funds which results primarily from CIPs are eliminated from the consolidated presentation as that activity is included within the investment results of the CIPs. Accordingly, our presentation without the CIPs reflects an increased level of equity earnings that presents an increase in the value of our holdings within the CIPs. During 2024, this increased equity earnings is the result of unrealized gains due to fair value increases across several proprietary funds generally due to increases in TPL and GBTC.

  • Stockholders' equity and net income attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation are not impacted by the consolidation process.

  • The Statement of Financial Condition without the consolidation of proprietary funds presents lower total assets as a result of excluding the total assets held by the CIPs as well as the associated redeemable noncontrolling interests, which represents our clients' interests in these funds. A portion of the total assets held by proprietary funds continues to relate to economic interests held by Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation, which is reflected in Other Investments in the presentation below, which increased $124.9 million, or 120%, during 2024 primarily as a result of the performance of the CIPs.

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION
Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

(without consolidation of proprietary funds)

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

Revenue:

Management and advisory fees

$

111,481

$

50,563

Other income and fees

1,695

418

Total revenue

113,176

50,981

Operating expenses:

Compensation, related employee benefits, and cost of goods sold

38,579

26,851

Sales, distribution and marketing

19,510

10,209

Depreciation and amortization

1,919

1,828

General and administrative expenses

10,490

8,581

Expenses of consolidated investment products

-

-

Total operating expenses

70,498

47,469

Operating income

42,678

3,512

Other income (expense):

Equity in earnings of proprietary funds, net

106,603

5,705

Interest and dividends

1,714

826

Other income (expense)

(2,985

)

(669

)

Investment and other income (losses) of consolidated investment products, net

-

-

Interest and dividend income of consolidated investment products

-

-

Unrealized (loss) gain on digital assets, net

6,984

-

Realized gain on investments, net

432

1,388

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments net

41,329

(15,376

)

Total other income (expense), net

154,077

(8,126

)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

196,755

(4,614

)

Income tax (expense) benefit

(104,283

)

122

Net income (loss)

92,472

(4,492

)

Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

-

-

Net income (loss) Attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

$

92,472

$

(4,492

)

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common shares:

Net income (loss)

$

5.07

$

(0.25

)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

18,256

17,984

Year Ended December 31, 2024

Consolidated Company Entities

Consolidated Investment Products

Eliminations

Consolidated

Revenue:

Management and advisory fees

$

111,481

$

-

$

(55,995

)

$

55,486

Other income and fees

1,695

-

1,695

Total revenue

113,176

-

(55,995

)

57,181

Operating expenses:

Compensation, related employee benefits, and cost of goods sold

38,579

-

-

38,579

Sales, distribution and marketing

19,510

-

-

19,510

Depreciation and amortization

1,919

-

-

1,919

General and administrative expenses

10,490

-

(107

)

10,383

Expenses of consolidated investment products

-

10,215

(7,896

)

2,319

Total operating expenses

70,498

10,215

(8,003

)

72,710

Operating income

42,678

(10,215

)

(47,992

)

(15,529

)

Other income (expense):

Equity in earnings of proprietary funds, net

106,603

-

(100,566

)

6,037

Interest and dividends

1,714

-

-

1,714

Other income (expense)

(2,985

)

-

-

(2,985

)

Investment and other income (losses) of consolidated investment products, net

-

840,735

-

840,735

Interest and dividend income of consolidated investment products

-

20,377

-

20,377

Unrealized (loss) gain on digital assets, net

6,984

-

-

6,984

Realized gain on investments, net

432

-

-

432

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments net

41,329

-

-

41,329

Total other income (expense), net

154,077

861,112

(100,566

)

914,623

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

196,755

850,897

(148,558

)

899,094

Income tax (expense) benefit

(104,283

)

-

-

(104,283

)

Net income (loss)

$

92,472

$

850,897

$

(148,558

)

$

794,811

Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

-

(762,695

)

60,356

(702,339

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

$

92,472

$

88,202

$

(88,202

)

$

92,472

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION
Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

(without consolidation of proprietary funds)

December 31,

2024

2023

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

14,446

$

10,477

Fees receivable

59,047

4,453

Investments, at fair value

91,447

37,620

Assets of consolidated investment products

Cash and cash equivalents

-

-

Investments, at fair value

-

-

Other assets

-

-

Other Investments

228,871

103,962

Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,105

5,651

Property and equipment, net

99

200

Prepaid expenses and other assets

2,350

1,882

Due from affiliates

34

2,660

Digital assets

13,240

1,829

Intangible assets, net

44,531

43,876

Goodwill

24,425

19,273

Total Assets

$

483,595

$

231,883

Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

$

22,011

$

3,839

Accrued third party distribution expenses

6,522

1,022

Deferred revenue

222

70

Liabilities of consolidated investment products

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

-

-

Other liabilities

-

-

Deferred tax liability, net

95,684

617

Due to affiliates

11,597

9,966

Operating lease liability

7,379

7,281

Total Liabilities

143,415

22,795

Commitments and contingencies

Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

-

-

Shareholders' Equity

Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 20,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock; $0.10 par value, authorized 50,000 shares; issued and outstanding 18,635 shares (2024) and 17,984 shares (2023), net of treasury stock; 1 and 0 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

1,864

1,798

Additional paid-in capital

39,223

-

Retained earnings

299,093

207,290

Total Shareholders' Equity

340,180

209,088

Total Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity

$

483,595

$

231,883

December 31, 2024

Consolidated Company Entities

Consolidated Investment Products

Eliminations

Consolidated

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

14,446

$

-

$

-

$

14,446

Fees receivable

59,047

-

(50,377

)

8,670

Investments, at fair value

91,435

-

-

91,435

Assets of consolidated investment products

-

-

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents

-

44,306

-

44,306

Investments, at fair value

-

1,746,850

-

1,746,850

Other assets

-

19,247

-

19,247

Other investments

228,870

-

(215,427

)

13,443

Digital assets

13,240

-

-

13,240

Intangible assets, net

44,531

-

-

44,531

Goodwill

24,425

-

-

24,425

Other assets

7,591

-

(8

)

7,583

Total assets

$

483,585

$

1,810,403

$

(265,812

)

$

2,028,176

Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

$

22,011

$

-

$

-

$

22,011

Accrued third party distribution expenses

6,522

-

-

6,522

Deferred revenue

222

-

-

222

Liabilities of consolidated investment products

-

-

-

-

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

-

1,494

(8

)

1,486

Due to affiliates

-

50,375

(50,375

)

-

Other liabilities

-

2,793

-

2,793

Deferred tax liability, net

95,683

-

-

95,683

Due to affiliates

11,597

-

-

11,597

Operating lease liability

7,379

-

-

7,379

Total liabilities

143,414

54,662

(50,383

)

147,693

Commitments and contingencies

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

-

1,574,414

(34,102

)

1,540,312

Equity interests

340,171

181,327

(181,327

)

340,171

Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity

$

483,585

$

1,810,403

$

(265,812

)

$

2,028,176

Non-GAAP Measures

In discussing financial results, the Company presented tables without the consolidation of certain proprietary funds which is not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). We use this non-GAAP financial measure internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including evaluating our overall performance and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We believe presenting this non-GAAP financial measure provides additional information to facilitate comparison of our historical operating costs and their trends, and provides additional transparency on how we evaluate our financial condition and results of operations. We also believe presenting this measure allows investors to view our financial condition and results of operations using the same measure that we use in evaluating our performance and trends.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "assumptions," "target," "guidance," "strategy," "outlook," "plans," "projection," "may," "will," "would," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe", "potential," or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements convey our expectations, intentions, or forecasts about future events, circumstances, or results. All forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which may change over time and many of which are beyond our control. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction or guarantee about the future. Actual future objectives, strategies, plans, prospects, performance, conditions, or results may differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statement. Some of the factors that may cause actual results or other future events or circumstances to differ from those in forward-looking statements are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf speaks only as of the date that it was made. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events, circumstances, or results that arise after the date that the statement was made, except as required by applicable securities laws. You, however, should consult further disclosures (including disclosures of a forward-looking nature) that we may make in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (OTCM Pink:HKHC) primarily offers investment advisory services through its subsidiary Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC ("HKAM"), a registered investment adviser. HKAM provides independent proprietary research and investment advisory services for mainly long-only and alternative value-based investing strategies. The firm also obtained a portfolio of consumer products, which are marketed and distributed in the retail marketplace, as a result of its August 2024 merger with Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. The firm's offices are located in New York City, White Plains, New York, and Summit, New Jersey. For more information, please visit http://www.hkholdingco.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@hkholdingco.com

SOURCE: Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

