Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

Annual and Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Revenues of $57.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 21.0%

Revenues of $19.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 81.8%

Net income attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation of $75.8 million and $92.5 million, or $4.07 and $5.07 per common share for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively

Assets under management ("AUM") grew to $9.8 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 18% for the fourth quarter and 52% for the year ended December 31, 2024

Board of Directors declares a $0.107 per share dividend

Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (the "Company" or "HKHC") (OTC PINK:HKHC) reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

The Company continued to grow revenues during the fourth quarter resulting from continued increases in AUM in its proprietary funds, separately managed accounts, ETFs and mutual funds. The increases in AUM across many of these platforms were largely driven by the increases in the market value of Texas Pacific Land Corporation ("TPL"), which increased 25% during the quarter and 111% for the year and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ("GBTC"), which increased 47% during the quarter and 114% for the year.

The Company's revenue increases were partially offset by a variety of higher operating expenses, including higher commissions on the higher revenues and general and administrative costs related to the acquisition of Scott's Liquid Gold and various professional and legal fees.

The Company benefited from incentive fees of $51.7 million earned from proprietary funds during the year ended December 31, 2024, which were predominantly recorded during the fourth quarter. The economic benefit is reflected primarily in the attribution to redeemable noncontrolling interests in the consolidated statement of operations. Similarly, the Company benefited from its interests within the consolidated investment products of approximately $101.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 as a result of their unrealized gains of $840.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The Company also benefited from unrealized gains of $40.3 million and $16.4 million for the year and three months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, from its investment holdings as well as unrealized gains of $7.0 million and $4.2 million for the year and three months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, from its digital asset holdings.

In connection with the August 1, 2024 merger transaction, the Company converted from an LLC to a C-Corp for federal and state income tax purposes. As a result, the Company recognized a non-cash deferred income tax expense of $59.7 million related to the tax basis differences for certain assets, principally unrealized gains in various investments, digital assets and indefinite lived intangible assets.

On March 6, 2025, the Company issued a press release announcing that, on March 3, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.107 per share, payable on March 28, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2025.

Conference Call

Murray Stahl, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Herndon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. EDT. You may register for the conference call by clicking on the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7489969312130245721

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 As Restated As Restated Revenue: Management and advisory fees $ 18,209 $ 10,532 $ 55,486 $ 46,845 Other income and fees 995 33 1,695 418 Total revenue 19,204 10,565 57,181 47,263 Operating expenses: Compensation, related employee benefits, and cost of goods sold 18,280 6,028 38,579 26,851 Sales, distribution and marketing 11,504 2,387 19,510 10,209 Depreciation and amortization 505 460 1,919 1,828 General and administrative expenses 2,950 2,818 10,383 8,493 Expenses of consolidated investment products 668 464 2,319 1,664 Total operating expenses 33,907 12,157 72,710 49,045 Operating income (loss) (14,703 ) (1,592 ) (15,529 ) (1,782 ) Other income (expense): Equity earnings (losses), net 2,354 (816 ) 6,037 (2,448 ) Interest and dividends 453 357 1,714 826 Other income (expense) (127 ) (695 ) (2,985 ) (669 ) Investment and other income (losses) of consolidated investment products, net 398,266 110,324 840,735 92,962 Interest and dividend income of consolidated investment products 2,883 3,849 20,377 14,206 Unrealized gain on digital assets, net 4,192 - 6,984 - Realized gain on investments, net 90 (21 ) 432 1,388 Unrealized gain (loss) on investments net 16,386 (4,638 ) 41,329 (15,376 ) Total other income (expense), net 424,497 108,360 914,623 90,889 Income before provision for income taxes 409,794 106,768 899,094 89,107 Income tax (expense) benefit (33,548 ) 829 (104,283 ) 122 Net income 376,246 106,183 794,811 89,229 Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (300,486 ) (103,754 ) (702,339 ) (93,721 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation $ 75,760 $ 2,429 $ 92,472 $ (4,492 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common shares: Net income (loss) $ 4.07 $ 0.14 $ 5.07 $ (0.25 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 18,634 17,984 18,256 17,984

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(in thousands)

December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 As Restated Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,446 $ 10,477 Fees receivable 8,670 3,304 Investments, at fair value 91,435 37,620 Assets of consolidated investment products Cash and cash equivalents 44,306 59,117 Investments, at fair value 1,746,850 903,435 Other assets 19,247 19,903 Other investments 13,443 6,990 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,105 5,651 Property and equipment, net 99 200 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,352 1,882 Due from affiliates 27 2,660 Digital assets 13,240 1,829 Intangible assets, net 44,531 43,876 Goodwill 24,425 19,273 Total assets $ 2,028,176 $ 1,116,217 Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 22,011 $ 3,839 Accrued third party distribution expenses 6,522 1,022 Deferred revenue 222 70 Liabilities of consolidated investment products Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,486 5,840 Other liabilities 2,793 160 Deferred tax liability, net 95,683 617 Due to affiliates 11,597 9,966 Operating lease liability 7,379 7,281 Total liabilities 147,693 28,795 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,540,312 878,334 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 20,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock; $0.10 par value, authorized 50,000 shares; issued and outstanding 18,635 shares (2024) and 17,984 shares (2023), net of treasury stock; 1 and 0 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,864 1,798 Additional paid-in capital 39,243 - Retained earnings 299,064 207,290 Total shareholders' equity 340,171 209,088 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity $ 2,028,176 $ 1,116,217

Additional Information about our performance

As previously announced, the Company consolidates certain proprietary funds in order for the consolidated financial statements to conform with generally accepted accounting principles. As a result, the assets and liabilities of the applicable consolidated funds is presented on the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. Additionally, an amount that represents the Company's clients' interests in these consolidated proprietary funds will be presented as redeemable noncontrolling interests on the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. The investment income (losses), other income (losses) and the expenses of the consolidated investment products will be presented within the Company's consolidated statements of operations. Additionally, an amount that represents the net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests as well as the net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation will be presented on the Company's consolidated statement of operations.

Consolidated Investment Products ("CIPs") consist of certain private proprietary investment funds which are sponsored by the Company. The Company has no right to the CIPs' assets, other than its direct equity investments in them and investment management and other fees earned from them. The liabilities of the CIPs have no recourse to the Company's assets beyond the level of its direct investment, therefore the Company bears no other risks associated with the CIPs' liabilities.

As indicated in the additional information presented in the tables below there are several notable presentational differences as a result of the consolidation of the CIPs:

Management and advisory fees, including incentive fees, from CIPs are eliminated from consolidated revenues. Accordingly, our presentation without the CIPs reflects an increased revenue growth to $113.2 million, a 122% increase from 2023, which is largely attributable to the incentive fees of $51.7 million from our proprietary funds.

The equity in earnings of proprietary funds which results primarily from CIPs are eliminated from the consolidated presentation as that activity is included within the investment results of the CIPs. Accordingly, our presentation without the CIPs reflects an increased level of equity earnings that presents an increase in the value of our holdings within the CIPs. During 2024, this increased equity earnings is the result of unrealized gains due to fair value increases across several proprietary funds generally due to increases in TPL and GBTC.

Stockholders' equity and net income attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation are not impacted by the consolidation process.

The Statement of Financial Condition without the consolidation of proprietary funds presents lower total assets as a result of excluding the total assets held by the CIPs as well as the associated redeemable noncontrolling interests, which represents our clients' interests in these funds. A portion of the total assets held by proprietary funds continues to relate to economic interests held by Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation, which is reflected in Other Investments in the presentation below, which increased $124.9 million, or 120%, during 2024 primarily as a result of the performance of the CIPs.

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION

Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

(without consolidation of proprietary funds) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Revenue: Management and advisory fees $ 111,481 $ 50,563 Other income and fees 1,695 418 Total revenue 113,176 50,981 Operating expenses: Compensation, related employee benefits, and cost of goods sold 38,579 26,851 Sales, distribution and marketing 19,510 10,209 Depreciation and amortization 1,919 1,828 General and administrative expenses 10,490 8,581 Expenses of consolidated investment products - - Total operating expenses 70,498 47,469 Operating income 42,678 3,512 Other income (expense): Equity in earnings of proprietary funds, net 106,603 5,705 Interest and dividends 1,714 826 Other income (expense) (2,985 ) (669 ) Investment and other income (losses) of consolidated investment products, net - - Interest and dividend income of consolidated investment products - - Unrealized (loss) gain on digital assets, net 6,984 - Realized gain on investments, net 432 1,388 Unrealized gain (loss) on investments net 41,329 (15,376 ) Total other income (expense), net 154,077 (8,126 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 196,755 (4,614 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (104,283 ) 122 Net income (loss) 92,472 (4,492 ) Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests - - Net income (loss) Attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation $ 92,472 $ (4,492 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common shares: Net income (loss) $ 5.07 $ (0.25 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 18,256 17,984

Year Ended December 31, 2024 Consolidated Company Entities Consolidated Investment Products Eliminations Consolidated Revenue: Management and advisory fees $ 111,481 $ - $ (55,995 ) $ 55,486 Other income and fees 1,695 - 1,695 Total revenue 113,176 - (55,995 ) 57,181 Operating expenses: Compensation, related employee benefits, and cost of goods sold 38,579 - - 38,579 Sales, distribution and marketing 19,510 - - 19,510 Depreciation and amortization 1,919 - - 1,919 General and administrative expenses 10,490 - (107 ) 10,383 Expenses of consolidated investment products - 10,215 (7,896 ) 2,319 Total operating expenses 70,498 10,215 (8,003 ) 72,710 Operating income 42,678 (10,215 ) (47,992 ) (15,529 ) Other income (expense): Equity in earnings of proprietary funds, net 106,603 - (100,566 ) 6,037 Interest and dividends 1,714 - - 1,714 Other income (expense) (2,985 ) - - (2,985 ) Investment and other income (losses) of consolidated investment products, net - 840,735 - 840,735 Interest and dividend income of consolidated investment products - 20,377 - 20,377 Unrealized (loss) gain on digital assets, net 6,984 - - 6,984 Realized gain on investments, net 432 - - 432 Unrealized gain (loss) on investments net 41,329 - - 41,329 Total other income (expense), net 154,077 861,112 (100,566 ) 914,623 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 196,755 850,897 (148,558 ) 899,094 Income tax (expense) benefit (104,283 ) - - (104,283 ) Net income (loss) $ 92,472 $ 850,897 $ (148,558 ) $ 794,811 Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests - (762,695 ) 60,356 (702,339 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation $ 92,472 $ 88,202 $ (88,202 ) $ 92,472

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION

Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

(without consolidation of proprietary funds) December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,446 $ 10,477 Fees receivable 59,047 4,453 Investments, at fair value 91,447 37,620 Assets of consolidated investment products Cash and cash equivalents - - Investments, at fair value - - Other assets - - Other Investments 228,871 103,962 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,105 5,651 Property and equipment, net 99 200 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,350 1,882 Due from affiliates 34 2,660 Digital assets 13,240 1,829 Intangible assets, net 44,531 43,876 Goodwill 24,425 19,273 Total Assets $ 483,595 $ 231,883 Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 22,011 $ 3,839 Accrued third party distribution expenses 6,522 1,022 Deferred revenue 222 70 Liabilities of consolidated investment products Accounts payable and accrued expenses - - Other liabilities - - Deferred tax liability, net 95,684 617 Due to affiliates 11,597 9,966 Operating lease liability 7,379 7,281 Total Liabilities 143,415 22,795 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests - - Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 20,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock; $0.10 par value, authorized 50,000 shares; issued and outstanding 18,635 shares (2024) and 17,984 shares (2023), net of treasury stock; 1 and 0 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,864 1,798 Additional paid-in capital 39,223 - Retained earnings 299,093 207,290 Total Shareholders' Equity 340,180 209,088 Total Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity $ 483,595 $ 231,883

December 31, 2024 Consolidated Company Entities Consolidated Investment Products Eliminations Consolidated Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,446 $ - $ - $ 14,446 Fees receivable 59,047 - (50,377 ) 8,670 Investments, at fair value 91,435 - - 91,435 Assets of consolidated investment products - - - - Cash and cash equivalents - 44,306 - 44,306 Investments, at fair value - 1,746,850 - 1,746,850 Other assets - 19,247 - 19,247 Other investments 228,870 - (215,427 ) 13,443 Digital assets 13,240 - - 13,240 Intangible assets, net 44,531 - - 44,531 Goodwill 24,425 - - 24,425 Other assets 7,591 - (8 ) 7,583 Total assets $ 483,585 $ 1,810,403 $ (265,812 ) $ 2,028,176 Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 22,011 $ - $ - $ 22,011 Accrued third party distribution expenses 6,522 - - 6,522 Deferred revenue 222 - - 222 Liabilities of consolidated investment products - - - - Accounts payable and accrued expenses - 1,494 (8 ) 1,486 Due to affiliates - 50,375 (50,375 ) - Other liabilities - 2,793 - 2,793 Deferred tax liability, net 95,683 - - 95,683 Due to affiliates 11,597 - - 11,597 Operating lease liability 7,379 - - 7,379 Total liabilities 143,414 54,662 (50,383 ) 147,693 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests - 1,574,414 (34,102 ) 1,540,312 Equity interests 340,171 181,327 (181,327 ) 340,171 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity $ 483,585 $ 1,810,403 $ (265,812 ) $ 2,028,176

Non-GAAP Measures

In discussing financial results, the Company presented tables without the consolidation of certain proprietary funds which is not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). We use this non-GAAP financial measure internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including evaluating our overall performance and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We believe presenting this non-GAAP financial measure provides additional information to facilitate comparison of our historical operating costs and their trends, and provides additional transparency on how we evaluate our financial condition and results of operations. We also believe presenting this measure allows investors to view our financial condition and results of operations using the same measure that we use in evaluating our performance and trends.

About Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (OTCM Pink:HKHC) primarily offers investment advisory services through its subsidiary Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC ("HKAM"), a registered investment adviser. HKAM provides independent proprietary research and investment advisory services for mainly long-only and alternative value-based investing strategies. The firm also obtained a portfolio of consumer products, which are marketed and distributed in the retail marketplace, as a result of its August 2024 merger with Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. The firm's offices are located in New York City, White Plains, New York, and Summit, New Jersey. For more information, please visit http://www.hkholdingco.com.

