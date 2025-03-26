CV Sciences, Inc.: CV Sciences Unveils Lunar Fox Food Co., an All-New Line of Plant-Based Foods

The innovative product line offers a unique choice of plant-based, 100% natural alternatives to the foods everyone loves.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the "Company", "CV Sciences", "our", "us" or "we"), a preeminent consumer wellness company specializing in hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed natural ingredients and products, today announced the launch of Lunar Fox Food Co., an all-new line of plant-based foods, offering sustainable, vegetarian-friendly nutrition alternatives for our customers. Lunar Fox Food Co. products are 100% natural, gluten free and respond to growing demand for vegan products, a fast-growing category driven by consumers seeking alternative, health-conscious products. Lunar Fox Food Co. products are now available at select retailers and from the Company's website at https://www.lunarfoxfoods.com/.

The new product line includes:

CHEDDRLY MAC!, a vegan mac and cheese combining gluten-free pasta with our creamy, dairy-free Cheddrly! cheese alternative for a rich, satisfying experience;

CHEDDRLY!, a plant-based, dairy-free cheese substitute delivering rich texture and the cheesy flavor you love;

WHISKED!, this versatile egg substitute is your go-to solution for creating savory omelets and delicious eggless bakes and quiches - all while embracing a sustainable, plant-powered lifestyle;

BAKED!, this dairy-free egg alternative is specifically crafted to deliver the structure, moisture, and consistency you need for flawless baked goods;

MANGIA!, a plant-based meatless alternative infused with a vibrant blend of all-natural Italian seasonings, bringing the heart of traditional Italian cuisine to your kitchen;

FIESTA!, a plant-based meatless alternative infused with bold Mexican flavors, featuring a zesty blend of all-natural spices that bring your favorite dishes to life; and

BOLOGNESE!, a plant-based Italian sauce substitute featuring hearty Mangia! meatless crumbles, tomatoes, and a perfect blend of all-natural Italian spices.

"We are thrilled to launch Lunar Fox Food Co., our plant-based product line that will bring convenient, sustainable and nutritious food alternatives into the US natural product channel. The global vegan food market is expected to grow 5 times by 2030 with millennials and flexitarians as the driving force behind soaring vegan foods sales," said Joseph Dowling, CEO of CV Sciences. "We continue to develop new and innovative products to meet the demand and improve the health and well-being of consumers."

The launch of our Lunar Fox Food Co. line adds to CV Sciences' growing portfolio of premium products designed to improve health and maximize well-being. The Company has recently launched +PlusHLTH cannabinoid-free supplements, +PlusCBD Extra Support Gummies, +PlusCBD Reserve gummies, and +PlusCBD pet products. For more information, please visit https://www.cvsciences.com/.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) is a consumer wellness company specializing in nutraceuticals and plant-based foods. The Company's hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed, natural ingredients and products are sold through a range of sales channels from B2B to B2C. The Company's +PlusCBD branded products are sold at select retail locations throughout the U.S. and are the top-selling hemp-extract brand in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. +PlusCBD was the first hemp extract supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. The Company also produces cannabinoid-free supplements under its +PlusHLTH brand, with targeted formulations to optimize health, improve performance, and increase vitality. Our Cultured Foods brand provides a variety of 100% plant-based food products that are distributed primarily in the EU and other select markets. Cultured Foods caters to individuals seeking vegan, gluten-free, or flexitarian options for a wholesome and satisfying culinary experience. In addition, the Company owns Elevated Softgels, a leading manufacturer of encapsulated softgels and tinctures for the supplement and nutrition industry. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California, Grand Junction, Colorado, and Warsaw, Poland. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

