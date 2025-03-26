iolite Capital Management AG, a Switzerland-based investment manager ("iolite"), as representative of iolite Partners Ltd. announces it has filed its notice of meeting, management information circular (the "Circular"), and related documents (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") with securities regulators in connection with the special meeting of the holders ("Shareholders") of common shares of Dynacor Group Inc. (the "Company") scheduled to take place on April 16, 2025 (the "Meeting"). Mailing of the Meeting Materials has also commenced.

At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked (i) to vote on an ordinary resolution to set the number of directors of the Company at nine persons, (ii) to vote on the election of Mr. Robert Leitz as director of the Company and (iii) to transact such other business as may properly be brought before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the proxy cutoff of 10:00 AM (Eastern Time)? on April 14, 2025, in accordance with the instructions accompanying the form of proxy or voting instruction form mailed to Shareholders together with the Circular. Shareholders are also encouraged to attend the Meeting in person at 800 Victoria Square, Suite 3500, Montréal, QC, H3C 0B4

Shareholders who do not receive a circular and proxy may contact us at proxy@endeavortrust.com. The circular with respect to the Meeting will be made available at www.sedar.com and at www.iolitecapital.com/dynacor.

About iolite

Founded in 2011 by Robert Leitz, iolite Capital is a Switzerland-based investment manager with a focus on hidden champions: good businesses at attractive valuations. iolite serves a select circle of private and institutional clients who share the same entrepreneurial mindset, are willing to invest for the long term, and who would like to have first-hand access to a dedicated portfolio manager with substantial and meaningful skin in the game. Using a private equity approach, iolite conducts deep fundamental research, constructively engages with management, and adopts a long-term investment horizon. For more information on iolite, please visit www.iolitecapital.com.

About Robert Leitz

Robert Leitz brings 25 years of experience in finance and commodities. His expertise in international M&A and distressed debt investing equips him to contribute effectively to the Company's success. iolite holds a diverse portfolio of commodity-related investments across Australia, Canada, Switzerland, and Africa. Before founding iolite, Mr. Leitz held positions at Glencore and several financial institutions, including TPG Credit, Goldman Sachs' European Special Situations Group, and KPMG Corporate Restructuring. He holds a Master of Science in Business Administration and Economics from the University of St. Gallen (HSG), Switzerland, and completed his master's thesis under the guidance of Prof. Eli Noam at Columbia University, New York.

