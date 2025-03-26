Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - Erin Allen, Director, Online Distribution, BMO ETFs and her team, as well as Mark Soth, Physician/Personal Finance Educator, The Loonie Doctor, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the launch of the new BMO SPDR Health Care Select Sector Index ETF (TSX: ZXLV) (TSX: ZXLV.F)





The BMO SPDR Health Care Select Sector Index ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible before fees and expenses, the performance of the Health Care Select Sector Index that provides exposure to equity securities of large-capitalization issuers in the U.S. health care sector. Generally, the ETF will invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in the Health Care Select Sector SPDR® Fund. The ETF may invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in the constituent securities of the Index, in substantially the same proportions as they are represented in the Index.

BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost-effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

