Volkswagen shares continue to face pressure after US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose new tariffs on automobile imports, potentially disrupting the German automaker's most important foreign market. The United States, accounting for 13.1 percent of German vehicle exports, represents Volkswagen's largest overseas customer base. While specific tariff details remain undisclosed, Trump has previously threatened blanket 25 percent duties, significantly higher than the current 2.5 percent rate. This development compounds Volkswagen's existing economic challenges, with the Porsche Automobil Holding SE-Volkswagen's main shareholder-already reporting a record €20 billion loss for 2024, primarily attributed to substantial write-downs on its VW stake.

Strategic Technology Investments Offer Counterbalance

Despite these headwinds, Volkswagen's expanded partnership with driver assistance specialist Mobileye has captured investor attention. The collaboration aims to integrate advanced Level 2+ driver assistance systems across Volkswagen's upcoming MQB platform-based vehicle portfolio. This strategic move, which triggered a 12 percent stock jump for Mobileye, positions Volkswagen competitively in the assisted driving market. Simultaneously, the automaker's lithium strategy for electric vehicle battery production could provide additional momentum, as forecasts suggest lithium demand will increase by approximately 20 percent this year, potentially creating more favorable purchasing conditions and supply security for the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer.

