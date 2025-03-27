Home Team Vacation Rentals Rebrands as Home Team Luxury Rentals to Reflect Premier Offerings & Nationwide Growth

Home Team Vacation Rentals is proud to announce an exciting new chapter in its evolution. Effective immediately, the company will operate under its new name: Home Team Luxury Rentals. This strategic rebrand reflects the company's unwavering commitment to providing high-end vacation experiences and full-service luxury property management across the United States.

"Our guests expect more than just a place to stay - they want unforgettable experiences," said Elliott Caldwell, CEO of Home Team Luxury Rentals. "Our new name captures the elevated hospitality, curated homes, and market-leading property management services that have come to define our brand."

Home Team Luxury Rentals specializes in providing one-of-a-kind vacation rentals tailored to families, groups, and discerning travelers. From ski-in/ski-out chalets in North Carolina to beachfront retreats in Florida and luxury desert homes in Arizona, the company's portfolio is designed to deliver the ultimate getaway. Guests can enjoy lavish amenities such as heated pools, indoor slides, hot tubs, mini golf, and even golf simulators - all while receiving VIP service and booking directly for the best rates, without platform fees.

The rebrand also reflects the growing scope and scale of the company's operations. With properties in over a dozen states - including California, Oregon, Tennessee, and South Carolina - Home Team Luxury Rentals is one of the fastest-growing independently owned luxury rental management companies in the nation.

For homeowners, the name change underscores the company's high-performance approach to short-term rental management. Home Team Luxury Rentals offers full-service Airbnb and vacation rental property management designed to maximize ROI while removing the stress of day-to-day operations. With proprietary systems, local market insight, and a data-driven pricing strategy, the company delivers strong cash flow and elevated occupancy rates for its partners.

"Our name may be changing, but our mission remains the same: to create exceptional experiences for our guests and deliver unmatched results for our homeowners," Caldwell added.

Visitors to the company's newly updated website can explore stunning properties by location or amenity, connect with a luxury property management advisor or request a free income report for their home. The new brand also comes with a refined visual identity and messaging that better reflects the sophistication and excellence clients have come to expect.

For bookings, partnership inquiries or more information about Home Team Luxury Rentals, visit https://hometeamluxuryrentals.com/ or contact the team at 727-977-3238 or Hello@hometeamvr.com.

