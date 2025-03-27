Grass Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - Rise Gold Corp. (CSE: RISE) (OTCQX: RYES) (the "Company" or "Rise Gold") announces that it has granted a total of 1,142,410 stock options to directors and officers of the Company pursuant to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan. The stock options are exercisable at a price of US$0.10 (CAD$0.14) per share until March 25, 2030.
About Rise Gold Corp.
Rise Gold is an exploration-stage mining company incorporated in Nevada, USA. The Company's principal asset is the historic past-producing Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine located in Nevada County, California, USA.
